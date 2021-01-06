Thailand
Thai officials crackdown on “lèse majesté” social media pages and posts
In a crackdown on social media posts critical of the Thai Monarchy, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society say they plan to pursue legal action against Facebook and Twitter for failing to remove content that violates the country’s draconian lèse majesté law.
Social media users who make insulting posts about the Thai Monarchy can also be charged. So far, the ministry has identified 9 people they say are responsible for content shared online that violates Thailand’s laws.
Over the past year, numerous activists and protest leaders involved in the pro-democracy movement have been arrested for allegedly violating lèse majesté law, Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminals Code. Under the law, those who insult or defame the Thai Monarchy face 3 to 15 years in prison.
Pro-democracy activists have been calling on government and monarchy reform, bringing up subjects and questions considered taboo and unprecedented in Thai society.
Many activists use Facebook and Twitter to share information about protests as well as their views on social and political issues. The ministry says they found 5,494 Facebook pages and 2,949 Twitter pages that “harbour illegal content.”
Facebook removed the 3,107 links. Twitter refused to remove 611 links, according to the Bangkok Post. Considering not all the pages in question were removed, the DES minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta says the ministry plans to take legal action on the social media sites for hosting material in Thailand’s domain that are said to violate the lèse majesté law.
From October to December, the DES also found 638 URLS that allegedly violated Thailand’s Computer Crime Act, which has been used to prosecute lèse majesté cases. Most of the links traced back to 26 internet accounts, according to Buddhipongse.
“We have identified nine individuals who are owners of these accounts. They are not new faces and have been charged with similar offences many times before.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Social media users help track down 2 kidnapped children in Bangkok
A man is in police custody in Bangkok after social media users helped track down 2 children allegedly kidnapped in the capital. A 7 year old boy, named only as “B”, and an 8 year old unnamed girl, were visiting a shopping mall in the Phra Khanong district, close to their home, at the time of the incident. According to a Thai Residents report, they are familiar with the mall as they frequently visit it with their grandmother.
When they failed to return home after the mall had closed, the boy’s father, named only as Viroj, went to file a police report. While officers reviewed security camera footage from the mall, Viroj also posted on social media, appealing to anyone who might have seen the children.
He was subsequently contacted by a Facebook user who had seen the boy and girl in Soi Charansanitwong 34 and had bought them food as they seemed hungry and tired. At the time, this person had not yet seen the social media appeal in relation to the missing children. Shortly after, another social media user came forward to say he had seen both children near the Navy Club on Napralan Road.
Police subsequently found the missing children near the Supreme Court, in the Sanam Luang district of the capital. The children were spotted walking in the company of a man, who was immediately arrested. He has since been named as 27 year old Chaiyo Charoenwai, and is being held at Chana Songkhram Police Station. Since his arrest, the suspect’s stepmother has come forward to claim he suffers from mental health issues and would not have intended to harm the children.
SOURCE: Thai Residents | Komchadluek
Crime
500 kilograms of methamphetamine found hidden in phone booth call boxes
Police found 500 kilograms of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs hidden in 154 phone booth call boxes at a home in the Isaan province Khon Kaen. Officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau raided the home yesterday and arrested 6 people who are suspected of being members of a major drug trafficking operation in the Northeast.
Along with half a tonne of crystal methamphetamine, police found 1.2 million speed pills, 200 ecstasy pills and 1 kilogram of ketamine, all hidden in the phone booth call boxes, according to deputy national police chief Manu Mekmok.
Police suspect the packages containing the call boxes full of drugs were ready to be sent to Southern Thailand. Police say the alleged drug traffickers used a similar tactic in the past, concealing drugs in car engines, exercise equipment and loud speakers, then shipping the packages to the South.
The 6 suspects were arrested on charges of possessing illicit drugs.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Hat Yai nightclub raided, owner arrested
A nightclub in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district was raided at 2am this morning after police were tipped off about the venue staying open beyond the authorised hours.
Nation Thailand says people at the nightclub were “partying without protection” and not abiding by coronavirus prevention measures. Nearby residents also say they were disturbed by the noise during the early hours.
The nightclub owner, 29 year old Anthika Dokho, was arrested on charges of selling alcohol after midnight, violating disease control measures and for violating the Emergency Decree.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
