Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers, 2 from Bangkok, one in Phuket | The Thaiger

Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers, 2 from Bangkok, one in Phuket
Today at his daily press conference, spokesperson Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin reported 3 new cases of the coronavirus in Thailand, bringing the total cases to 3,031. No additional deaths were recorded, leaving the accumulated toll at 56.
Dr. Taweesilp reveals that of the new cases 3 cases reported, two were a man and a woman in Nonthaburi province (north west of capital) who shared the same workplace, and the other a 27 year old woman from Phuket working in retail. She had a history of contact with another confirmed case from Prachinburi who recently travelled off the island.
Of the Phuket case, Dr. Taweesilp says the case has raised concerns about other people who had recently left Phuket travelling to their home towns… “they might be infected and spread the disease elsewhere in the country”.
“12 confirmed cases found in other provinces since March had spent time in Phuket.”
“If Phuket province continues to take good care of the situation, the number of patients linked to Phuket will fall.”
2,857 patients in Thailand so far have been discharged from hospital and the government has established an app called “Thai Chana” for the general public and businesses to facilitate safety for customers and establishments.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | PR Thai government
Bangkok officials conduct spot checks on 200 shopping centres and retailers
Following the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions, officials in Bangkok are carrying out inspections on shopping malls, shops and restaurants to ensure the guidelines governing the “new normal” are being adhered to.
Nation Thailand reports that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has assigned officers to conduct the checks across 50 districts in the capital. They will be checking that adequate social distancing is in place and that the ban on alcohol consumption is being upheld.
Bangkok governor, Asawin Khwanmuang, says there will be no second chances for businesses violating the ban on on-site alcohol consumption.
“If any restaurant allows customers to sit and drink alcohol in the shop, they will be ordered to close the shop immediately. There will be no warnings or suggestions for correction. Moreover, stores are also prohibited from organising promotions or activities that may cause close contact or congestion, which would raise the risk of spreading the virus.”
Malls such as Central World are coming under particular scrutiny due to their large size and the number of people they can attract. The city’s public transport providers have already put several measures in place to improve physical distancing among commuters, particularly during peak times.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Unidentified foreigner arrested in Nonthaburi drug sting
77kaoded reports that police in Nonthaburi conducted a drug sting at a petrol station on Tiwanon Road late last week. They arranged to buy 20 grams of cocaine for 100,000 baht from a foreigner identified only as “Mike”, who arrived on a Yamaha motorbike.
But as officers revealed themselves outside the petrol station toilets Mike realised his situation and ran off. He was arrested 500 metres away after a brief foot chase.
At his fifth-floor condo in Sukhumvut Soi 93 more cocaine was found in pill form behind the apartment refrigerator. Also at the apartment was the suspect’s Thai girlfriend, 27 year old Phatcharapha, from Issan’s Udon Thani province. She told police she’s known Mike, aged 21, for 5 months but knew nothing about his drug dealing.
Immigration’s biometrics system was consulted and Mike was found to have no travel history and no passport on record. He he passed on no information to authorities and his real name and nationality are not known at this stage. The investigation continues and the pair remain in custody and are charged with possessing cocaine with intent to sell.
SOURCE: thaivisa | 77kaoded.com
Bangkok sting results in seizure of 221 kilograms of marijuana
Talk about being left holding the bag… police in Bangkok’s Nongjok district confiscated bricks of dried marijuana weighing 221 kilograms on Friday. According to officers at the Lam Phak She Police Station, officers, the raid was a followup to a sting operation that resulted in in the arrest of 46 year old Manop Buakareem, who had delivered a kilogram of marijuana to undercover police earlier the same day on Suwintawong Road.
Police say Manop confessed that he was storing the drugs for another man identified only by the unfortunate name “Naf,” who was later to meant to come collect them as well as pay him the storage fee.
Manop was charged with possessing a type-5 narcotic substance marijuana with intent to sell and was taken into police custody.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Daily News
