Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thursday Covid Update: 3,886 new cases and 39 deaths
3,886 new Covid-19 cases and 39 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, the latest wave of infections in Thailand, the CCSA has recorded 140,485 Covid-19 infections with more than 40,000 of those infections in Bangkok.
Out of the new cases, 1,230 were detected in correctional facilities. Over the past month, thousands of inmates at more than a dozen Thai prisons have tested positive for Covid-19. Health officials have been rolling out active testing at prisons to quickly identify infections and contain the virus.
Disease control measures remain strict in Bangkok, the epicentre of infections in the latest wave. Closure orders on many non-essential businesses and venues will remain in effect until at least June 14.
More information will be released this afternoon following the CCSA’s daily briefing.
WHO assigns alternative names for Covid variants based on Greek alphabet
After criticism over naming new variants of Covid-19 based on the country it was first detected, the World Health Orginisation has announced alternative names for the “variants of concern” based off the Greek alphabet… Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, etc.
Last week, media outlets in the UK released reports last week saying more than 100 people had tested positive for the “Thai variant”. Thai authorities were quick to say that this new variant was detected back in January in a co-pilot from Egypt who was in quarantine for those entering the country and was not currently spreading in Thailand. A spokesperson from Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the media use the language “variant first found in” or “variant first detected in” rather than naming the variant with the country.
Many news outlets have used the language “UK variant”, “Indian variant” and “South African variant” rather than the scientific names of the mutated coronavirus strains. To avoid using the country names with the emerging variants, the WHO has made official nicknames for the new variants based on letters from the Greek alphabet.
Philippines
Philippines confirms delay in imports of AstraZeneca doses from Thailand
The Philippines has announced that the arrival of a first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines being imported from Thailand has been delayed. The delivery of the vaccines, manufactured in Thailand and ordered by the Philippines, has now been pushed back by several weeks.
According to a Bangkok Post report, the development gives rise to questions about Thailand’s distribution plans for Southeast Asia, which hinges on 200 million AstraZeneca doses being manufactured by Siam Bioscience. The company, which is owned by the Crown Property Bureau, is embarking on vaccine manufacture for the first time.
A presidential adviser in the Philippines, with responsibility for coordinating vaccine procurement between the government and private sector, says he’s been advised that the delivery of the first batch, containing 1.3 million doses, is being pushed back from the third week in June to the middle of July. Joey Concepcion says the number of doses is also being reduced to 1.17 million.
The Bangkok Post reports that neither Siam Bioscience nor AstraZeneca have replied to questions about production at the Thai manufacturing site. Concepcion says he’s in regular touch with AstraZeneca, who advised him of the delay. He adds that a second lot of 1.3 million doses is also being reduced to 1.17 million and delivery of that batch has been postponed from July to August.
“It is a new plant they are running, that is how it is when you start a new plant.”
Meanwhile, in Thailand, both the PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul have insisted government orders of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in time for the national rollout, which kicks off on June 7.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Health Minister confident AstraZeneca doses will arrive on time
Thailand’s Public Health Minister says the delivery of 6 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is on schedule. Anutin Charnvirakul says the doses are expected to arrive in batches, throughout the month of June, and he’s confident the first lot will be here by June 7, when the national rollout begins.
“I’m confident the first lot will be put out on June 7.”
Anutin says the number of doses in each batch is decided through negotiation between the Department of Disease Control and the manufacturer. Upon arrival, the vaccine will need to undergo quality checks before doses can be distributed. The Health Minister says the question of how many doses will go to each province is a decision for the DDC.
Meanwhile, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has also insisted there will be no shortage of vaccines in the Kingdom, reiterating that orders will arrive on time. He says the government is also ordering supplies of the Pfizer vaccine, which it plans to use in the younger population, between the ages of 12 and 18.
According to Anutin, talks are also ongoing with Johnson & Johnson, whose single-dose vaccine has already been approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration. The government plans to order around 5 million doses, which it’s hoped will arrive in the last quarter of 2021.
The government says it expects 70% of the population to have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of September, in accordance with the plan outlined by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
