Bangkok
US ambassador visits Thai clean-tech company Equator Pure Nature
The United States Ambassador to Thailand, Michael George DeSombre visited American-founded Thai clean-tech pioneer Equator Pure Nature yesterday to discuss perspectives on US businesses and American-founded companies in Thailand, their contributions to Thai society, primarily during the Covid-19 pandemic, and their role in assisting the development of Thai entrepreneurs, particularly women.
Thailand is among countries recognised worldwide as having best managed the Covid-19 crisis and garnered well deseved praise from many quarters, including the World Health Organisation and the United Nations for containing the virus, through strict adherence to preventive measures such as social distancing, sanitisation, contact tracing and gradual reopening of businesses.
The last 5 months has been a life-changing experience for everyone in Thailand and a number of US businesses and American-founded companies including Equator Pure Nature, stepped up during this period to contribute in many ways to ease the strain the pandemic put on Thai society and the economy. For its part, Equator Pure Nature donated various items to vulnerable communities in Thailand. In April, in conjunction with Earth Day 2020, the company engaged a prominent local social media waste management influencer to help distribute Pipper Standard face masks and cleaning products to rural hospitals. Further donations were made in May to garbage collectors, orphanages and the blind and visually impaired community.
American entrepreneur and co-founder of Equator Pure Nature Peter Wainman thanked Ambassador DeSombre for his visit and recognition of the company’s social efforts and expressed his enthusiasm to assist in every way possible.
“We truly appreciate Ambassador DeSombre taking time out of his busy schedule to visit us today. Our ethos has always been to do well by doing good. We began by advocating a healthier household and environment with the use of natural products, and now we want to continuously lend a helping hand to the less fortunate in our society during these difficult times.”
Beyond social responsibility, Ambassador DeSombre and Wainman also discussed ways to help develop Thai entrepreneurs, particularly women entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurship is a key driver of Thailand’s economy and job creation. Now that the economy is gradually restarting, the time is right to explore ways to guide local entrepreneurs on effective strategies to build their businesses.
The post pandemic environment is likely to throw up challenges that could be tricky to negotiate, with small businesses disproportionately affected. This is an opportunity for American businesses and American-founded companies to take the lead and engage with local entrepreneurs to provide invaluable knowledge to boost their confidence and guide them to the right path.
With women in Thailand increasingly excelling in business and influential leadership roles, it’s also important to strengthen entrepreneurial empowerment in women to help them overcome common constraints, thrive in their space and put them at the forefront of economic growth. Wainman expressed his desire to play a part in helping local entrepreneurs, in the hope that they can go on to build great businesses.
“From our experience doing business in Thailand for more than a decade, the country has a huge pool of talented young minds with great potential to become successful entrepreneurs.
“Recently, we had the opportunity to speak at the SPACE-F Incubator program in Bangkok conducted via Zoom and had a great time sharing knowledge and expertise on doing business in Thailand and Asia, as well as interacting with the entrepreneurs during the question and answer session. This is something that Equator Pure Nature intends to do often to spur them on to success and contribute to the society that is instrumental in where our company is today”
Equator Pure Nature is a global clean-tech company established in 2012 in Bangkok, after cofounder Peter Wainman suffered terrible allergic reactions to chemicals commonly found in household cleaning products in Asia. Given his personal experience and the troubling rise in worldwide allergy and asthma rates, Peter embarked on a mission to invent natural, hypoallergenic certified, non-toxic, household cleaning products, with cleaning power comparable to chemical products. After years of rigorous research and development, PiPPER STANDARD®’ hit the shelves in Thailand in late 2014. Equator Pure Nature has since become a leading Asian manufacturer of natural and environment friendly household cleaning products. Visit www.equatorpurenature.com.
