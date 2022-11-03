Connect with us

Thailand

Partygoer electrocuted to death in Chiang Mai, Thailand

image

Published

 on 

image

A young man was electrocuted to death in Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand, on Tuesday night. He leaned on an electric fence in a car park upon leaving a famous bar with his friends.

CCTV footage captured the incident. The 26 year old man is pictured leaving Tha Chang Pub in Chiang Mai’s Mueang district with a group of friends after the bar closed.

Then, the man is seen sitting down in the car park near a concrete pole supporting an electric fence. Then, he leaned back and got electrocuted. His friends tried to help but got electrocuted too so they called rescue services to the scene.

A friend of the deceased, 28 year old Pongsatorn Yoschaipakorn, said everything happened very quickly. He said the electric shock lasted for a few minutes. He and his other friends tried to help but couldn’t because they got shocked too every time they touched him.

Pongsatorn said he grabbed a plastic bag and pulled his friend by the legs away from the fence. However, his friend had already stopped breathing, he said.

The rescue workers arrived and performed CPR and the young man’s pulse returned. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Officers from Chang Phueak Police Station are investigating whether the 50 year old owner of the private car park, Peera Salkwiset, is in any way responsible for the young man’s death.

Car park owner Peera defended himself by pointing out that there is a clear sign warning partygoers not to lean on the electric fence. He said thousands of people pass through the car park every night and this has never happened before. He insisted that he did not intend to harm anyone by installing the fence.

Peera offered to pay for the deceased’s hospital bills, for his body to be sent from Chiang Mai back to his hometown in Sukhothai province, for his funeral expenses, and for anything else that would help to alleviate the suffering of the young man’s family.

Superintendent of Chang Phueak Police Station Pol. Cl. Kittiphong Petchamunee said officers were investigating whether the electric shock occurred due to negligence by the car park owner.

If Peera is found to have been negligent then he will be prosecuted according to the law, said Pol. Cl. Kittiphong.

If an electric fence causes death in Thailand, the Criminal Court examines each incident on a case-by-case basis. Sometimes, the use of electric fences to defend property is deemed a legitimate use of rights.

However, in some cases where electric fences have caused death, the court has found the defendant guilty of Section 290 of the Criminal Code…

“Whoever causes death to the other person by inflicting injury upon the body of such a person without intent to cause death, shall be punished with imprisonment of three to 15 years.”

In September, a suspected thief was electrocuted to death when he scaled the side of a hotel in Bangkok at 5am. The hotel said they installed electric wires around the building since a tourist was robbed.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

image

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Laos18 mins ago

Starbucks makes its Laos debut with unique local touches
image
OutDoor Activities26 mins ago

Thailand’s wildlife – 10 things to see in your garden
image
Thailand32 mins ago

11 provinces in Thailand warned to be aware of falling rocket parts
image
Sponsored5 hours ago

How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
image
image
Bangkok38 mins ago

Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok to close for 5 days for APEC Summit
image
Travel1 hour ago

Most beautiful temples to visit in and around Bangkok
image
World1 hour ago

Shelter warnings in Japan after North Korea conducts presumed failed IBCM test
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Travel2 hours ago

Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
image
Thailand2 hours ago

Man arrested for selling homemade guns
image
Thailand2 hours ago

How to not become another motorbike road death statistic in Thailand
image
Crime2 hours ago

Knife-wielding meth addict circles daycare centre in northeast Thailand
image
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand barters for cheapest World Cup broadcasting license
image
Bangkok4 hours ago

No gambling dens reported in Bangkok says police chief
image
Road deaths4 hours ago

Aussie surf star dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash
image
World4 hours ago

US Federal Reserve hikes up interest rates again
image
China5 hours ago

Professor tells US to sit and talk to China instead of warmongering
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending