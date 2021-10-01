Connect with us

Friday Covid Update: 11,754 new cases and 123 deaths

Photo via CCSA

Today, the CCSA reported 11,754 new Covid-19 cases and 123 coronavirus-related deaths. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,586,366 confirmed covid-19 cases have been reported.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 12,473 recoveries. There are now 115,233 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases, 501 were found in correctional facilities. Tens of thousands of inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for the virus over the past several months.

More information and provincial totals will be reported by the CCSA this afternoon.

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

