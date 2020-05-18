Tesco addressing migrant worker abuse at Thailand distribution centres | The Thaiger

Business
Tesco addressing migrant worker abuse at Thailand distribution centres
Migrant workers at Tesco’s distribution centres in Thailand are being abused, according to an annual modern slavery statement from the UK-based company. Out of 187 migrant workers interviewed in Thailand, many had issues with unexplained and illegal wage reductions, excessive overtime hours, indebtedness through recruitment fees. Migrant workers at Tesco’s distribution centres in Malaysia had similar problems.
Last year, Tesco reported migrant workers in Thailand were found to be indebted through payment recruitment fees to labour brokers. A factory in Thailand held the passports and work permits of 13 Burmese workers. The company published its first modern slavery statement in 2017.
Tesco dug deeper into the 2020 report and hired a human rights consultancy, ‘Impactt’, to conduct an assessment, interviewing migrant workers in Thailand as well as Malaysia. The report found that workers had become undocumented because a supplier in Thailand did not do the work permit renewal processes correctly. Tesco says this left workers exposed to unauthorised fees from recruitment agents.
A Thailand supplier held 15 passports and 25-30 work permits. Tesco says that all necessary documents have now been returned.
Tesco has been working on fixing the abuse and say they have action plans for Thailand and Malaysia in place. The company says it’s providing human rights training and reviewing their recruitment principles. Tesco says “we will continue to strengthen our approach to managing the risk of modern day slavery within our business and supply chain and ensure our strategy is responsive to changing risks.”
SOURCES:Tesco 2020 Report | Tesco 2019 Report | ReutersKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Transport
Thai public balks at Thai Airways’ 60 billion bail out
A big decision is on the horizon for Thai Airways, the beleaguered national carrier. Crucial decisions are now being discussed which will define the airlines’ future. The airline was still haemorrhaging cash well before the coronavirus crisis started grounding planes from the start of February this year.
Thai Airways’ fortunes have been in a death spiral for the past decade, culminating in looses over the past three years – 2.11 billion baht in 2017, 1.6 billion baht in 2018 and over 12 billion baht last year. At the moment the Thai government has offered another lifeline but is demanding that crucial structural changes must be made as a condition of pouring more cash and loans into the business.
The airline, still grounded until at least the end of this month, has to try and reinvent itself amid the new Covid travel paradigm, a difficult hill to climb for even the world’s most profitable and cashed-up airlines. The private discussions of the restructuring and government loans has now spilled over into the public domain with the government now needing to tread carefully as it navigates responsible use of public monies and the residual love for the national airline.
The opposition, senior government figures, high profile Thai business people and the public are now questioning the government’s pledge to bail out the struggling airline, again.
Even the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has acknowledged the politically-charged issue will be difficult to navigate whilst many Thais are struggling to feed themselves and the government is contemplating throwing nearly 60 billion baht at a failed business.
The mounting problems facing the national airline hit the headlines in March when Sumeth Damrongchaitham resigned as company president after reportedly failing to get an earlier rehabilitation plan approved.
Earlier this week, the Public Debt Management Office announced that they would be the department to secure a loan for the airline to use as working capital. But the Thai cabinet is yet to approve the bail out loan. The airline would be the first SET-listed state enterprise where the Finance Ministry becomes the loan guarantor.
Thai Airways is buried under a long list of deeply-entrenched problems that span the past decade, from it’s online platform, ticketing and sales, aircraft choices, and controversies over aircraft and engine procurement. The debacle over the use of Rolls Royce engines for its fleet of Boeing 777s is just one of the stories that have stained the reputation of the airline.
