Thai PM says government plans to buy a further 35 million vaccine doses | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai PM says government plans to buy a further 35 million vaccine doses
Thailand hopes to buy an additional 35 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, giving the country a total supply of 63 million doses, according to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. He has not confirmed where the additional supply will come from, but according to a Bangkok Post report, he says the government will ensure the vaccines meet Food and Drug Administration criteria. He adds that the Disease Control Department and National Vaccine Institute will work with the FDA in this regard.
The country will take delivery of 2 million doses of China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine within the next 3 months. The first shipment will contain 200,000 doses and is expected by the end of February. The next shipment of 800,000 doses will arrive by the end of March, followed by the final shipment of 1 million doses by the end of April. It’s understood healthcare workers and village health volunteers will be first in line for vaccination.
In addition, Thailand has agreed to purchase 26 million doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, in partnership with the UK’s Oxford University. The Kingdom has also signed a technology-transfer agreement that will give manufacturing rights for that vaccine to the Thai firm, Siam Bioscience.
While efforts to procure vaccines continue, the PM says he is reluctant to impose fresh lockdowns, given the severe economic impact. He says the government continues to monitor the situation and is calling on everyone to cooperate with disease prevention measures.
“We don’t want to lock down the entire country because we know what the problems are, so can you all lock down yourselves? This is up to everyone, if you don’t want to get infected just stay home for 14 to 15 days. If you think like this, then things will be safe, easier for screening.”
Meanwhile, there were 745 new cases recorded in the Kingdom yesterday, of which 729 were local infections. 65 people have now died, with the latest death being reported in a 56 year old Bangkok man yesterday. According to Taweesilp Visanuyothin from the government’s Covid-19 task force, the man died on Sunday, 2 days after being diagnosed with the virus. It’s understood he had several underlying conditions.
Cases continue to rise in the central province of Samut Sakhon, where the Covid-19 resurgence first took hold. On Sunday, the province reported 541 new cases, which are included in the number above. Yesterday, it recorded an additional 470 infections, which have not yet been included in the national tally. Of the 470 new cases, 439 were confirmed after contact tracing. 49 are Thai nationals and 390 are migrant workers. The remaining cases are in 25 Thais and 6 migrant workers.
Along with Samut Sakhon, there are strict lockdowns in place in the eastern provinces of Chon Buri, Rayong, Trat and Chanthaburi, with checkpoints set up to prevent people leaving unless absolutely necessary. The chief of police in Chanthaburi, Suvicharn Yankittikul, has been transferred, as officials investigate claims that police officers turned a blind eye to illegal gambling dens.
Meanwhile, the total number of affected provinces now stands at 54, with the western province of Prachuap Khiri Khan recording its first case, in Hua Hin. Taweesilp says he fears the numbers will continue to rise nationwide, due to people travelling over the recent New Year holiday.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Public health official urges Bangkokians to eat at home
People in Bangkok should eat at home as much as possible to lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus, according to the director-general of the Department of Health. While there is now a ban on dine-in service from 9pm to 6am in Bangkok, Dr. Suwannachai Wattanacharoencha says people should still eat a home during the day. He says the best way to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is to not eat out at all.
“Everyone was at risk right now. The overnight ban of 9pm to 6am at restaurants in Bangkok was a good thing but best of all was not to eat out at all. If people really have to go to a restaurant, they should not linger on the premises, just eat and go. Takeout was better than eating in also.”
With more people eating at home and ordering meals, he also called for all food delivery staff to wear masks at all times.
“We need a heightened awareness of Covid transmission at this time because the situation is not normal anymore.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Ban on Children’s Day activities in 28 “code red” provinces
The government’s Covid-19 task force has banned 28 Thai provinces, currently colour-coded “red” as a result of their case numbers, from holding any activities to celebrate Children’s Day on January 9. Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, is also calling on 11 “code orange” provinces, and 38 “yellow” provinces, to avoid holding activities to mark the day. He says doing so could put children at risk.
Following a resurgence in Covid-19 in 54 provinces in Thailand, the CCSA has colour-coded each province according to case numbers and the disease prevention measures put in place. The 28 provinces most severely-affected and designated as “red” are Tak, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Lopburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Nakhon Nayok, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Suphanburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Chachoengsao, Prachinburi, Sa Kaew, Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi, Chonburi, Trat, Rayong, Chumphon, Ranong and Bangkok.
Dr. Taweesin has also said he expects the number of cases nationwide to increase, as a result of inter-provincial travel over the New Year holiday period. The government has so far backed off from introducing a second national lockdown, leaving restrictions at the discretion of provincial governors.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
5 coastal provinces in “total lockdown,” no travel in or out
5 coastal provinces including Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chantaburi and Trat are under “total lockdown.” This means people cannot travel in or out of those provinces unless it is necessary. Deputy PM Satit Pitutacha says if the strict travel restrictions are not in place, then the Covid-19 outbreak could become “chaos.”
Satit made a post on Facebook saying the stringent measure will definitely impact the economy and people’s lives in the areas, but this tough measure is believed to suppress the spread of the virus effectively and rapidly before the situation turns worse. He added that he would like to thank PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and the CCSA for approving the proposal from the Ministry of Public Health.
“If we do not use a strong measure, we cannot stop the spread and it will become chaos. It is time to make a decision right now. I would like to ask for understandings from the public about why we need to do this. I am open to all comments and critics that may come after this.”
However, PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha insists not to use the word ‘lockdown’ but the total ban on travelling is to elevate the protective measures and screening to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus.
The CCSA reported more than 100 Covid-19 cases in the 5 coastal provinces today.
