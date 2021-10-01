Thailand allows antigen test kits to be sold online, in regular shops

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration says the sale of Covid-19 antigen test kits in shops and online has now been approved. Dr Paisal Dankhum from the FDA says the Public Health Ministry took the decision to allow more widespread sales, in order to improve public access to ATKs. Previously, the kits could only be purchased through hospitals, health clinics, and pharmacies where there was a pharmacist present

Online retailers must have FDA authorisation before they can begin selling the kits and must show a licence that allows them to advertise and sell medical devices.

Thai PBS World reports that members of the public and businesses can now purchase FDA-approved kits directly from manufacturers and importers. Officially approved ATKs can be purchased on the FDA website or through its QR code. Paisal has cautioned buyers to ensure the kits they’re purchasing carry Thai labelling that says, “Allowed for use by the general public”, which means they are of high quality.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

