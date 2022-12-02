A guide to the costs of international schools in Thailand

We all know that Thailand’s international schools are expensive. But exactly how much do they cost? The annual tuition fees of international schools in Thai may vary significantly from 150,000 baht to 900,000 baht. This guide will dive into the tuition costs of five international schools in Thailand.

The list includes schools in locations across the country. We will explore each school’s curriculum style, as well as its costs.

International School Bangkok

Location: Nonthaburi, Bangkok Metropolitan Region

Curriculum: American curriculum, International Baccalaureate (IB)

Tuition Fees: 569,000 baht – 1,034,000 baht

The oldest international school in Thailand, International School Bangkok offers a rigorous, American-style curriculum. ISB is an International Baccalaureate (IB) school and runs from Pre-K to Grade 12. The school is located in Nonthaburi.

ISB’s school application fee for the 2022/23 school year is 4,700 baht. This fee is payable when an application is submitted to the Admission Office and is not refundable.

The school’s registration fee for the 2022/23 school year is 260,000 baht. This one-time fee is payable the first year a student enrols in Grades Kindergarten through 12 and is not refundable unless the new student withdraws within the first 20 days of enrollment.

ISB’s annual fee for the 2022/23 School Year is 22,000 baht or 11,000 baht per semester. This yearly non-refundable fee is payable by all students enrolled in Grades Kindergarten through 12. Current holders of Capital or Assessment Certificates are exempted from this fee.

The school’s tuition fee per semester for pre-kindergarten students is 284,500 baht. This is 569,000 baht per year.

For elementary school students (grades K-5), the tuition fee is 438,000 baht per semester or 876,000 baht per year.

For middle school students (grades 6-8), the tuition fee is 491,500 baht per semester or 983,000 baht per year.

For high school students (grades 9-12), the tuition fee is 517,000 baht per semester or 1,034,000 baht per year.

Verso International School

Location: Nonthaburi, Bangkok Metropolitan Region

Curriculum: American Curriculum

Tuition Fees: 390,000 baht – 650,000 baht

Verso International School, located in Samut Prakan, also has an American curriculum. The school has a focus on innovative, future-based learning. At full capacity, the school will cater to 1,800 students from Early Years 2 – Grade 12 (ages 2–18).

Verso’s application fee is 6,000 baht per student and is non-refundable. Its enrollment fee is 250,000 baht per student, also non-refundable.

Verso’s annual tuition for students in Early Years 2 is 390,000 baht. There is an option of paying two installments of 195,000 baht, However, for those who make one payment, the cost is 370,000 baht.

The annual tuition for Early Years 3 is 460,000 baht. People can pay two installments of 230,000, or one payment of 440,000 baht.

The annual tuition for Early Years 4-5 is 500,000. People can pay two installments of 250,000 baht, or one payment of 480,000 baht.

The annual tuition fee for grades 1-4 is 570,000 baht. People can make two installments of 285,000 baht, or one payment of 550,000 baht.

The annual tuition fee for grades 5-8 is 610,000 baht. People can pay two installments of 305,000 baht, or one payment of 590,000.

The annual tuition fee for grades 9-11 is 670,000 baht. People can pay two installments of 335,000 baht, or one payment of 650,000.

Chiang Mai International School

Location: Chiang Mai

Curriculum: American Curriculum

Tuition Fees: 289,400 baht- 491,300baht

Chiang Mai International School is another school adopting the American curriculum located in the serene city of Chiang Mai. While it remains true to its Christian values, it welcomes students of all faiths, cultures, and backgrounds. The school runs from preschool until grade 12.

Tuition for students in preschool 3-4 is 289,400 baht or 144,700 baht per semester.

Tuitions for students in kindergarten to grade 5 is 361,500 baht, or 180,750 baht per semester.

Tuition for students in grades 6-8 is 392,400 baht or 180,750 baht per semester.

Tuition for students in grades 9-12 is 491,300 baht or 245,650 baht per semester.

Udon Thani International School

Location: Udon Thani

Curriculum: International Baccalaureate (IB)

Tuition Fees: 167,789 baht – 357,000 baht

Located in Thailand’s northeast region, Udon Thani International School is an IB school. The school was founded in 2013 by parents who struggled to find quality education in the area. They founded the school to bring international education to the people of Udon Thani.

The school’s application fee is a non-refundable 10,000 baht. The registration fee is a non-refundable 50,000 baht or 30,000 baht for single-term admission only.

Annual tuition for preschool students is 167,789 baht. This is 67,115 baht for Term 1, 58,726 baht for Term 2, and 41,947 baht for Term 3.

Annual tuition for Kindergarten students is 275,653 baht. This is 110,261 baht for Term 1, 96,479 baht for Term 2, and 68,913 baht for Term 3.

Annual tuition for Year 1-3 students is 311,609 baht. Term 1 is 124,643 baht, Term 2 is 109,063 baht, and Term 3 is 77,902 baht.

Annual tuition for Year 4-6 students is 337,440. Term 1 is 134,976 baht, Term 2 is 118,104 baht, and Term 3 is 84,360 baht.

Annual tuition for Year 7-9 students is 337,440 baht. Term 1 is 134,976 baht, Term 2 is 118,104 baht, and Term 3 is 84,360 baht.

Annual tuition for Year 10-11 students is 357,000. Term 1 is 142,800 baht, Term 2 is 124,950 baht, and Term 3 is 89,250 baht.

Grace International School

Location: Bangkok

Curriculum: American Curriculum

Tuition Fees: 176,000 baht – 269,500 baht

Located in Bangkok, Grace International School offers a Christian education to the children of international workers based in Southeast Asia. The school provides a rigorous American-based curriculum that incorporates numerous fields of knowledge, skills, and values.

The standard tuition rate for annual tuition for half-day kindergarten students is 176,000 baht. For grades K-6 this is 269,500 baht. For grades 7-8 this is 294,500 baht. For grades 9-11 this is 318,500 baht. For grade 12 this is 330,500 baht.