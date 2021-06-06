Tourism program adds a plus

This weekend, the Phuket government announced a program whereby businesses can now flout their relative vaccinated status to customers with a certificate with a literal plus.

The Amazing Thailand SHA Plus certification is reached via an online registration from the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration aka SHA.

The government has urged all businesses and venues that are 70% inoculated to sign up for the certificate.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand touted the program in a report, saying:

The website utilises digital technology to develop a smart data system that can track the vaccination record of staff at each venue and business.

It can analyse the large amount of aggregate data and provide insights as to which establishment already has at least 70% of staff inoculated and can be awarded the ‘SHA Plus’

These Amazing Thailand SHA-certified establishments are encouraged to apply for the ‘SHA Plus’ Certificate. This is because one of the proposed conditions under the Phuket Sandbox model is that fully vaccinated foreign visitors are required to stay in a ‘SHA Plus’ accommodation and must show proof of the booking at such establishments when applying for the ‘Certificate of Entry’ or COE.

Further information on the initiative can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/Shaplusphuket/

Some may remember when the Amazing Thailand SHA was first introduced to Thailand in May 2020.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

