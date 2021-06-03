Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Vaccination of foreigners kicks off next week
It’s the moment you’ve all – okay, many of you – have been waiting for. The Thai government says that from Monday, foreigners living in the Kingdom who have registered for Covid-19 inoculation, will start to receive the vaccine. It’s been a long road of anxiety, confusion, and chaos to get to this point and there are probably many who won’t believe it until the moment they’re told to roll up their sleeve.
Sophon Iamsirithaworn from the Disease Control Department says the vaccination of pre-registered foreign diplomats will begin on Monday, the same day the government’s much-anticipated national rollout begins.
“Currently, we have started vaccinating diplomats and their families, and international organisations, such as UN staff, in which they have registered in advance to get a vaccine from designated hospitals.”
The Bangkok Post reports that all diplomatic staff, consular representatives, and the employees of international organisations in Thailand must register on this website between June 1 and 6. Eligible foreigners must register 1 day before their vaccination date, with inoculation taking place at Bangkok’s MedPark and Vimut hospitals.
Sophon says that other foreigners can be vaccinated the same day as Thai citizens, with priority being given to the elderly and people with underlying health conditions. He says everyone must register at the website above, adding that people who booked appointments using the Mor Prom app will be vaccinated with AstraZeneca. Bangkok is expected to receive more vaccine doses than elsewhere in the country due to its population and the fact that it is dealing with ongoing clusters of infection.
“There will be almost 1 million doses of AstraZeneca and Sinovac altogether assigned to Bangkok. In the first 2 weeks, around 500,000 doses should be administered.”
Meanwhile, on the southern island of Phuket, currently gearing up for its much-hyped July 1 re-opening, foreigners with work permits are being vaccinated today and tomorrow. A surplus of Sinovac doses is being used to inoculate qualifying, pre-registered expats.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thursday Covid Update: 3,886 new cases and 39 deaths
3,886 new Covid-19 cases and 39 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, the latest wave of infections in Thailand, the CCSA has recorded 140,485 Covid-19 infections with more than 40,000 of those infections in Bangkok.
Out of the new cases, 1,230 were detected in correctional facilities. Over the past month, thousands of inmates at more than a dozen Thai prisons have tested positive for Covid-19. Health officials have been rolling out active testing at prisons to quickly identify infections and contain the virus.
Disease control measures remain strict in Bangkok, the epicentre of infections in the latest wave. Closure orders on many non-essential businesses and venues will remain in effect until at least June 14.
More information will be released this afternoon following the CCSA’s daily briefing.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
WHO assigns alternative names for Covid variants based on Greek alphabet
After criticism over naming new variants of Covid-19 based on the country it was first detected, the World Health Orginisation has announced alternative names for the “variants of concern” based off the Greek alphabet… Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, etc.
Last week, media outlets in the UK released reports last week saying more than 100 people had tested positive for the “Thai variant”. Thai authorities were quick to say that this new variant was detected back in January in a co-pilot from Egypt who was in quarantine for those entering the country and was not currently spreading in Thailand. A spokesperson from Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the media use the language “variant first found in” or “variant first detected in” rather than naming the variant with the country.
Many news outlets have used the language “UK variant”, “Indian variant” and “South African variant” rather than the scientific names of the mutated coronavirus strains. To avoid using the country names with the emerging variants, the WHO has made official nicknames for the new variants based on letters from the Greek alphabet.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Philippines
Philippines confirms delay in imports of AstraZeneca doses from Thailand
The Philippines has announced that the arrival of a first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines being imported from Thailand has been delayed. The delivery of the vaccines, manufactured in Thailand and ordered by the Philippines, has now been pushed back by several weeks.
According to a Bangkok Post report, the development gives rise to questions about Thailand’s distribution plans for Southeast Asia, which hinges on 200 million AstraZeneca doses being manufactured by Siam Bioscience. The company, which is owned by the Crown Property Bureau, is embarking on vaccine manufacture for the first time.
A presidential adviser in the Philippines, with responsibility for coordinating vaccine procurement between the government and private sector, says he’s been advised that the delivery of the first batch, containing 1.3 million doses, is being pushed back from the third week in June to the middle of July. Joey Concepcion says the number of doses is also being reduced to 1.17 million.
The Bangkok Post reports that neither Siam Bioscience nor AstraZeneca have replied to questions about production at the Thai manufacturing site. Concepcion says he’s in regular touch with AstraZeneca, who advised him of the delay. He adds that a second lot of 1.3 million doses is also being reduced to 1.17 million and delivery of that batch has been postponed from July to August.
“It is a new plant they are running, that is how it is when you start a new plant.”
Meanwhile, in Thailand, both the PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul have insisted government orders of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in time for the national rollout, which kicks off on June 7.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Vaccination of foreigners kicks off next week
Thursday Covid Update: 3,886 new cases and 39 deaths
Another 700 7-Eleven stores to open across Thailand
Courts order ISPs block 8 users from web, social media
Thailand News Today | Airline rules for July 1 ‘opening’, WHO gives thumbs up for Sinovac | June 2
Nong Chompoo uncle surrenders to police on murder charges
Serbian volleyball player makes racist gesture during Thai match
Qatar Airways will fly 4 times weekly to Phuket starting July 1
Vietnam Ministry of Labour cracks down on illegal workers
ASEAN delegation to visit Myanmar to help find a solution to ongoing crisis
Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority details international flight rules
Good Morning Thailand | Bill Heinecke, getting back to Thailand, vaccine roll out
WHO assigns alternative names for Covid variants based on Greek alphabet
ONCB to investigate transnational drug trafficking operations with routes in Thailand
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths, provincial totals
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
Thai Airways introducing limited direct flights between Europe and Phuket
Taxi drivers may switch to rideshare apps with new regulations
UK health officials detect new Covid-19 variant first found in Thailand
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths
More than 500 Covid patients try to escape field hospital in Phetchaburi
Thai government accused of concealing AstraZeneca supply issues
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals
UPDATE: Phuket extends current Covid restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”
After woman’s death, doctor talks about birth control pills and Covid vaccine risks
“Covid Vaccine ✔️” signs for vaccinated taxi drivers
Tourism officials push for “One Night, One Dollar” campaign in Phuket
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
- Drugs2 days ago
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai government accused of concealing AstraZeneca supply issues
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
After woman’s death, doctor talks about birth control pills and Covid vaccine risks
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket extends current Covid restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”
- World1 day ago
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
- Bangkok4 days ago
Government considering legal action against alleged Covid-19 vaccine provider