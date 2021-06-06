Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Tourism program adds a plus
This weekend, the Phuket government announced a program whereby businesses can now flout their relative vaccinated status to customers with a certificate with a literal plus.
The Amazing Thailand SHA Plus certification is reached via an online registration from the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration aka SHA.
The government has urged all businesses and venues that are 70% inoculated to sign up for the certificate.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand touted the program in a report, saying:
The website utilises digital technology to develop a smart data system that can track the vaccination record of staff at each venue and business.
It can analyse the large amount of aggregate data and provide insights as to which establishment already has at least 70% of staff inoculated and can be awarded the ‘SHA Plus’
These Amazing Thailand SHA-certified establishments are encouraged to apply for the ‘SHA Plus’ Certificate. This is because one of the proposed conditions under the Phuket Sandbox model is that fully vaccinated foreign visitors are required to stay in a ‘SHA Plus’ accommodation and must show proof of the booking at such establishments when applying for the ‘Certificate of Entry’ or COE.
Further information on the initiative can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/Shaplusphuket/
Some may remember when the Amazing Thailand SHA was first introduced to Thailand in May 2020.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
8 Comments
Leave a Reply
Tourism
Thailand’s quarantine hotels consider move to hybrid model
Hotels currently operating as alternative state quarantine facilities are considering moving to a hybrid model, as bookings drop ahead of Phuket’s re-opening. ASQ hotels say reduced demand means they may adopt a model whereby they accept both quarantining guests and regular guests from the second half of the year.
Prin Pathanatham from the ASQ-ALQ Club Thailand says bookings have started to drop following confirmation that Phuket’s “sandbox” re-opening would go ahead from July 1. Average occupancy in May had already dropped around 10% from April’s rate of 45 – 50%. Prin says hardly any hotels have received advance bookings after June 15, as people eye quarantine-free entry to Phuket.
“Revenue in the second half of this year will likely plunge once the re-opening plan moves forward. ASQ operators have to monitor the situation and re-evaluate their business models.”
Hotels hope to be operating a hybrid model during the last quarter of the year, with quarantine and non-quarantine operations split between buildings or floors. The focus will be on other services such as banqueting and conferences, as opposed to relying on room bookings.
According to a Bangkok Post report, around 5 – 10% of ASQ hotels are already running a hybrid operation, but how successful it is will depend on the reaction from local tourists and guests.
The ASQ-ALQ Club is also calling on the government to vaccinate 12,000 hotel employees at 147 ASQ properties in the central provinces of Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, and Pathum Thani.
Meanwhile, Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun from the Thai Hotels Association says herd immunity in Thailand remains a very distant goal and that the policy of state quarantine and alternative state quarantine should be prolonged for at least a year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
To see our pick of the best ASQ hotels in Thailand, click HERE.
Business
Another 700 7-Eleven stores to open across Thailand
The operator of the 7-Eleven chain of convenience stores has confirmed it will open another 700 shops in the Kingdom this year. According to a Bangkok Post report this morning, CP All plans to spend between 11.5 and 12 billion baht on expansion in 2021. The company has opened 155 new 7-Eleven stores so far this year, meaning there were 12,587 CP All-operated stores by the end of the first quarter of 2021.
Chief Financial Officer Kriengchai Boonboapichart says around 4 billion baht will be invested in new projects, subsidiaries, and distribution centres. Between 3.8 and 4 billion will be spent on store expansion, around 2.5 billion on renovating existing 7-Eleven stores, and around 1.4 billion on IT systems and fixed assets.
“We will continue to open new stores, but with a more cautious approach. There are many uncertainties, so we will select locations that can build revenue and have real demand from customers. Moreover, each location has to possess the capability to support our O2O (online-to-offline) retailing strategies.”
The Bangkok Post reports that 6,771 of the existing 7-Eleven stores belong to business partners, with 5,816 owned by CP All. 85% are standalone stores, while another 15% are in PTT gas stations.
2020 total reported revenue for CP All was 547 billion baht, down 4.3% from 2019, and net profit was down by 27.9% at 16.1 billion baht. During the first quarter of 2021, total revenue has dropped by 8.5% year-on-year, with net profit dropping by 54%. The fall is largely attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to decreased consumption and purchasing power, as well as the drop in tourism.
Customers habits are also shifting to favour online shopping, and CP All is continuing to focus on offerings such as 7-Eleven Delivery, All Online, and 24Shopping.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Thai Brewers Association asks for reprieve from alcohol ban
Yesterday, the Thai Brewers Association delivered a petition to the CCSA and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration asking them to reverse the ban of alcohol sales in restaurants, bars as the ban has been harmful to their businesses and they have not been given any other options.
The statement reads:
The Thai Brewers Association truly understands the goodwill and purpose of Public Health agencies that the alcohol sales ban is implemented to control the spread of the Covid-19…However, the Association is deeply concerned about the survival of entrepreneurs and employees involved in the severely affected alcohol business, directly and indirectly as Bangkok has put the measure into effect for more than 45 days.
But it appears that the number of Covid-19 infections has not decreased. New clusters have been found from markets, construction camps, factories, and other sites unrelated to the sales of alcoholic beverages. It is reported that the main clusters at the beginning of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 were not caused by alcohol, even the Thonglor cluster. The final investigations have already proved that the origins of the cluster are due to the illegal operation of the night business
The Thai Brewers Association proposed the following policies to help their businesses:
- Ease the measure to legally sell alcohol for consumption at stores like restaurants and small bars, especially open-air, with intensive screening and social distancing measures conducted by the Ministry of Public Health.
- Delay the enforcement of the prohibition of alcohol sales via electronic channels as well as ease the enforcement of buying alcohol for takeaway under Section 32 of the Alcohol Control Act to allow the entrepreneurs to recommend and sell their products through online channels. The age restriction and customer screenings must still be implemented in accordance with the law.
- Allow small entrepreneurs to delay the VAT and social security payments as well as allow importers of alcoholic beverages to pay excise and import taxes in installments in order to alleviate the financial liquidity crisis.
- Consider the Covid-19 proactive screening and vaccine allocation among the groups of restaurants, pubs, and bar operators. Due to the current implementation of the alcohol sale ban and the closure of entertainment venues, the concerned professionals are, therefore, considered a high-risk group that the government has to urgently take action against in order for the economy to operate properly.
The association pleaded with the CCSA and the BMA to empathise with their plight and to consider the remedies the association proposed.
There are over 300 small businesses currently running craft beer type establishments in Bangkok. It’s estimated the alcohol ban has cost small businesses 150 million baht a month.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
EdwardV
Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 1:58 pm
There is a plus – if you transit BKK, there is only one flight to Phuket each day. Keeping in mind you are sequestered in a secure part of the airport until you fly out.
Steven
Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2:59 pm
Give up please
Malc Thai
Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 3:21 pm
Do the 70% have to be single or double inoculated
Simon Small
Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 6:33 pm
If the rule is the same as Phuket, one.
Meaningless BS.
sydneyB
Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 6:58 pm
Not everyone who lands at BKK wants to stay in Bangkok or Phuket. Will the Government make allowances for these people to fast track to their intended destination (Chiang Mai as an example)?
J West
Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 10:22 pm
How are they separating all the potentially fatal non vaccinated ” dirty stinking farang” ( of whom there are approx 30,000 on Phuket) from the pure and virus free pole dancers? Is there a badge of some kind….a secret handshake?
Dave the wave
Monday, June 7, 2021 at 2:37 am
Wait for it… thy are going to force you to eat only at SHA+ restaurants!
Frank
Monday, June 7, 2021 at 6:05 am
@Dave the wave – and only go with SHA+ ladies.