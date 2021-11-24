Chiang Mai street vendor goes viral for showing skin to sell sweets

A 23 year old Chiang Mai street vendor has gone viral online after she decided to draw in customers by showing a bit of skin, wearing a cardigan-style shirt, loosely pinned at the top, with nothing underneath while making the popular street snack known as “khanom Tokyo” which are basically Thai pancakes.

Before going viral as the sexy street vendor, the woman, known by the nickname Olive, sold clothes online, but she says the pandemic was bad for business and she decided to start selling snacks. (Check out the video below from The Thaiger’s Thai-language team.)



Here’s a video interview with Olive by The Thaiger’s Thai-language team.