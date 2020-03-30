Wear a mask and avoid crowds – Phuket Governor | The Thaiger

A announcement from the Phuket Governor is asking people, now almost marooned on the island since midnight last night, to take extra precautions to slow the spread of the Covid-10 coronavirus around Phuket. Probably the main message to take from this new announcement is that you are expected to wear a face mask any time you are in public spaces or outside your home.

The announcement, made on Saturday, pertains to the owners, or residents. of houses, housing, places, or vehicles, “which could pose a high risk of communicable disease or disease outbreak”.

There are three measures the Governor now wants added to previous orders (copy below).

• The first involves maintaining cleanliness around your home or places of activity.

• The second involves people wearing face masks whenever in the company or mixing with other people. Also washing hands with soap or sanitising gel, and having it available for people coming into your area.

• The last part is about controlling crowds and time spent in situations which could pose risks to people.

Last night, at short notice, the Phuket Governor sealed off access to Phuket province, by car or boat, but still allowed domestic and international flights to arrive to help some stranded visitors to repatriate. The announcement came into force at midnight last night.