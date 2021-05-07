Weather
Pattaya fishing boat capsized in storm, 2 crew rescued, 2 missing
2 members of a fishing boat crew are still missing after a strong storm that capsized their boat off the Pattaya coast. Yesterday morning 2 people on board the boat were rescued after it was flipped in the high waves but confirmed that 2 more crew were aboard the ship and have not been found. The accident took place off Nongprue near the island of Pai.
The unnamed boat captain and another crew member were picked up by another local fishing boat in the area, but they were reported to have spent quite a while in the open water first, clinging to debris to stay afloat about 1.6 kilometres from the shore. The two crew members missing in the storm were a 60 year old man and a 31 year old man.
The captain of the boat that rescued the 2 men recalled rough waters and torrential downpours with a huge wave that capsized the fishing boat. He found the men shouting for help, holding on for dear life to big empty water jugs floating on the sea surface.
The Royal Thai Navy was contacted about the capsizing yesterday morning and naval officers searched all day for the 2 missing crew members without any luck. They continued the search this morning.
About 50 kilometres away, Rayong saw a similar tragedy in the same heavy storm, while rains pounded many parts of Thailand. A fishing boat there was also capsized in the storm with one crew member rescued. A second crewman was later found dead and a third is still lost at sea as rescue workers search.
Chon Buri has been particularly hard hit in the recent stormy weather in Thailand with high wind alerts and heavy rain. The Thai Meteorological Department is forecasting many more storms to come and is advising all local fishermen on small fishing boats to stay on land, especially overnight when the storms have been intensifying.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Owner of 2 unsupervised pit bulls warned by mayor
An unidentified owner of two pit bulls who reportedly allows them to wander freely near a public beach in the Bangsaen area of Pattaya has received a warning from Sane Suk Mayor Narongchai “Tui” Khunplome. making statements through his public relations accounts on social media and in local news outlets, the mayor stated that he had received multiple complaints from residents about the two pit bulls wandering around. They feared for the safety of the children and elderly people in the area, wanting to avoid attacks after the recent death of a pit bull owner who was mauled to death by his own pet. Residents also mentioned the possibility of a car or motorbike crash injuring or killing the pit bulls and possibly people.
The dogs were originally thought to be strays but were later determined to have an owner who allows them to wander freely, unaccompanied by a leash or any supervision. Local law forbids pets to be in public without an owner and also requires that owners clean up any droppings that their pets leave.
The owner of these pit bulls was singled out but not name publicly. The dogs were not reported to have attacked anyone or been aggressive in any way and the majority of complaints were just concerned citizens. The mayor’s post on social media garnered 900 responses both for and against the wandering pit bulls and received more than 7000 likes.
Stray animals are a common problem in Thailand and around the Pattaya area. It is feared that the Covid-19 pandemic created more abandoned animals as people moved out of Chon Buri. Many strays have settled into areas vacated by tourists, and several areas around Pattaya are dealing with the surge in stray animals, especially Banglamung.
It is against Thailand’s religious and cultural beliefs to put down strays, but there’s a lot of debate over a solution. Soi Dog Foundation advocates for spaying or neutering animals and also vaccinating them before releasing them back into their natural habitat. This avoids animal shelters where conditions can become inhumane due to overcrowding, and also may prevent more aggressive dogs from claiming local territories. It is agreed that aggressive dogs should be removed from the public.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Pattaya driver whose car burst into flames says he’s lost a million baht in cash
A young Pattaya motorist, whose car burst into flames while he was driving to the bank, says he’s lost 1 million baht in cash in the blaze. The driver, named by the Pattaya News as 24 year old Jirayus Amnuayborisut, says he was on his way to deposit the cash at the bank yesterday when his car spontaneously caught fire on Sukhumvit Road in South Pattaya.
The Pattaya News reports that firefighters were informed of the incident around 12.30 yesterday afternoon and a fire engine and crew arrived to find a car fully ablaze. It took firefighters over 10 minutes to extinguish the fire, in which the vehicle was completely destroyed. And according to Jirayus, that wasn’t the only thing.
“I was heading to the bank to make a deposit. There was black smoke coming out from the engine room and inside the cab while on my way there. I tried to grab a bag full of 1 million baht cash and a mobile phone but it was too late. All items were destroyed.”
Jirayus did not say if the cash was insured. Officers from Chon Buri police are investigating the cause of the fire, but have not commented on the driver’s claim.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Social distancing violation busts Pattaya illegal loan scheme
Covid-19 safety violations brought down a Chinese man and 39 Thai employees running an illegal loan operation in Pattaya. The group was arrested for offering money lending services after violating the Chon Buri Disease Control orders and emergency decree restrictions of social distancing and large gatherings. Chon Buri police raided the office building in Nongprue on Pattaya Second Road and uncovered the unlicensed loan business, leading to 40 arrests.
Each staff member’s work electronic devices were impounded and taken to the Pattaya City Police Station, with police taking in 39 mobile phones and 39 laptops along with paperwork and business documents about the operation. Wang Pei, a 33 year old Chinese man, was arrested and claimed to be a manager working for a man in China identified only as Chern for a salary of about 48,000 baht a month. His 39 Thai staff were paid 10,000 to 12,000 a month each.
According to The Pattaya News, the illegal loan scheme appeared to be calling over 100 people a day, apparently targeting people with financial problems stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, offering cash loans. Those who are interested were added via the Line app and sent through the loan application process. They were charged 2.57% interest, higher than the legal limit, and given a short repayment period. Those who didn’t pay would be harassed by the loan service calling contacts in the borrower’s phonebook like friends, family, and bosses.
The illegal loan service was lending out about 3 million baht a day, transferred from a Chinese bank account directly to each customer. Wang Pei said he didn’t have any details or direct contact with the big boss in China. Police say the 40 members of the unlicensed loan business face charges of illegally operating a loan business and charging interest over the legal limit.
And of course, the charge that led to their downfall – gathering in a small office without proper Covid-19 social distancing measures.
SOURCE:The Pattaya News
