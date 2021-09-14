Tuesday Covid Update: 11,786 new cases; provincial totals

Today, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration recorded 136 coronavirus-related deaths and 11,786 new Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded a total of 1,406,542 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, which was first recorded on April 1, has accounted for 1,377,679 of those cases.

Out of the new cases reported today,1,165 were detected through proactive testing and 271 were found in correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for the virus over the past several months.

The daily death count is still fairly high, but a decline after hitting the high 200s earlier this month. Since the start of the pandemic, 14,621 people infected with Covid-19 have died. 14,527 of those fatalities were recorded during the recent wave. Most of the fatalities involve those with underlying conditions. Officials say the number of Covid-related deaths involving pregnant women is high, and women who are expecting are urged to get vaccinated.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 14,738 recoveries. There are now 129,025 people being treated for the coronavirus.

The number of active cases is on a downward slope and Thai officials are carefully monitoring the situation to determine if disease control measures should be eased at the end of the month.

Bangkok remains the epicentre with 2,788 new Covid-19 cases today, followed by 955 in Chon Buri, 811 in Samut Prakan, 542 in Samut Sakhon, and 482 in Nonthaburi.

Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…

