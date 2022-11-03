Connect with us

5 top-rated international schools in Phuket

PHOTO: HeadStart International School Phuket

In search of an international school for your children in Phuket? Look no further! This article will give you a rundown of the best international schools in Phuket, Thailand. From the British to American curriculum, these schools will have your children getting an education that is tailored to meet their needs and help them succeed in their future endeavours.

British International School, Phuket

PHOTO: BISP

Address: 59 Moo 2, Thepkrasattri Road, T. Koh Kaew, A. Muang, Phuket 83000

British International School, Phuket, is a top-rated international school in Thailand that provides a world-class education to students from all over the world. The school offers a wide range of academic programs and extracurricular activities, and its experienced faculty members are dedicated to helping each student reach their potential. Children from Kindergarten to Year 11 are taught in the UK National Curriculum. Then, they’ll continue to the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program in Years 12 and 13.

A vast array of facilities are available to facilitate students’ activities on the campus’ 44 acres of land. These include an auditorium, primary hall, music practice rooms, and science and IT labs. Moreover, the school also has a primary dining room, full-size football fields, a 25- and 50-metre swimming pool, a golf and tennis centre, a 400-metre grass track, libraries, soft-play rooms, and more.

UWC Thailand

PHOTO: UWCT

Address: 115 15, Thep Krasatti, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

United World College (UWC) Thailand is an international day and boarding school that offers all three IB programmes for its students: the Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and the Diploma Programme (IBDP). In addition to its high-standard academic programme, what sets UWC Thailand apart is its comprehensive, holistic educational program, which includes academics, mindfulness, service learning, and outdoor education.

Nestled at the foothills of a stunning national park in northern Phuket, the campus features dedicated buildings for Early Years, Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and Secondary students. There’s also a gymnasium, an outdoor basketball court and Futsal pitch, a cafeteria, and multipurpose hall. But that’s not all, UCT also has a drama room, a music room, a library, a student-run cafe, a health centre, a uniform shop, and Mindfulness Centre, among others.

BCIS Phuket

PHOTO: BCIS Phuket

Address: 28/89 Moo 4 T.Chalong A. Muang, Phuket 83130

Accredited by the Cambridge Assessment International Education, the French Ministry of Education, and the Thai Ministry of Education, Berda Claude International School (BCIS) Phuket offers a choice between the Cambridge programme and the French programme for students from 18 months old to 18 years old. The school also creates innovative programs and teaching strategies to provide children with the skills and mindsets necessary to succeed in school and succeed in life as well-rounded, global citizens.

What makes BCIS Phuket stand out is its unique, green and eco-friendly campus. Inside, the school has solar panels, waste management facilities, and a permaculture system so students can engage in eco-friendly activities. Their horticulture research centre also comes with a garden centre, labs, and nursery. There are also other facilities available for students. These include science labs, an auditorium, a music room, a dance room, a computer room, an athletics track, a multi-sports complex, and play areas.

HeadStart International School

PHOTO: HeadStart International School Phuket

Address: 39/99 Moo 4 Vichitsongkram Rd Soi Na Seau T.Vichit, A.Muang, Phuket 83000

Founded in 2005, HeadStart International School Phuket offers the English National Curriculum for students from ages 2 to 18. Their academic programme includes the Cambridge AS and A Levels. Boasting a dedicated team of professional educators, HeadStart set high standards of academic achievement and behaviour throughout its campus.

The facilities at HeadStart are designed specifically to offer top-class academic, artistic, and physical education. Their facilities include outdoor learning areas, an outdoor playground, an indoor play centre, art studios, and a Design and Technology suite. There are also 2 floodlit Football Pitches, 200-metre running track, a 100-metre sprint track, a 25-metre swimming pool, a covered children’s pool, and a multipurpose sports hall. You can also find a fully-fitted fitness gym, multipurpose fitness studio, outdoor tennis court, 2 libraries, dance and drama facilities, and a 500-seat auditorium.

International School of Phuket (ISP)

PHOTO: ISP

Address: 39/99 Moo 4 Vichitsongkram Rd Soi Na Seau T.Vichit, A.Muang, Phuket 83000

The International School of Phuket (ISP) is a reputable Cambridge international school. Founded in 2008, it has a long history of providing care and education to all students, from age 2 to 16 years, who enter their gates. It’s one of the few accredited Cambridge International Schools in Phuket, so you can be sure about its global standard of education. Their curriculum is flexible, challenging, and inspiring.

Surrounded by lush tropical forests, ISP’s nature-inspired campus provides an environment where children can feel safe and enjoy many different activities. Moreover, among its many facilities, you’ll find an indoor playground, outdoor playground, and football pitch.

Still not convinced why international schools are the best education for your children in Thailand? Check out our article on the pros and cons of studying in an international school in Thailand.

If you’re looking for the best international school in Thailand offering British curriculum, click HERE.

 

