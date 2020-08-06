Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Tourism sector pin hopes on “Safe and Sealed” scheme to lure international visitors
In the latest plan to bolster Thailand’s withering tourism industry, business operators are proposing a new inbound tourism plan called “Safe and Sealed”, to replace the delayed “travel bubbles” scheme and prevent Thailand realising the worst-case revenue scenario of only 675 billion baht next year, down from 3 trillion in 2019. At a joint meeting yesterday of the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the private sector, tourism-related groups proposed letting inbound tourists restart trips to Thailand in the fourth quarter of 2020 with safer screening and more flexibility for many countries than the bilateral travel bubble scheme would have allowed.
The president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents says while Thailand has begun welcoming certain limited groups of foreigners, the total will be fewer than 100,000 visitors and cannot prevent many tourism-related businesses from going bankrupt. The new inbound plan is expected to draw at least 500,000 tourists to Thailand and generate 50 billion baht in revenue. The cost of the package would be around 100,000 baht per person, twice the average price of 50,000 baht before the Covid-19pandemic.
Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says the scheme is the last bid to enable the majority of tourism businesses to survive and avoid layoffs in the fourth quarter if Thailand continues to keep its borders closed to international tourists.
“Safe means we will select only guests from cities with a record of no infections for at least 30 days, and they can travel under the sealed conditions provided by tour operators in designated hotels and provinces that agree to welcome those tourists.”
Other necessary screening processes would also required, such as an infection-free certificate issued no more than 72 hours before a flight, as well as insurance and swab tests.
Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn says Phiphat will forward the proposal to related agencies, and include the idea of setting up a tourism fund to provide soft loans to the industry, which has struggled to secure loans from commercial banks. Tourism businesses want the government to help start the fund with a 100 billion baht budget.
Yuthasak says employment in the tourism sector stood at some 4 million workers before the outbreak. But as most operators have had no revenue in the past 6 months, unemployment in the sector could grow as high as 2.5 million as businesses cannot bear more losses. Other estimates put the figures even higher.
The TAT also shared its 2021 tourism scenario with representatives from the private sector: the worst case sees Thailand earning just 675 billion baht in revenue, down 9% from this year, which is likely to close at 742 billion baht, down 75% from 2019’s 3 trillion baht. If Thailand can build momentum by receiving at least some international tourists, the best case shows that tourism revenue could climb to 50% of 2019 levels, or 1.5 trillion baht.
The National Economic and Social Development Council previously set the tourism revenue goal at 3.9 trillion baht for 2021. Yuthasak now says that goal has become far-fetched unless a vaccine is found.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Latest travel advisories for SE Asia, UK, Canada
While Thailand’s borders are still closed to all but a very few foreign visitors, there are outbound flights to some destinations, but the Covid-19 crisis means that entry requirements are fluid and often unpredictable; Singapore will require some returning residents who self-quarantine to use an electronic monitoring device effective August 10, while Myanmar has extended the ban on international flights. Here are the latest travel advisory updates from around the world: Singapore: You can’t enter Singapore for short-term visits whether for business or pleasure. You can transit though Changi Airport if you’re travelling to Australia, cities in Asia, Europe and […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Vietnam battles new, more contagious Covid-19 strain
Vietnam’s acting health minister reported 28 new cases of Covid-19 infection yesterday, bringing its total confirmed cases to 670, as well as 2 more deaths from the disease, making the tally 8 deceased Vietnamese. 27 of the new cases were reported in the central city of Da Nang, central Quang Nam province and southern Dong Nai province, among whom 16 cases are reportedly linked to Da Nang Hospital, which is related to several previously confirmed cases. The other case recently returned to the country from abroad and was quarantined upon arrival. The health ministry confirmed the 2 new deaths, noting […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Senator questions the admission of US troops during state of emergency
A Thai senator is questioning the need for US troops to participate in joint exercises with their Thai counterparts while a state of emergency is still in place in the country. The emergency decree was extended for the third time at the end of July and is now set to expire at the end of this month. Senator Kamnoon Sidhisamarn is questioning the admission of US troops during this period, saying the government’s own Covid-19 task force was not in favour of the move. According to a Thai PBS World report, Kamnoon has taken to Facebook to describe the Centre […]
Cabinet approves 435 million baht to control hungry elephants, monkeys
Latest travel advisories for SE Asia, UK, Canada
US ambassador visits Thai clean-tech company Equator Pure Nature
Tourism sector pin hopes on “Safe and Sealed” scheme to lure international visitors
Unidentified woman attacks foreign man in Pattaya
Mushroom clouds and nuclear explosions – the fallout from the Beirut explosion – VIDEO
Panel says Boss Voovidhya arrest warrant still stands
Harry Potter-themed protest openly questions monarchy’s role
Dozens of Burmese, Thai workers demand back pay, benefits in Phuket
Police seize property valued at 200 million baht from suspected hill tribe drug gang – VIDEO
Immigration police nab American, Thai wife for visa forgery, cannabis
Vietnam battles new, more contagious Covid-19 strain
Fire ravages Samut Prakan warehouse
Chon Buri battles dengue fever outbreak
7 Nakhon Panom officers transferred after cell death
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media
Phuket may be chosen as test case in phased re-opening to foreign tourists
Former PM Thaksin sentenced to 5 years
11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today
Facebook faux pas – auto translate goes rogue on message for King’s birthday
Police say “Boss” tested positive for cocaine due to dentistry
Key witness in the Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident
Thai Vietjet passengers treated to surprise “concert in the sky”
Pattaya police say insults led to fatal shooting
New categories of foreigners allowed back into Thailand from tomorrow
Ukrainian man in fatal fall from abandoned Surat Thani hotel
Beware bogus beef – online sales and vendors caught with suspicious steak
Jet ski explodes in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Pattaya murder suspects arrested
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Property3 days ago
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket may be chosen as test case in phased re-opening to foreign tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
New categories of foreigners allowed back into Thailand from tomorrow
- Bangkok3 days ago
Beware bogus beef – online sales and vendors caught with suspicious steak
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Minister encourages Thai hotels to stop price-gouging expats
- Business4 days ago
Swiss clothing firm denies layoffs
- Cambodia3 days ago
Cambodia suffers acute Chikungunya outbreak
RS
August 6, 2020 at 10:51 am
Excellent idea. I’m sure hundreds of thousands of hopeful selectees from around the world will be applying for your so called sealed & safe package deal. Will it include individual shirt stickers and someone with a flag herding them around? Fantastic! Well done sir.
Geoff
August 6, 2020 at 11:12 am
Nobody is giving Covid cover travel insurance. If you want visitors, you will have to get around this. The other things are inconveniences that are easily overcome.
Glenn
August 6, 2020 at 11:45 am
the article content was truly funny, unfortunately it’s about real people needing real incomes and real jobs. the idea that quality (rich) tourists will come vacation in a bubble (at the point of threats/fines/expulsion) is comical.
regrettably thailand believes the propaganda and fear of a virus (flu) with a worldwide fatality rate of just 0.0091% is a danger (and that number includes a lot of deaths due to co-morbitities attributed to CV). until the govt here admits CV is not a dangerous, deadly, fearsome disease and is just a flu, kiss the entire travel and tourism sector goodbye along with all the other supporting businesses.
There is much more behind this cv scam than health.
Perceville Smithers
August 6, 2020 at 12:13 pm
This is not the way Westerners typically travel and 100,000 THB per person plus the cost of expenses once you get there is ridiculous.
It’s becoming more clear who the preferred visitors are.
Rinky Stingpiece
August 6, 2020 at 12:17 pm
The TAT seems to imagine there’s some kind of queue of people trying to get in for a holiday like this, they’re really not. Most people will go somewhere nearer and simpler, with fewer restrictions, e.g.: Europeans going to Iberia; Americans going to the Caribbean; Asians probably staying within their own countries.
What’s going to have to happen is a biometric yellow fever book type solution once virus testing and inoculation is in place. However, the epidemiology of this thing isn’t fully understood yet, meanwhile most governments are skittish, and as noted – most insurance companies aren’t covering it because they can’t evaluate a risk assessment with likelihood and hazard so high.
What’s next? “virtual tourism”? Isn’t that what most people do every day on their smartphones?!