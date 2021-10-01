Friday Covid Update: 11,754 new cases and 123 deaths

Today, the CCSA reported 11,754 new Covid-19 cases and 123 coronavirus-related deaths. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,586,366 confirmed covid-19 cases have been reported.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 12,473 recoveries. There are now 115,233 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases, 501 were found in correctional facilities. Tens of thousands of inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for the virus over the past several months.

More information and provincial totals will be reported by the CCSA this afternoon.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on