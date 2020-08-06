Connect with us

Tourism sector pin hopes on “Safe and Sealed” scheme to lure international visitors

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

image
PHOTO: Indochina Tours
In the latest plan to bolster Thailand’s withering tourism industry, business operators are proposing a new inbound tourism plan called “Safe and Sealed”, to replace the delayed “travel bubbles” scheme and prevent Thailand realising the worst-case revenue scenario of only 675 billion baht next year, down from 3 trillion in 2019. At a joint meeting yesterday of the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the private sector, tourism-related groups proposed letting inbound tourists restart trips to Thailand in the fourth quarter of 2020 with safer screening and more flexibility for many countries than the bilateral travel bubble scheme would have allowed.

The president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents says while Thailand has begun welcoming certain limited groups of foreigners, the total will be fewer than 100,000 visitors and cannot prevent many tourism-related businesses from going bankrupt. The new inbound plan is expected to draw at least 500,000 tourists to Thailand and generate 50 billion baht in revenue. The cost of the package would be around 100,000 baht per person, twice the average price of 50,000 baht before the Covid-19pandemic.

Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says the scheme is the last bid to enable the majority of tourism businesses to survive and avoid layoffs in the fourth quarter if Thailand continues to keep its borders closed to international tourists.

“Safe means we will select only guests from cities with a record of no infections for at least 30 days, and they can travel under the sealed conditions provided by tour operators in designated hotels and provinces that agree to welcome those tourists.”

Other necessary screening processes would also required, such as an infection-free certificate issued no more than 72 hours before a flight, as well as insurance and swab tests.

Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn says Phiphat will forward the proposal to related agencies, and include the idea of setting up a tourism fund to provide soft loans to the industry, which has struggled to secure loans from commercial banks. Tourism businesses want the government to help start the fund with a 100 billion baht budget.

Yuthasak says employment in the tourism sector stood at some 4 million workers before the outbreak. But as most operators have had no revenue in the past 6 months, unemployment in the sector could grow as high as 2.5 million as businesses cannot bear more losses. Other estimates put the figures even higher.

The TAT also shared its 2021 tourism scenario with representatives from the private sector: the worst case sees Thailand earning just 675 billion baht in revenue, down 9% from this year, which is likely to close at 742 billion baht, down 75% from 2019’s 3 trillion baht. If Thailand can build momentum by receiving at least some international tourists, the best case shows that tourism revenue could climb to 50% of 2019 levels, or 1.5 trillion baht.

The National Economic and Social Development Council previously set the tourism revenue goal at 3.9 trillion baht for 2021. Yuthasak now says that goal has become far-fetched unless a vaccine is found.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Chiang Rai Times

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

  1. Avatar

    RS

    August 6, 2020 at 10:51 am

    Excellent idea. I’m sure hundreds of thousands of hopeful selectees from around the world will be applying for your so called sealed & safe package deal. Will it include individual shirt stickers and someone with a flag herding them around? Fantastic! Well done sir.

  2. Avatar

    Geoff

    August 6, 2020 at 11:12 am

    Nobody is giving Covid cover travel insurance. If you want visitors, you will have to get around this. The other things are inconveniences that are easily overcome.

  3. Avatar

    Glenn

    August 6, 2020 at 11:45 am

    the article content was truly funny, unfortunately it’s about real people needing real incomes and real jobs. the idea that quality (rich) tourists will come vacation in a bubble (at the point of threats/fines/expulsion) is comical.

    regrettably thailand believes the propaganda and fear of a virus (flu) with a worldwide fatality rate of just 0.0091% is a danger (and that number includes a lot of deaths due to co-morbitities attributed to CV). until the govt here admits CV is not a dangerous, deadly, fearsome disease and is just a flu, kiss the entire travel and tourism sector goodbye along with all the other supporting businesses.

    There is much more behind this cv scam than health.

  4. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    August 6, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    This is not the way Westerners typically travel and 100,000 THB per person plus the cost of expenses once you get there is ridiculous.

    It’s becoming more clear who the preferred visitors are.

  5. Avatar

    Rinky Stingpiece

    August 6, 2020 at 12:17 pm

    The TAT seems to imagine there’s some kind of queue of people trying to get in for a holiday like this, they’re really not. Most people will go somewhere nearer and simpler, with fewer restrictions, e.g.: Europeans going to Iberia; Americans going to the Caribbean; Asians probably staying within their own countries.
    What’s going to have to happen is a biometric yellow fever book type solution once virus testing and inoculation is in place. However, the epidemiology of this thing isn’t fully understood yet, meanwhile most governments are skittish, and as noted – most insurance companies aren’t covering it because they can’t evaluate a risk assessment with likelihood and hazard so high.
    What’s next? “virtual tourism”? Isn’t that what most people do every day on their smartphones?!

