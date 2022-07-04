Thailand-France business investment discussed in PM meeting

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha recently met with MEDEF International, the largest employer federation in France, to discuss future partnerships with Thailand. Francois Corbin, the Vice President of the Movement of the Enterprises of France, along with other delegates, met with the Thai prime minister on Friday to look at the future of Thai-French business partnerships.

French firms are examining the post-pandemic growth of Thailand as an investment opportunity, with the potential for Thailand’s economy looking attractive, according to the French MEDEF vice president. He said businesses in France are expressing interest in expanding their investments in Thailand now.

They are eying many key industries and services that have been developing in Thailand, including agriculture and public health and believe they can bring valuable investment and input to the Thai economy, especially in areas like human resources.

PM Prayut agreed with their assessment and welcomed their investment attention, praising MEDEF International for choosing to visit Thailand now, their first expedition out of France since the onset of Covid-19. He reiterated Thailand’s economic growth potential and eagerness to further French-Thai relations, making a firm commitment to continued development and investments, with particular attention to sustainability in the future.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand