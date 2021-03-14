A female teacher becomes angered during Thai language class | The Thaiger

A female teacher is videoed getting angry in the classroom and throwing textbooks at students. Khun Sudawan was checking on the status of assignments during a Thai language class and discovered most teenage students had not finished them.

She became increasingly vocal towards the 16 and 17-year-old students as some of the teenagers at the back of the class started to record her on their mobile phones. A video is circulating online showing her throwing the textbooks as well as hitting a student with a book around the head.

The school, Manchasuksa State Secondary School is located in Khon Kaen province, in central northeastern Thailand.

Based on the video evidence that was given to the teachers and board the school, the decision was made to suspend Ms. Sudawan while investigations continue. The school’s deputy director said ‘Ms. Sudawan is now suspended and we have issued her with a warning for her aggressive behavior. A substitute teacher will handle her class in the meantime.’

The deputy director also said the teacher had already apologized to school officials and the students, some of whom had accepted the apology and said sorry to her in return for not doing the work.

There was a mixed reaction from the students in the class and one of the students, Amarit Tuankham, said that the teacher was very committed to the class and teaching. She also went on to say that they were wrong not to have finished the assignment and did not expect that reaction from the teacher.

The student who filmed the incident, Nantaporn Paedmod, said she deserved to be suspended as she should not have acted aggressively.

The incident has also been reported to the local Secondary Educational Service Area Office to investigate whether the teacher should return to work or have her teaching license revoked.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

