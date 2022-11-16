Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya man says friends attacked him with a knife

Published

 on 

Photo by The Pattaya News.

A young Pattaya man says his friends attacked him with a knife. The man, 27 year old Comephee Thungkhun, said the group came to his house in Nong Prue on Sunday night.

Comephee said the attackers bludgeoned him with a stick and slit his forehead with a knife. Comephee’s mother told police her son was yelling for help before he collapsed. 

Before he was taken to Bang Lamung Hospital, Comephee told police that the two attackers, Phet and Scene, had been old friends. The attackers were angry after they had heard that Comephee reportedly had an issue with their female friend, The Pattaya News reported. Comephee said that this was not true. 

Comephee’s mother noted that her son had been beaten by friends earlier this month, although she wasn’t sure if Phet and Scene had been involved.

The police said they would ask Comephee for more information after he had recovered from his injuries. 

There have been a few knife attacks in Pattaya and Chon Buri this year. Just last week, a Chon Buri man attacked a beachgoer with a knife in the Sri Racha district. The male victim said that he had never met the attacker before. 

In September, a man stabbed another man on Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach. Witnesses said the man stabbed the victim, 34 year old Narintorn, over a dispute about Narintorn talking too loudly.

After the latest incident in Nong Prue, Comephee will hopefully have a speedy recovery.

 

Trending