In January 2017 a four year investigation by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office came to light. It determined that aircraft engine-maker Rolls-Royce had paid bribes to “…agents of the Thai state and employees of Thai Airways…” in order to secure orders for the Rolls-Royce T800 engine for its Boeing 777-200s. Rolls-Royce admitted to the charge and agreed to pay penalties. The illegal payments of US$36.38 million took place between 1991 and 2005. Bribes were paid in three tranches…
- 1 June 1991 – 30 June 1992: Rolls-Royce paid 660 million baht (US$18.8 million)
- 1 March 1992 – 31 March 1997: Rolls-Royce paid US$10.38 million
- 1 April 2004 – 28 February 2005: Rolls-Royce paid US$7.2 million
The government rejected calls for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to use his Section 44 powers to cut through red tape in the investigation of the Rolls-Royce bribery scandal. Response from the Thai government’s National Anti-Corruption Commission to information provided by the SFO, is said to be “tepid” and “…could be more embarrassing than the scandal itself.” – Wikipedia
The purchase of 10 gas-guzzling, long-haul Airbus planes between 2002 and 2004, during the Thaksin administration, were also controversial. The deployment of the aircraft on the non-stop Bangkok-New York route ran up losses of seven billion baht in just three years.
The airline still owns the planes that are unlikely to sell and have been heavily devalued.
The Progressive Movement co-founder (and former PM candidate and leader of the disbanded Future Forward political party) Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, says the government “would be making a grave mistake if it resorted to using taxpayers’ money to prop up the airline”.
Here are some other key points that Thai Airways , and the government, will need to tackle in the coming months, all whilst trying to get the airline back into the skies.
• Public opposition is mounting to a rescue package for Thai Airways
• State enterprises are reportedly seeking a 58.1 billion baht loan, guaranteed by the Ministry of Finance which owns 51% of the company
• Poor performances, financial mismanagement and alleged corruption have weakened trust in what was once the ‘pride of the nation’
• The rescue plan has not been finalised and Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob says the airline is submitting a revised proposal by the end of May
• The Thai PM reported on the May 12 that the cabinet has still not received a rehabilitation plan for Thai Airways
• This has raised speculation that it could file for bankruptcy, though PM Prayuth Chan-ocha has said all rescue options are to be considered first
• Critics say the company should not rely on taxpayers’ money to fix problems that allegedly include mismanagement and corruption. The public mindset is that this is not a national carrier, but an organisation that is a burden on taxes
• MPs have warned the PM that rescuing the carrier was a “moral hazard”
• The airline, which booked losses of 12.04 billion baht in 2019, last week asked the Stock Exchange of Thailand to allow it to delay submission of its January-March financial statements until August
• This is not the first time the company has tried to rehabilitate its business model. In 2015 it attempted a similar process by streamlining operations, routes and its fleet in an effort to offset increasing competition. But the key structural issues – old fleet, hemorrhaging finances, top-heavy management and union problems – were not addressed
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Andrew Wood | SETKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Transport
Thai Airways should file for bankruptcy: former finance minister
A former Finance Minister is proposing that Thai Airways formally file for bankruptcy, so the troubled national flag carrier can use the protection of the country’s bankruptcy law to begin rehabilitation. Kla party leader Korn Chatikavanich maintains that this is a “golden opportunity” for the financially battered airline to enter administration, under the bankruptcy process, and clear the way for real, effective rehabilitation.
He says he supports the idea, originally put forward by Vicha Mahakhun, a former Constitutional Court judge and top legal expert.
Although the airline is unable to service its massive debts, Korn says it’s capable of carrying on with its business, but believes that the the proposed government-guaranteed 50 billion baht loan the airline is trying to secure should only be made available once the airline has entered court-sanctioned rehabilitation.
Regarding the huge debts incurred to purchase aircraft, Korn suggests the airline should negotiate a “haircut” with the creditors, noting that the aviation sector is likely to remain depressed for years and there will be fewer buyers for new or even used aircraft.
A court-sanctioned rehabilitation is a way in which a financially weak business can survive, on conditions which are fair to all parties concerned, according to Korn.
Meanwhile, Deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul met with Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, the Deputy Agriculture Minister and Deputy Transport Minister Thursday to discuss the airline’s rehabilitation.
Those at the meeting, dominated by ministers of the Bhumjaithai party, were also reported to be against any rescue plan for Thai Airways that did not involve declaring bankruptcy prior to rehabilitation. Anutinnsaid PM Prayut Chan-ocha agreed to the move after a meeting yesterday.
PHOTO: Former Finance Minister and Kl Party leader Korn Chatikavanich – Asia City
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Shopping centres, department stores prepare to reopen tomorrow
Department stores, shopping centres and larger restaurants, as well as other businesses across the nation, will begin gradually reopening tomorrow after nearly 2 months of closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the national state of emergency declared to fight it.
The decision to go ahead with Phase 2 of the easing of restrictions was announced yesterday, but has yet to be formalised, so the list of business allowed to reopen could still change. A spoksewoman for Central Department Stores, part of SET-listed Central Retail Corporation, had this to say…
“This is considered good news after a long two months of waiting. The sooner malls are allowed to reopen, the faster it will stimulate the economy. Although the reopening is allowed on a gradual basis, it is better than leaving the department stores and shopping malls standing still.”
She says Central is ready to reopen all of its department stores across the country tomorrow, and all 23 CDS stores nationwide are adhering to the “Central Clean & Safe” concept, with its 5 principles with 26 stringent measures, all following government guidelines.
Department store staff will wear masks and face shields at all times while working, sanitise their hands before and after serving customers have their temperature checked every 3 hours. The company has also improved ventilation and increased air exchange rates to more than 10 times per hour, well beyond requirements, and installed short-wavelength UV sanitising units in ventilation systems.
Every tester, every sample product, and any item that is tried will be sanitised and all fitting rooms will be sanitised after every use.
“We’ve also installed automatic UV-C sanitising units on escalator handrails at some stores, including Chidlom and Lat Phrao, and will roll them out at 10 stores in Bangkok.”
The senior vice president and head of retail support at CDS says the company was already on full alert about the impact of the virus on its operations before malls were ordered closed on March 22, and is seeking new equipment to support all CDS operations.
“We believe the measures we prepare for reopening stores are beyond the government’s requirement and customers’ expectations.”
CDS expects about 70% of customers to come back to shop initially.
“Low and middle income earners will likely remain cautious about spending, while higher-income shoppers have not felt as much impact from the pandemic.”
The managing director of MBK, which operates malls and shopping centres in Bangkok and throughout Thailand, also praised the government’s decision and says MBK is ready to reopen tomorrow.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Global aviation in acute crisis
Thailand News Today – Monday, May 18
Registration steps for travel to or from Phuket
Parents believe murdered Mukdahan girl was killed by a local
Robbers stole 1.05 million baht in cash from a Chiang Rai bank
Bangkok officials conduct spot checks on 200 shopping centres and retailers
Woman accidentally shot during father-son fight in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Phuket woman shot in her bed, ex-husband wanted
Tesco addressing migrant worker abuse at Thailand distribution centres
Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers, 2 from Bangkok, one in Phuket
Golden Triangle drug trade thrives during pandemic
Government claims 2010 Bangkok protest crackdown was legal
New Zealand social distancing rules see PM turned away from café
250 Thai citizens repatriating from UK and Ireland today
Dengue fever on the rise in Isaan
Bangkok’s largest international hospital hurts from halt in medical tourism
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
Minister proposes 300 baht tourist levy
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
Phuket government officially requests the opening of land, water and air links
Naked man steals motorbike in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO
Thailand rescue dog from meat trade performs on Britain’s Got Talent
Young student busted for big crimes
Bangkok police hunt activists who projected slogans onto landmarks of 2010 protests
Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri
Businesses opening back up, some aren’t following the rules
Fishing industry seeks 50,000 men amidst Covid-19 migrant exodus
Thailand’s national figures for Covid-19 patients – May 12
Checkpoint-tech introduced at the Phuket road entry point
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Former Thai PM Thaksin says lock-down was not the way to deal with Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
‘Thai Chana’ app to help track ‘safe’ retailers in a Covid era
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism sector prepares to resume business
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Fortress Phuket remains sealed off from the mainland
- Philippines4 days ago
Vongfong, aka. Ambo, barrels into Philippines’ east coast
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
No sex for a month, Thai disease expert claims
- Business2 days ago
Thai public balks at Thai Airways’ 60 billion bail out