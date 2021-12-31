Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Top stories for 2021, as voted by Thaiger readers, and viewers
The top stories reported on The Thaiger in 2021, as measured by your clicks on those stories, were dominated, not surprisingly, by Covid-related topics. We went through our website and main YouTube channel to compile the top stories in 2021.
On the website, The Thaiger has cemented itself as the #2 news source for Thai news, in English, but pulling away from our other competitors. On YouTube, The Thaiger are the most prolific English-language producer of content related to Thailand, averaging around 1.3 – 1.7 million views per month.
Here are are the most read stories, from #1 – #5, by Thaiger readers in 2021. We especially like the 4th most popular story… gave us all a few giggles when it was published.
Field hospital raided after reports of Covid patients doing drugs, having group sex
78,596 reads
Sinovac, AstraZeneca over 97% effective in immune system boost
73,332 reads
64,019 reads
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
63.667 reads
49,555 reads
For non-Covid stories there was still plenty of variety for 2021. Everything from sexy street vendors, to tragedy, to at least one winner from the pandemic, to a new long-term visa to attract ‘wealthy’ foreigners. Here, from #1 – #5, are the most clicked non-Covid stories by Thaiger readers for 2021.
All hopes dashed as Indonesian submarine found, 53 people presumed dead
42,148 reads
Chiang Mai street vendor goes viral for showing skin to sell sweets
35,820 reads
With tourism suffering, sea turtles are thriving in peace in Phuket
34,443 reads
Thailand looks into 10 year visa for the rich allowing land and property ownership
28,439 reads
15 year old Thai student dies following attack in SOTUS hazing tradition
27,121 reads
On YouTube, 2021 was a big year of growth for The Thaiger YouTube channel. Much of what we’re currently doing is still in the early days and we’re delighted with the growth in our new Thai-language Thaiger channel as well. In English, these were the most viewed videos for 2021.
Now, we note that the Number 1 story was a bit of a YouTube anomaly (sorry Jett) where, for no particular reason, the clicks go crazy. Generally, our two daily news updates, Thailand News Today (afternoons) and Thailand News Update (mornings) dominated our YouTube programming as The Thaiger slowly roll out more non-news content about Thailand. Links below…
