Tuesday Covid Update: 7,574 new cases; provincial totals

78 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 19,338 with 19,244 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 7,574 new Covid-19 cases and 8,279 recoveries. There are now 98,444 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 1,920,189 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,927,763 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 76,226,116 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 160,018 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 333,368 received their second dose, and 22,453 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

