Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Yet another update to rules for entering Phuket, new exceptions
Perhaps feeling restless as it had been a day or two since any changes or additions to the constantly evolving rules to enter the Phuket Sandbox had been made, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew issued a new provincial order granting special entry exceptions for certain people. The order would allow qualifying people passing through Phuket briefly to only present one of the required documents to enter the island.
The original rules had people who flew internationally into the Phuket Sandbox facing the strictest admission process, requiring both vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test (among other requirements like a Certificate of Entry, US $100,000 insurance coverage, confirmed SHA Plus hotel stay, and prepayment for Covid-19 testing).
People travelling domestically and entering Phuket overland or by boat had to have either vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test, but with the spread of Covid-19, officials revised the rules to require both. The change was announced Sunday but put into effect Tuesday and caused a string of nearly 400 uninformed travellers to be turned away at the border.
For a while, the only people who could enter Phuket without both a vaccine and a negative test were people who had proof that they had already recovered from Covid-19 within the last 90 days as it provides similar protection as vaccines.
But what about residents who had left the island before the strict new rules and haven’t had access to vaccines that are often scarce in Thailand? A new exception to the rules was made for them, that they could just provide a negative test or proof of vaccination, but only if their names were on a house registration in Phuket. If not, then they would still need a test and either vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 already.
Now the Ministry of Interior’s Phuket Info Centre posted Governor Narong’s new order earlier today with new rules to grant new exemption to 5 types of travellers who would only briefly pass through Phuket or had a specific purpose for entering. Those likely to be passing through quickly are delivery drivers bringing medical equipment and ambulances with emergency patients and rescue workers, as well as those heading to Phuket International Airport to catch a flight.
People exempted for a specific purpose would be students attending on-campus classes at a Phuket higher education institution and people coming to Phuket in order to receive their second vaccine. Everyone in those 5 categories can enter with either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test.
For all of these instances, only an RT-PCR or rapid antigen test administered professionally by a medical facility will be accepted. (Newly approved home test kit results will not be.) To be considered fully vaccinated, a person must have received at least 2 weeks in advance either 2 doses of Sinovac or Sinopharm, or at least 1 dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
Here’s a current chart of rules and exceptions for people arriving into Phuket:
|CONDITION
|PROOF OF VACCINATION
|NEGATIVE RT-PCR TEST
|TEST *OR* VACCINE
|NONE
|Arriving by flight
|✓
|✓
|Arriving by land or sea
|✓
|✓
|Already recovered from Covid-19 (with documentation)
|✓
|Resident of Phuket (name on house registration)
|✓
|Resident of Phuket (name on house registration) already recovered from Covid-19
|✓
|Resident of Phuket (proof of address, but name not on house registration)
|✓
|✓
|Rescue workers and emergency patients in an ambulance
|✓
|Delivery drivers transporting needed medical supplies and equipment
|✓
|Scheduled 2nd vaccine appointment holder (with proof)
|✓
|Students with proof of enrollment in a Phuket school
|✓
|Travellers with proof of a booked departure from Phuket airport
|✓
SOURCE: The Phuket News
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Yet another update to rules for entering Phuket, new exceptions
Hua Hin’s most amazing beach resorts
Nonthaburi security guard commits suicide waiting for bed
How Foreigners Can Attain Business Visa in Thailand
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thailand News Today | Bodies in BKK streets, interprovincial travel curbed, prison surge
3 months of lockdown needed to ease situation, says KKP research
Bangkok’s Top 5 Mexican Restaurants with Delivery
6,040 amphetamine pills seized at Bangkok airport, package en route to Isreal
7 food factories in Kanchanaburi test employees, 100+ test positive
The 5 Best Hostels in Phuket
Best of Phuket’s Boutique & Luxury Hotels
Vaccine Jai program aims to fight Covid-19 related suicide
Parks, hair salons and other additional closures in Bangkok until August 2
Best Beachfront Hotels in Phuket
Nestle’s “Negrita” cookie to get new, non race based name
Monkey sneaks into Lop Buri home and steals food from the refrigerator – VIDEO
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
Covid-19 situation has not improved, stricter rules being discussed – CCSA
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
Phuket Sandbox looking ahead to Russian, UK travellers
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
- Business3 days ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited