Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Wednesday Covid Update: 16,533 new cases; provincial totals
A record high of 16,533 new Covid-19 cases, including 3,997 in Bangkok, was reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the latest and most severe wave of infections in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported 514,498 Covid-19 cases. The latest wave accounts up for the majority of Thailand’s total case count of 543,361 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic last year.
Today, the CCSA also recorded another 133 coronavirus-related fatalities, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 4,397. The latest wave has accounted for 4,303 of those deaths.
Bangkok remains the epicentre in the latest wave. Infection rates are also high in provinces surrounding the capital with 1,147 new cases in Samut Sakhon, 1,088 in Samut Prakan, 520 in Nonthaburi, 476 in Nakhon Pathom, and 308 in Pathum Thani.
Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, reported 864 new cases today. Neighbouring Chachoengsao reported 447 new cases and Rayong reported 237.
Out of the new cases, 202 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave of the virus spread to many of Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates. Field hospitals have been set up on prison grounds and the Department of Corrections is rolling out active testing to quickly identify infections and contain the virus.
There are currently 178,270 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. As of yesterday, Thailand ranked as the fourth country in Asia with the highest number of active cases, according to Worldometers. Indonesia, the new Covid epicentre in Asia, topped the list with 556,281 active cases, followed by India with 405,967 and Iran with 376,739.
Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…
