Top stories for 2021, as voted by Thaiger readers, and viewers

The top stories reported on The Thaiger in 2021, as measured by your clicks on those stories, were dominated, not surprisingly, by Covid-related topics. We went through our website and main YouTube channel to compile the top stories in 2021.

On the website, The Thaiger has cemented itself as the #2 news source for Thai news, in English, but pulling away from our other competitors. On YouTube, The Thaiger are the most prolific English-language producer of content related to Thailand, averaging around 1.3 – 1.7 million views per month.

Here are are the most read stories, from #1 – #5, by Thaiger readers in 2021. We especially like the 4th most popular story… gave us all a few giggles when it was published.

For non-Covid stories there was still plenty of variety for 2021. Everything from sexy street vendors, to tragedy, to at least one winner from the pandemic, to a new long-term visa to attract ‘wealthy’ foreigners. Here, from #1 – #5, are the most clicked non-Covid stories by Thaiger readers for 2021.

On YouTube, 2021 was a big year of growth for The Thaiger YouTube channel. Much of what we’re currently doing is still in the early days and we’re delighted with the growth in our new Thai-language Thaiger channel as well. In English, these were the most viewed videos for 2021.

Now, we note that the Number 1 story was a bit of a YouTube anomaly (sorry Jett) where, for no particular reason, the clicks go crazy. Generally, our two daily news updates, Thailand News Today (afternoons) and Thailand News Update (mornings) dominated our YouTube programming as The Thaiger slowly roll out more non-news content about Thailand. Links below…