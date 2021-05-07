Thailand to get 10 to 20 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Thailand will get 10 to 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The minister posted an announcement on his Facebook page along with a photo after a meeting with Pfizer representatives.

Anutin says the Thai Food and Drug Administration will facilitate the registration process as soon as possible. The Pfizer vaccine is expected to arrive in Thailand in the third or fourth quarter of the year.

Currently, China’s Sinovac vaccine, also known as CoronaVac, is being administered in Thailand to adults ages 18 to 60 while the AstraZeneca vaccine is being administered to adults as well as the elderly. The 2-dose Pfizer vaccine has been appealing to Thai health officials because studies show it is safe and effective for children ages 12 and older.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has also been approved by Thai FDA. The Moderna, Covaxin and Sputnik V vaccines are in the registration process.

