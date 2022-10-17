Exceptional British schools in Thailand

One of Thailand’s most popular international school curricula is the National Curriculum of England, also known as the UK curriculum and British curriculum. This curriculum is fairly structured. Moreover, one of its significant advantages is that students can quickly transfer from one country to another or back to the UK. That’s why it’s the first choice for many families living in the country, especially for those who come to the UK, as well as those who plan to move or continue their education there in the future. But with the sheer number of British schools in Thailand, it can be hard to choose the right one for your children. So, to help you with your search here’s our roundup of the best schools offering the British curriculum in Thailand.

British International School, Phuket (BISP)

Address: 59 Moo 2, Thepkrasattri Road, T. Koh Kaew, A. Muang, Phuket 83000

British International School, Phuket (BISP) is one of the most well-known British schools in Thailand. The English-medium, co-educational, day and boarding school was established in 1996. Today, the school offers the UK National Curriculum for Kindergarten to Year 11. The IB Diploma Programme is available for Years 12 and 13. The educational philosophy of BISP is distinctively based on the Triple Helix approach, in which each of the three strands—learning, well-being, and passion—is recognized as being interdependent and essential to leading a balanced, productive life. The school aims to inspire learning, nurture well-being, and ignite passion.

Inside its sprawling 44-acre campus, extensive and comprehensive facilities are available to support students’ activities. The school continues to upgrade and develop the campus to make sure they deliver programmes in modern teaching spaces. Some of the facilities you can find in the school include art rooms, music rooms, drama studio, auditorium, primary hall, music practice rooms, science labs, IT labs, primary cooking room, sports hall, fitness centre, gymnasium, full-size football pitches, 25-metre and 50-metre swimming pool, golf centre, tennis centre, 400 metres grass athletics track, libraries, soft-play rooms, and more.

Brighton College International School

Address: 8/8 Krungthep Kreetha Soi 15 Yaek 4 (Surao Yai), Krungthep Kreetha, Hua Mak, Bangkapi, Bangkok 10240

Run in close partnership with Brighton College, England’s Independent School of the Decade, Brighton College International school is easily one of the leading British schools in Thailand. The school offers high-quality education for children aged 2 to 18, with a culture of curiosity, confidence, and kindness. Boasting UK-trained teachers, the school guarantees the greatest academic standards, delivers an unmatched education, and provides its students with excellent pastoral care.

Brighton College Bangkok has the ideal atmosphere for students to develop a passion for learning and reach the world’s best universities. The purpose-built, 20-acre campus has one of the best facilities in Thailand. These include a 650-seat theatre, professional drama, music studio, 400-metre running track, football field, and tennis courts, as well as 50 metres and 25 metres swimming pools, among others.

Ascot International School

Address: 9 Soi Ramkhamhaeng 118 Yaek 46-4 Sapansung, Bangkok 10240

Ascot International School offers both the UK and International Baccalaureate (IB) Curriculum for students from 3 – 18 years old. It’s one of the 6 schools in Bangkok to offer multiple IB programmes. These include the Primary Years Programme (Years 1-6), Middle Years Programme (Years 7-9), IGCSE (Years 10 and 11), and IB Diploma Programme (Years 12 and 13). Because all school sections are located on one site, transitions between levels of the school are seamless and carefully planned. Moreover, the school has a nurturing and inclusive culture. It also boasts low teacher-to-student ratios that allow each student to have individual attention from academic staff.

Located in a residential area, Ascot International School boasts a clean and green campus. The school has plenty of space for outdoor activities and play. Among the many facilities inside the campus, you’ll find a library, playground, art suite, science lab, sports field, basketball court, swimming pool, futsal stadion, and indoor gym.

Rugby School Thailand

Address: 7, Khao Mai Kaeo, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Opening its doors for the first time in 2017, Rugby School Thailand is a unique British International School for day and boarding students aged 2 to 18. As its name suggests, the school is part of the prestigious Rugby Group, which was founded in 1567. Since the school follows the British curriculum, students can take IGCSE and A Level examinations. The co-educational school’s ethos: ‘The Whole Person, The Whole Point’, implies that while academic success is at the core of the Rugby School experience, extracurricular pursuits such as sports, music, art, and theatre are by no means peripheral.

Rugby School Thailand is located in Bang Lamung, about 20 kilometres from Pattaya. Every student can succeed on their beautiful campus in Chonburi thanks to its top-notch facilities. Inside its 80-acre campus, the school has four swimming pools (Pre-Prep splash pool, Prep 25-metre pool, and Senior 50-metre and 25-metre pools), sports halls, tennis courts, football/rugby/cricket pitches, boarding houses, lake and boat house, senior art and design centre, music and drama building, senior science centre, and a sixth-form centre.

Bromsgrove International School Thailand

Address:

Primary and Secondary Campus: 55 Mu9 Windsor Park Golf Club, Suwinthawong 15 Rd, Minburi Bangkok 10510

Early Years Campus: 344 Mu 12 Ramkamhaeng 164 Rd, Minburi, Bangkok 10510

Bromsgrove International School Thailand (BIST) is a day and boarding school. It offers a British curriculum for students between the ages of 2 and 18. The school operates under a licence granted by Bromsgrove School in the UK and shares the same overarching aims: to produce happy, moral and creative citizens through enlightened, disciplined and broad education. They seek to foster individuals who will proactively make this world a better place. The English National Curriculum serves as the foundation for the Bromsgrove curriculum, which also incorporates Asian influences to enhance all they do.

The school has two campuses: Primary and Secondary Campus and Early Years Campus. Both campuses offer academic, sporting, and extra curriculum facilities. Moreover, Bromsgrove International school is the home of junior golf in Thailand. Thanks to its location in a 36-hole golf course, it can include golf in its curriculum. Numerous junior golfers of the school excel in junior world championships and tournaments around the region.

While all of these British schools in Thailand have their roots in the UK, each one has something uniquely special to offer.

