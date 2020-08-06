Connect with us

Crime

Unidentified woman attacks foreign man in Pattaya

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

image
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
Police in Pattaya report that a foreign man was attacked by an unidentified woman in front of a restaurant on the city’s Beach Road. The incident occurred at 6:15pm yesterday at a McDonald’s located on Beach Road between Soi 5 and Soi 6.

The man, whose name and nationality are being withheld by police, was attacked by a Thai woman in front of the restaurant. She fled the scene before police could arrive, leaving the victim bleeding on the ground. The exact circumstances regarding the attack aren’t clear and the injured foreigner was taken for medical assistance nearby.

Police will review security video from the area and question the victim when he recovers to determine whether he knows the suspect and what sparked the event. They’ll also be searching for the woman based on CCTV footage. Eyewitnesses are also being questioned.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    August 6, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    You’d have a good idea of the reason for the attack if the nationality was disclosed.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

