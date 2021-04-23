Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health to give traditional herbal medicine for mild Covid symptoms | Thaiger

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health is giving 600,000 traditional herbal medicine capsules to hospitals to help treat Covid-19 patients exhibiting mild symptoms. Fatalaijone is the medicine being handed out, as it is thought to suppress virus expansion in those patients with mild symptoms. But, according to the Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, it needs to be used along with modern medicines.

“Most patients were getting better and above all, they have shown no side effects after taking this traditional herbal medicine.”

Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary of the ministry, agrees with Anutin, saying the fatalaijone extract contains andrographolide, which is the ingredient responsible for eliminating and suppressing virus expansion. Andrographolide or fatalaijone, is extracted from the leaves and stems of the Andrographolide plant. Traditional and alternative medicine practitioners have used this extract which has anti-inflammatory properties to cure infections and boost immunity.

“If a patient takes 180 miligrammes each day, their symptoms are usually better by the third day. There are no side effects and it will save on import costs.”

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine under the ministry will oversee the administration of the traditional medicine. The 600,000 pills are estimated to be able to treat around 15,000 patients. Amporn Benjaponpithak, director-general of the DTAM, said staff worked with 9 affiliated hospitals to treat 309 patients with mild symptoms during the outbreak last December. Of those patients being treated with the medicine, all but 3 got better.

“It showed it is the best alternative for patients with mild symptoms. Furthermore, it is easy to plant fatalaijone and it costs about 180 baht to treat a patient.”

The DTAM is working with affiliated hospitals, the Department of Medical Sciences and Government Pharmaceutical Organization to assure the efficiency of fatalaijone. Thailand’s daily Covid-19 case count hit a record high at 2,070. The CCSA also reported 4 more coronavirus-related deaths.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates