International schools in Hua Hin to send your kids to

For many expats in Thailand, choosing an international school to send their child to is one of their most important priorities. Hua Hin, a seaside city with a laidback atmosphere, might be a great environment for your kid. In Hua Hin, there are four international schools that promise students a rigorous education, along with an excellent and nurturing experience. We’ll give you the low-down on the four schools, which are Hua Hin International School, Beaconhouse Yamsaad, The British Educational Children Centre (BECC), and Halio International School Hua Hin.

Hua Hin International School

Hua Hin International School opened in 2015, and follows a British curriculum. The school also boasts a very strong Thai language program. The school’s enrollments and facilities continue to grow, and a new swimming pool was added last year.

Parents of students attending the school note that the school environment is friendly and welcoming, with students and teachers both happy. The school follows an International Baccalaureate (IB) school with students from three to 18 years old.

Address: 549 Moo 7, Hin Lek Fai, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan 77110

Beaconhouse Yamsaard

Beaconhouse Yamsaard is unique in that it is an international school with a distinctly Thai curriculum. Every class has both a native English speaking teacher, and a Thai teacher. The school’s strong academic reputation looks great for students when applying to universities.

The school also has a convenient location only 5-10 minutes from Hua Hin’s town centre. Beaconhouse Yamsaard prides itself on offering a personalised and cosy environment for student, on top of a 21st century education. Students learn in small groups at the school.

The school teaches students from pre-kindergarten to grade 12.

Address: 35/5 Soi West Monorail Village Hua Hin Prachuapkhirikhan 77110.

The British Educational Children’s Centre (BECC)

BECC is an international school with a UK curriculum that is based within the Vic Patravadi campus just south of Hua Hin town center.

The school’s philosophy involves learning through play and through doing, and the teachers are all native English speakers. Meanwhile, BECC administrators are working on further developing the Thai language programme.

Teachers are BECC encourage students to be independent and creative thinkers. The school also boasts a location with amazing natural beauty, with horse stables, deer, turkeys, goats, and other wildlife on its campus.

Address: 62 74 Soi Moo Baan Hua Na Tambon Nong Kae, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan 77110

Halio International School Hua Hin

Halio International School is a small school in northwest of the city. The school is located in a small house within a housing development. This small, community-oriented school divides students by skill level and not by age. Younger and older children often interact with one another at Halio. The students currently attending are three to 18 years old.

Students play an active role in choosing their own classes, encouraging independence and maturity.

Address: 4/114 Soi Moo Baan Samorprong, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan 77110