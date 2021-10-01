Connect with us

Thailand’s largest field hospital closes as last Covid-19 patient discharged

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/IMPACT Arena, Exhibition and Convention Center

Thailand’s largest Covid-19 field hospital has closed its doors as the number of seriously ill patients and new infections continues to fall. The Public Health Ministry closed Busarakham field hospital yesterday. The facility was located at the Impact exhibition and convention centre in the central province of Nonthaburi.

According to a Bangkok Post report, the hospital opened on May 14 and has since treated 20,436 Covid-19 patients from the Greater Bangkok area. Addressing attendees at yesterday’s closing ceremony, Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit commented that it had taken just 7 days to set up the country’s “biggest and best” field hospital. But a decline in new admissions, followed by the last patient being discharged, means the facility is now closed.

“In July, as many as 200 patients a day were admitted due to the outbreaks of the Delta variant of Covid-19. Admissions gradually dropped in September when there were 5 – 6 new cases a day. The last patient was discharged on September 20.”

In his address, Kiatiphum also praised all the healthcare workers at Busarakham, who have now returned to their usual places of work. It’s understood equipment and supplies at the hospital will be distributed to other facilities in need around the country.

Originally housing 1,000 beds, the facility expanded to hold 3,700 beds, thanks to contributions from the private and civil sectors, as well as government funding. The field hospital boasted intensive care and semi-intensive care units and its presence ensured beds at regular hospitals could be kept free for critically ill patients.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
image
NCC1701A
2021-10-01 11:11
"This good job. No one come. Practice to become golf catty."
image
AlexPTY
2021-10-01 11:38
Please don't dismental it just yet
image
Bob20
2021-10-01 11:48
9 minutes ago, AlexPTY said: Please don't dismental it just yet Yes, they could use it for extra beds in case all the hotels are overbooked with all those tourists that are coming! 🤣🤣🤣 I've run out of tissues again…
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-10-01 11:54
Thailand’s largest field hospital closes as last Covid-19 patient discharged And I bet they were really really lonely there as the last patient …….
image
9S_
2021-10-01 12:17
Whatever happened to the airport terminal field hospital that could accommodate 5,000 patients? Still in the works?
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

