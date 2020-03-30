Coronavirus infections soar among Thai health workers | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Coronavirus infections soar among Thai health workers
Infections of the Covid-19 coronavirus among doctors, nurses and other staff on the front-line of the battle against the disease are causing concerns.
Yesterday the Thai Health Department announced 143 new infections bringing the total in Thailand to 1,388 since the outbreak began in January. The number of newly infected health department personnel was 8.
Doctors, nurses and other staff are looking after a rapidly rising number of patients, while essential items, especially face masks, are in short supply accord to some hospitals. One doctor reoprtedly spent his free time with other staff at a hospital sewing face masks.
A statement from the Health Department says hospitals need not only donations of supplies but also moral support, adding that the lives of caregivers, and those of their family members, are at risk.
The Thailand Nursing and Midwifery Council is praising nurses and other health personnel working on the front lines, and called on them to “take great care while on duty”.
One of the most serious outbreaks among health personnel so far occurred at Bannang Sata Hospital in the southern Thai province of Yala. One doctor and two nurses have become infected with the virus.
The infections were detected between March 22 – 25.
They forced the hospital to temporarily scale back operations by receiving only serious cases. Some patients had to be sent to nearby hospitals according to the Public Health Department. All 21 staff at the hospital are being quarantined and the hospital has been declared a “dangerous communicable disease zone.” All patients not exposed to the virus have been transferred to other hospitals.
Unlike Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who sharply criticised medical personnel who caught the virus before later apologising for his remark, artists have sung praises for all health personnel.
The United Nations on Friday called for “better protection for health care workers” and called for contributions both public and private to ensure adequate protective equipment for them.
“The brave doctors, nurses, emergency first responders and other medical professionals working on the frontlines of the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic are heroes. Their tireless work and self-sacrifice show the best of humanity. They must also be protected.”
Source: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Minister: Don’t worry about energy supply while working from home
Energy Minister Sonthirat Sonthijirawong reassured the public on Saturday that even though many are now working from home to promote social distancing and stem the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, his ministry will ensure an adequate electricity supply.
“I have ordered all related agencies, especially the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, to monitor power usage closely and evaluate the situation on a daily basis as people tend to use more electricity during the peak of the hot season (March-April).
“There should be enough power for everyone despite the government’s recommendation to work from home, as we have increased generating capacity by over 30% at power plants nationwide.”
Sonthirat says that although power consumption will shoot up among residential users, usage among businesses will fall, as many businesses venues such as department stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues, schools and universities, have been ordered shut down until April 30.
“Plus, companies that let their employees work from home will save on power bill too.”
Sonthirat says that in the first three weeks of March, oil consumption in Thailand fell by 8% compared to February.
“The trend should continue to go down as the government has postponed the Songkran holidays, which usually cause oil consumption to spike in April We estimate that oil consumption in 2020 could shrink by 20%.”
A spokesman says the Ministry of Energy will still prepare for increased power usage in the coming months, by postponing maintenance of power plants to make sure they can all run at full capacity when necessary.
SOURCE: The Nation
Wear a mask and avoid crowds – Phuket Governor
A announcement from the Phuket Governor is asking people, now almost marooned on the island since midnight last night, to take extra precautions to slow the spread of the Covid-10 coronavirus around Phuket. Probably the main message to take from this new announcement is that you are expected to wear a face mask any time you are in public spaces or outside your home.
The announcement, made on Saturday, pertains to the owners, or residents. of houses, housing, places, or vehicles, “which could pose a high risk of communicable disease or disease outbreak”.
There are three measures the Governor now wants added to previous orders (copy below).
• The first involves maintaining cleanliness around your home or places of activity.
• The second involves people wearing face masks whenever in the company or mixing with other people. Also washing hands with soap or sanitising gel, and having it available for people coming into your area.
• The last part is about controlling crowds and time spent in situations which could pose risks to people.
Last night, at short notice, the Phuket Governor sealed off access to Phuket province, by car or boat, but still allowed domestic and international flights to arrive to help some stranded visitors to repatriate. The announcement came into force at midnight last night.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus rumour prompts prison riot, some prisoners escape
Rumours of a Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in a prison in the lower northeastern province of Buri Ram sparked a riot. The riot erupted at the central prison after about 100 determined prisoners broke furniture and smashed windows and set a fire over rumours of a Covid-19 outbreak in the prison yesterday.
A number of prisoners escaped but 7 have been recaptured, according to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin. Somsak says the protest began at about 11.45am in the dining area while wardens were refurbishing an isolation cell for inmates infected with communicable diseases. The exact number of prisoners who escaped is not yet known.
Around 100 prisoners, some facing life sentences, set fire to the dining hall and destroyed the visiting room for relatives. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the prison into the sky.
“The fact is that none of the prisoners in Buri Ram were infected. They only started this rumour to find some supporters.”
Police say mental health workers were called in to assuage prisoners “after some rumours were spread” about a coronavirus outbreak.
“The situation is under control.”
SOURCE: Al Jazeera | Bangkok Post
ไฟไหม้เรือนจำบุรีรัมย์
Posted by CaptainPang'aSarawoot Jarianram on Saturday, March 28, 2020
