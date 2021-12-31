Connect with us

Top stories for 2021, as voted by Thaiger readers, and viewers

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

The top stories reported on The Thaiger in 2021, as measured by your clicks on those stories, were dominated, not surprisingly, by Covid-related topics. We went through our website and main YouTube channel to compile the top stories in 2021.

On the website, The Thaiger has cemented itself as the #2 news source for Thai news, in English, but pulling away from our other competitors. On YouTube, The Thaiger are the most prolific English-language producer of content related to Thailand, averaging around 1.3 – 1.7 million views per month.

Here are are the most read stories, from #1 – #5, by Thaiger readers in 2021. We especially like the 4th most popular story… gave us all a few giggles when it was published.

Field hospital raided after reports of Covid patients doing drugs, having group sex

78,596 reads

 

Sinovac, AstraZeneca over 97% effective in immune system boost

73,332 reads

 

US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand

64,019 reads

 

Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex

63.667 reads

 

Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is

49,555 reads

For non-Covid stories there was still plenty of variety for 2021. Everything from sexy street vendors, to tragedy, to at least one winner from the pandemic, to a new long-term visa to attract ‘wealthy’ foreigners. Here, from #1 – #5, are the most clicked non-Covid stories by Thaiger readers for 2021.

All hopes dashed as Indonesian submarine found, 53 people presumed dead

42,148 reads

 

Chiang Mai street vendor goes viral for showing skin to sell sweets

35,820 reads

With tourism suffering, sea turtles are thriving in peace in Phuket

34,443 reads

 

Thailand looks into 10 year visa for the rich allowing land and property ownership

28,439 reads

15 year old Thai student dies following attack in SOTUS hazing tradition

27,121 reads

On YouTube, 2021 was a big year of growth for The Thaiger YouTube channel. Much of what we’re currently doing is still in the early days and we’re delighted with the growth in our new Thai-language Thaiger channel as well. In English, these were the most viewed videos for 2021.

Now, we note that the Number 1 story was a bit of a YouTube anomaly (sorry Jett) where, for no particular reason, the clicks go crazy. Generally, our two daily news updates, Thailand News Today (afternoons) and Thailand News Update (mornings) dominated our YouTube programming as The Thaiger slowly roll out more non-news content about Thailand. Links below…

Top stories for 2021, as voted by Thaiger readers, and viewers | News by Thaiger

 

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS

Tim Newton

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2012. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 41 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,900 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current CEO for the company, based in their Bangkok HQ.

Trending