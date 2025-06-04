Bangkok man arrested after Bang Sue youth shooting incident

A 21 year old man has been apprehended in connection with a shooting incident following a youth altercation in the Bang Sue district of Bangkok. The arrest occurred yesterday, June 3 at 12.30pm, with police charging him with three offences.

Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, along with other officials from the Metropolitan Police Bureau, directed the arrest of Anon “Joy” Chiamchan.

He was allegedly found with a semi-automatic .45 calibre Remington Rand 1911A1 firearm, a single .45 calibre bullet, a magazine, a brown leather gun holster, a white T-shirt, and blue-and-white shorts. The arrest took place at the investigation unit’s office on Bangkok-Nonthaburi Road.

The incident, which was captured by media outlets and a Facebook page focused on community safety, involved a group of youths in a brawl near Wat Pradu on Pracharat Sai 1 Road in Bang Sue. The clash, which escalated at about 1am on May 31, saw three to four shots fired. Upon investigating the scene and examining CCTV footage, the police identified Anon as the shooter.

Upon being summoned to the police station, Anon brought along his firearm, ammunition, and the clothes he wore during the incident. He reportedly confessed to firing the shots after being threatened by an person named Deaw, who allegedly menaced him and his brother with a gun.

In response, Anon retrieved his own firearm from his home, fired three shots into the air, and witnessed Deaw fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

Based on witness testimony and evidence, the police charged Anon with possession of a firearm and ammunition without a permit, carrying a gun in public without permission or a valid reason, and unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public area. Anon was informed of his rights and the charges against him before being taken into custody for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

The investigation revealed that the conflict stemmed from a youth dispute, with no links to illegal loan activities or debt-related issues. The police continue to process the case in accordance with the law.