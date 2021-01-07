CCSA Update: 305 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death | The Thaiger

305 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 5,048 active Covid-19 cases. In total, there have been 9,636 Covid-19 cases and 67 coronavirus virus-related deaths reported since last year.

An 88 year old cancer patient who had recently travelled to Rayong died yesterday after testing positive for Covid-19. CCSA says the case is linked to a gambling den in the province and believes the man caught the virus from his son who had visited him on December 22. The man tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Nation Thailand says his symptoms worsened and his body stopped responding to treatment.

In Samut Sakhon, 154 cases were reported. 109 of those cases were found in a proactive testing campaign after the outbreak at a shrimp market, which affected hundreds of migrant workers in the area. 40 of the other cases in the provinces are people who recently visited high risk areas. 5 cases are under investigation.

Other cases include:

Bangkok: 47 cases linked to high risk areas; 2 under investigation

Chon Buri: 27 cases under investigation

Samut Prakan: 25 cases linked to high risk areas

Rayong: 13 cases under investigation

Chanthaburi: 8 cases under investigation

Ayutthaya: 3 cases linked to high risk areas

Suphan Buri: 1 case linked to a high risk area; 1 under investigation

Ang Thong: 2 cases linked to high risk areas

Sing Buri: 2 cases linked to high risk areas

Lop Buri: 2 cases linked to high risk areas

Khon Kaen: 1 case linked to a high risk area; 1 under investigation

Nakhon Pathom: 2 cases linked to high risk areas

Chiang Mai: 2 cases linked to high risk areas

Pathum Thani: 6 cases linked to high risk areas

Ratchaburi: 1 case linked to a high risk area

Trat: 1 case under investigation

2 cases were detected in quarantine for those entering Thailand from overseas while 1 case was a Thai woman who was detained after allegedly crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | CCSA

