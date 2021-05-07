image
image
Connect with us

Weather

Pattaya fishing boat capsized in storm, 2 crew rescued, 2 missing

Neill Fronde

Published 

10 seconds ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO: A Thai fishing boat capsized with 2 crewmembers rescued and 2 still missing at sea. (via Snappy Goat)

2 members of a fishing boat crew are still missing after a strong storm that capsized their boat off the Pattaya coast. Yesterday morning 2 people on board the boat were rescued after it was flipped in the high waves but confirmed that 2 more crew were aboard the ship and have not been found. The accident took place off Nongprue near the island of Pai.

The unnamed boat captain and another crew member were picked up by another local fishing boat in the area, but they were reported to have spent quite a while in the open water first, clinging to debris to stay afloat about 1.6 kilometres from the shore. The two crew members missing in the storm were a 60 year old man and a 31 year old man.

The captain of the boat that rescued the 2 men recalled rough waters and torrential downpours with a huge wave that capsized the fishing boat. He found the men shouting for help, holding on for dear life to big empty water jugs floating on the sea surface.

The Royal Thai Navy was contacted about the capsizing yesterday morning and naval officers searched all day for the 2 missing crew members without any luck. They continued the search this morning.

About 50 kilometres away, Rayong saw a similar tragedy in the same heavy storm, while rains pounded many parts of Thailand. A fishing boat there was also capsized in the storm with one crew member rescued. A second crewman was later found dead and a third is still lost at sea as rescue workers search.

Chon Buri has been particularly hard hit in the recent stormy weather in Thailand with high wind alerts and heavy rain. The Thai Meteorological Department is forecasting many more storms to come and is advising all local fishermen on small fishing boats to stay on land, especially overnight when the storms have been intensifying.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Pattaya

Owner of 2 unsupervised pit bulls warned by mayor

Neill Fronde

Published

2 days ago

on

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

By

FILE PHOTO: 2 pit bulls wandering unsupervised spark debate about strays in Pattaya

An unidentified owner of two pit bulls who reportedly allows them to wander freely near a public beach in the Bangsaen area of Pattaya has received a warning from Sane Suk Mayor Narongchai “Tui” Khunplome. making statements through his public relations accounts on social media and in local news outlets, the mayor stated that he had received multiple complaints from residents about the two pit bulls wandering around. They feared for the safety of the children and elderly people in the area, wanting to avoid attacks after the recent death of a pit bull owner who was mauled to death by his own pet. Residents also mentioned the possibility of a car or motorbike crash injuring or killing the pit bulls and possibly people.

The dogs were originally thought to be strays but were later determined to have an owner who allows them to wander freely, unaccompanied by a leash or any supervision. Local law forbids pets to be in public without an owner and also requires that owners clean up any droppings that their pets leave.

The owner of these pit bulls was singled out but not name publicly. The dogs were not reported to have attacked anyone or been aggressive in any way and the majority of complaints were just concerned citizens. The mayor’s post on social media garnered 900 responses both for and against the wandering pit bulls and received more than 7000 likes.

Stray animals are a common problem in Thailand and around the Pattaya area. It is feared that the Covid-19 pandemic created more abandoned animals as people moved out of Chon Buri. Many strays have settled into areas vacated by tourists, and several areas around Pattaya are dealing with the surge in stray animals, especially Banglamung.

It is against Thailand’s religious and cultural beliefs to put down strays, but there’s a lot of debate over a solution. Soi Dog Foundation advocates for spaying or neutering animals and also vaccinating them before releasing them back into their natural habitat. This avoids animal shelters where conditions can become inhumane due to overcrowding, and also may prevent more aggressive dogs from claiming local territories. It is agreed that aggressive dogs should be removed from the public.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Pattaya driver whose car burst into flames says he’s lost a million baht in cash

Maya Taylor

Published

2 days ago

on

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

By

PHOTO: Screenshot from You Tube / Sattahip News

A young Pattaya motorist, whose car burst into flames while he was driving to the bank, says he’s lost 1 million baht in cash in the blaze. The driver, named by the Pattaya News as 24 year old Jirayus Amnuayborisut, says he was on his way to deposit the cash at the bank yesterday when his car spontaneously caught fire on Sukhumvit Road in South Pattaya.

The Pattaya News reports that firefighters were informed of the incident around 12.30 yesterday afternoon and a fire engine and crew arrived to find a car fully ablaze. It took firefighters over 10 minutes to extinguish the fire, in which the vehicle was completely destroyed. And according to Jirayus, that wasn’t the only thing.

“I was heading to the bank to make a deposit. There was black smoke coming out from the engine room and inside the cab while on my way there. I tried to grab a bag full of 1 million baht cash and a mobile phone but it was too late. All items were destroyed.”

Jirayus did not say if the cash was insured. Officers from Chon Buri police are investigating the cause of the fire, but have not commented on the driver’s claim.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Crime

Social distancing violation busts Pattaya illegal loan scheme

Neill Fronde

Published

5 days ago

on

Sunday, May 2, 2021

By

PHOTO: The illegal loan service was lending up to 3 million baht a day. (via Wikimedia)

Covid-19 safety violations brought down a Chinese man and 39 Thai employees running an illegal loan operation in Pattaya. The group was arrested for offering money lending services after violating the Chon Buri Disease Control orders and emergency decree restrictions of social distancing and large gatherings. Chon Buri police raided the office building in Nongprue on Pattaya Second Road and uncovered the unlicensed loan business, leading to 40 arrests.

Each staff member’s work electronic devices were impounded and taken to the Pattaya City Police Station, with police taking in 39 mobile phones and 39 laptops along with paperwork and business documents about the operation. Wang Pei, a 33 year old Chinese man, was arrested and claimed to be a manager working for a man in China identified only as Chern for a salary of about 48,000 baht a month. His 39 Thai staff were paid 10,000 to 12,000 a month each.

According to The Pattaya News, the illegal loan scheme appeared to be calling over 100 people a day, apparently targeting people with financial problems stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, offering cash loans. Those who are interested were added via the Line app and sent through the loan application process. They were charged 2.57% interest, higher than the legal limit, and given a short repayment period. Those who didn’t pay would be harassed by the loan service calling contacts in the borrower’s phonebook like friends, family, and bosses.

The illegal loan service was lending out about 3 million baht a day, transferred from a Chinese bank account directly to each customer. Wang Pei said he didn’t have any details or direct contact with the big boss in China. Police say the 40 members of the unlicensed loan business face charges of illegally operating a loan business and charging interest over the legal limit.

And of course, the charge that led to their downfall – gathering in a small office without proper Covid-19 social distancing measures.

SOURCE:The Pattaya News

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending