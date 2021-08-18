Thammasat University seeks to import alternative Covid-19 vaccines

The hospital director of Thammasat University says the institution is seeking a partner to help with importing alternative Covid-19 vaccines. Dr Pharuhat Tor-Udom says the process would be similar to how Chulabhorn Royal Academy procures vaccines through the Thai Red Cross. CRA sources the Sinopharm vaccine through the society, which is authorised to deal directly with vaccine manufacturers.

According to a Nation Thailand report, a number of other hospitals have also expressed interest in importing so-called alternative Covid-19 vaccines, meaning different brands to those being imported by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation as part of the government rollout.

Pharuhat says Thammasat University would import second-generation vaccines, potentially from Moderna and Novavax. However, he admits the process is not straightforward, with vaccine technology regularly changing and some manufacturers only willing to enter discussions with governments.

He says such challenges, coupled with limited funds, mean the university ideally needs a partner to help with the process. The institution is currently holding talks with a number of potential partners in the hope of sourcing vaccines by next year. These include the University Hospital Network, as well a number of royal institutions and associations, including private hospitals.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

