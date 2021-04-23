COVID UPDATE: Highest daily case count recorded in Thailand at 2,070 | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID UPDATE: Highest daily case count recorded in Thailand at 2,070
The daily Covid-19 case count hit a record high at 2,070, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported today in its daily briefing. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the number of new cases reported each day has remained under 2,000. The CCSA also reported 4 more coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total number of Covid fatalities in Thailand since the start of the pandemic to 121 deaths.
Active cases have reached 19,873 cases, more than double the peak from the last wave of infections which topped at 7,234 active cases. There have been 21,320 cases and 27 Covid-related deaths since the April 1 outbreak where cases spread primarily at entertainment venues and nightlife events. Doctors have pointed to the UK variant of the virus to the recent spread of infections which is more contagious than the original strain.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health to give traditional herbal medicine for mild Covid symptoms
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health is giving 600,000 traditional herbal medicine capsules to hospitals to help treat Covid-19 patients exhibiting mild symptoms. Fatalaijone is the medicine being handed out, as it is thought to suppress virus expansion in those patients with mild symptoms. But, according to the Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, it needs to be used along with modern medicines.
“Most patients were getting better and above all, they have shown no side effects after taking this traditional herbal medicine.”
Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary of the ministry, agrees with Anutin, saying the fatalaijone extract contains andrographolide, which is the ingredient responsible for eliminating and suppressing virus expansion. Andrographolide or fatalaijone, is extracted from the leaves and stems of the Andrographolide plant. Traditional and alternative medicine practitioners have used this extract which has anti-inflammatory properties to cure infections and boost immunity.
“If a patient takes 180 miligrammes each day, their symptoms are usually better by the third day. There are no side effects and it will save on import costs.”
“It showed it is the best alternative for patients with mild symptoms. Furthermore, it is easy to plant fatalaijone and it costs about 180 baht to treat a patient.”
The DTAM is working with affiliated hospitals, the Department of Medical Sciences and Government Pharmaceutical Organization to assure the efficiency of fatalaijone. Thailand’s daily Covid-19 case count hit a record high at 2,070. The CCSA also reported 4 more coronavirus-related deaths.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Koh Kood closed from today until May 1 after 2 hotel employees contract Covid
Koh Kood, an island in Thailand’s southeastern Trat Province is closing as of today, after 2 hotel workers are found to be infected with Covid-19. The island will close until May 1 as a safety precaution. A hotel bartender was the first to be infected with the virus, and, after tests on other employees, one more infection was found.
Shuttle boat services that go to and from the Gulf island and the mainland are now only being offered to locals. The island will allow tourists to re-enter on May 1 as long as there are no more infections. Meanwhile, Koh Samui, Thailand’s largest tourist island in the Gulf of Thailand, is reporting 46 new infections as of yesterday. All are being treated at the government hospital on the island. So far, the island has not been shut down to incoming visitors.
Thailand’s daily Covid-19 case count hit a record high today at 2,070, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported today in its daily briefing. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the number of new cases reported each day has remained under 2,000. The CCSA also reported 4 more coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total number of Covid fatalities in Thailand since the start of the pandemic to 121 deaths.
Active cases have reached 19,873 cases, more than double the peak from the last wave of infections which topped at 7,234 active cases. There have been 21,320 cases and 27 Covid-related deaths since the April 1 outbreak where cases spread primarily at entertainment venues and nightlife events. Doctors have pointed to the UK variant of the virus to the recent spread of infections which is more contagious than the original strain.
Just yesterday, Thailand confirmed 1,470 new Covid-19 cases and 7 fatalities. All the new cases were local infections reported in 66 provinces, with the capital of Bangkok leading the case increase with 446 new cases, according to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 2,070 new infections reported today
Reports on Thai media and announcements on social media say 2,070 new Covid-19 cases and 4 coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed today, raising the total number of cases since the outbreak on April 1 to 21,230 and this month’s Covid death toll to 27.
The reported number is the highest daily total ever reported in Thailand.
The numbers are unofficial and have been reported on Thai news outlets, shared on LINE messaging chats and posted by local expat blogger Richard Barrow. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will have more information in their official daily briefing which starts at 11:30am.
There are now 15,642 people being treated in hospitals for Covid-19, including 352 people who are in critical condition with with “severe pneumonia”. 91 Covid patients are on ventilators. Another 4,231 people with Covid-19 are in field hospitals.
The CCSA will give an update today with more information and an official report.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health to give traditional herbal medicine for mild Covid symptoms
Koh Kood closed from today until May 1 after 2 hotel employees contract Covid
COVID UPDATE: Highest daily case count recorded in Thailand at 2,070
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park
Search continues for missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board
Covid UPDATE: 2,070 new infections reported today
Tourism officials revise revenue forecast, insist Phuket will re-open on schedule
Thai Immigration says online system for 90 day reports is back up and running
Covid-19 screening kicks off at Phuket arrival points
Russia agrees to sell Sputnik V vaccine doses to Thailand
Myanmar summit Saturday tests ASEAN’s effectiveness
Thailand aims for only electric vehicles by 2035
New Covid-19 wave could cause the Thai economy to lose 100 billion baht per month
37 inmates at Chiang Mai prison test positive for Covid-19
K-Pop’s BTS launching pop-up in Bangkok May 1
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
Phuket begs Kolour attendees to come for Covid-19 testing
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
Burmese prisoners granted amnesty on first day of Myanmar’s New Year
New restrictions for domestic flights effective along with other nationwide restrictions today
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines
Doctors in India see alarming rise in severe Covid symptoms in younger patients
Bangkok is now a red zone. Government gives people today to get back from Songkran break.
Thai Health Ministry insists Chinese vaccine is effective, despite social media claims
Top virologist says vaccine boosters will be needed to maintain Covid protection
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
- Phuket4 days ago
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Top virologist says vaccine boosters will be needed to maintain Covid protection
General Iaiquuu
Friday, April 23, 2021 at 12:14 pm
Thank you Pinocchio, General Rolex, convicted inernational criminal Lt. Col. Heroin Smuggler and all the other heroes of the .gov for keeping a stern look at the infection spreading and letting General Green Pasture to start the spread at the Thong Lor scene. I think every country DESERVES the Government they elect, so, dear Thailand, please stop moaning. You elected them. Now cheer cheer sabai sabai.
Wai wai.