Thailand threw a tourism party. No one arrived. | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand threw a tourism party. No one arrived.
OPINION
The Thai Government, flushed with the success of their containment of Covid-19, decided to market the Land of Smiles to the world as the safe place to travel. With the annual wet season starting to weaken the tourists would flock back to the S E Asian country that had such remarkable success containing, then almost eradicating, itself of the coronavirus.
They floated the Phuket Model – a chance to visit Phuket and do your mandatory quarantine in a luxury hotel with walks along the almost deserted beaches. But Phuket’s locals didn’t like that idea. It was floated again just before the annual Vegetarian Festival on the island, because piercing yourself with sharp objects and wandering around the streets in big groups isn’t dangerous, but a few foreign tourists in hotel quarantine is.
Then they came up with the STV – the tourist visa which would have the world’s eager travellers packing their sun cream for up to 270 days of Thai tourism.
There were promises of plane loads of tourists and even published flights and carriers. A few flights arrived, most didn’t.
In fact, since the start of the STV, the Special Tourist Visa, with its long list of restrictions and requirements, was floated, along with a re-vamped Tourist Visa, less than 400 people have arrived per month, on average, since the end of October. In the October and November of the year before more than 3 million people arrived in Thailand. Even the government’s limit of 1,200 new tourist arrivals per month was even slightly tested.
The government had bought all the streamers and a pretty new dress for the party but no one came.
For the Army generals and public servants who ran the country it was a devastating loss of face. But they had other things to worry about at the time as the Thai youth were revolting, literally. Anti-government protests, whilst modest in size, were inconveniently demanding democracy at the same time as the government was trying to figure out how to attract tourists. They were also targeting, for the first time, the country’s revered monarchy and the man who currently sits on the Thai throne.
Suddently it was high season, the annual onslaught of tourists from the end of November, but popular spots like Phuket, Samui, Krabi, all the other islands, even Chiang Mai, just remained mostly devoid of tourists.
Meanwhile the STV wallowed in its own failure – another failed response to the reboot of Thai tourism.
What went wrong?
Where was the much-anticipated pent-up demand and people banging on the doors of the world’s Thai embassies?
It was the European winter and the ‘snowbirds’ would surely be back to soak in some Thai sun rays. But no.
The first problem was there wasn’t much for them to come back to. They would have the beaches of the islands all to themselves, they wouldn’t have to wait in line for anything, the domestic airlines were still selling low fares to travel anywhere around the country.
But otherwise there wasn’t a lot for them to do. The tourism magnets were a shadow of their former selves. Walking Street, Bangla Road, tours and tour boats, all the tourist-strip restaurants. The buzz of the crowds was gone and more than 90% of the tourist-related business had closed up.
Their staff, their families, their bank loans, their stock and investments – all on hold and forced to find some other means to make ends meet. 931 of some of the larger official tourism operators have now gone out of business, according to Bloomberg News. There would be thousands more of the smaller family operations that have also been swept aside by the Thai government’s responses to the world pandemic.
The industry players wanted action, changes and some sort of stimulus to bring back the tourists. For a country that relied on up to 20% for its GDP, getting the tourists and travellers back was THE only thing on their mind. 2019’s tourism revenue of US$60 billion had vanished from their, and their employee’s, pockets.
But the government wouldn’t relax the quarantine rules and maintained the restrictions and paperwork that has turned off even the keenest Thai-ravellers.
An outbreak of clusters to the south of Bangkok and the nearby eastern coastal provinces since December 20 hasn’t helped. In less than a month Thailand’s number of Covid-19 infections more than doubled. Initially the latest outbreak was tracked down to the illegal import of Burmese migrant workers by greedy seafood businesses wanting cheap labour. Then it spread to eastern provinces – Rayong, Chan Buri, Trat and Chanthaburi – through illegal gambling dens. In both cases the practices were things the local officials turned a blind eye to. The use of cheap, illegal migrant labour and illegal gambling were both popular pursuits but ‘underground’. It was a rude awakening for Thai officials that, this time, the enemy was within.
Street after street in Pattaya is deserted, shops shuttered. Parts of Phuket’s Patong are a ghost town. The island’s ubiquitous tuk tuks, taxis and tourist vans have vanished (where?!). Most of Bangkok is ‘sort of’ back to normal but there are few tourists topping up the retail till or booking rooms in the tens of thousands of hotels. Average occupancy rates, even for the brave hotels that have re-opened their doors, has been less than 30% – bottomline, they’re losing money.
On the upside, if you are living in Thailand, the plane fares remain cheap, hotels have slashed their prices and, for the first time, many renters will consider a discount. The Thai government has been active in stimulating the domestic tourism but apart from circulating the local currency, the country’s tourism industry remains on-hold until the pandemic passes. And that, as we’ve seen, won’t be any time soon.
The world’s travellers, now a much smaller groups than the masses that fuelled the world’s aviation industry in the past few decades, are not heading to Thailand to front up to a 14 day quarantine. They’re going to the Maldives and Costa Rica, and a handful of other resorts who have thrown caution to the wind – some with greater success than others. Just about every survey indicates that tourists, even business travellers, are not willing to stare down 14 days couped up in a 20-30 square metre hotel room. For many of the hotels that rushed to be registered as ASQ (Alternative State Quarantine) facilities, many have dropped out, some of them are now closed.
The stakes are now really high for Thailand and its tourism industry. The government, despite demands, is refusing to reduce the quarantine time or lessen the long list of restrictions and paperwork. The country has now lost it’s glossy veneer as the ‘safe country to visit’ and the annual high season will be coming to a close in a month or so.
Chinese New Year and the annual flood of Chinese visitors to Thailand? Won’t be happening in 2021, the Chinese year of the Ox.
The other ‘elephant in the room’ was the high value of the Thai baht against the currencies of some of the traditional feeder markets. Whilst the Thai baht has been relatively steadfast, many of these currencies have dropped in value against the THB. The perception was that Thailand as becoming too expensive to travel. But 2019 was still the biggest year for tourism on record, despite this often-wheeled out prediction of a tourism apocalypse.
The only hope on the horizon is the vaccine, or vaccines. The early global roll out is just that, early. It will take 6 – 12 months to see if the hard work of the world’s medical and scientific community will be the great saviour.Certainly, a risk-averse Thailand will be limiting any tourism in the immediate future to vaccinated customers. only, and (as stated policy) they will still have to do the 14 day mandatory quarantine, at least in the short-to medium term. Same with the world’s airlines. So Thailand’s tourism woes, especially in the hotspots – Pattaya, Phuket, the islands, Chiang Mai and Bangkok – will reverberate throughout 2021 as well.
Thailand’s economy contracted 6% in 2020 but some economists are predicting a positive turn-around to a 3.5 – 4.5% improvement in 2021. Even the ever-optimistic Thai Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, says that there will be 10 million arrivals in 2021. The actual numbers, even in the best of circumstances, will fall well below that prediction. Exactly where the tourists would come from, under the current circumstances and a global depression, is difficult to imagine.
In 2020 the buzz word in the tourism industry was ‘closure’. In 2021 it will be ‘management’.
16 Comments
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Norway adjusts advice after 28 possible vaccine-related deaths of elderly people
The deaths of 23 elderly people are being investigated after dying a short time of receiving their first Covid-19 vaccine in Norway. Apart from the 23 deaths, medical officials are also reporting several people falling ill after receiving their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
At this stage there has been no direct correlation between the people’s deaths and inoculation wit the Pfizer vaccine, but medical officials report that 13 out of 23 people who died showed “common side effects of mRNA vaccines” such as “diarrhea, nausea and fever”.
mRNA vaccines are a new type of vaccine to protect against infectious diseases. To trigger an immune response, many vaccines put a weakened or inactivated germ into our bodies. Not mRNA vaccines. Instead, they teach our cells how to make a protein—or even just a piece of a protein—that triggers an immune response inside our bodies. That immune response, which produces antibodies, is what protects us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies – cdc.gov
The Norwegian Institute of Public Health has taken the action of cautioning against vaccinating elderly people above 80 years of age saying “those with a short life span may not benefit much from the jab”.
“For those with the most severe frailty, even relatively mild vaccine side effects can have serious consequences.”
“The agency listed fever and nausea as side effects which may have led to the deaths of some frail patients.”
Earlier this week, the Public Health authority noted that “any side effects of the vaccine will be outweighed by a reduced risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19 for elderly, frail people.”
Steinar Madsen, the medical director of the Norwegian Medicines Agency, says that it may be a coincidence, “but we aren’t sure”.
Pfizer and BioNTech are actively working with the Norwegian authorities to investigate the death.
“The regulator discovered the number of incidents so far is not alarming and in line with expectations.”
But experts are of “the strong opinion” that doctors need to exercise caution in vaccinating people in the wake of the deaths of the 23 elderly people. The Norwegian Medicines Agency also reported that 21 women and 8 men reported side effects. Apart from the 23 deaths, 9 people have reported “serious side effects” without fatal outcomes such as “allergic reactions, strong discomfort and severe fever. Seven people reported less serious side effects such as severe pain at the injection site”.
Norwegian medical staff had administered at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccines to approximately 33,000 people as of the end of December.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Minister volunteering to receive first Covid jab, as effectiveness rate questioned
“I’ll go first!”
Thailand’s Public Health Minister has repeated his pledge to be the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, in a bid to allay people’s concerns. Questions have been raised about the Chinese-manufactured Sinovac Biotech jab after its effectiveness rating was revised downwards by researchers in Brazil.
Anutin Charnvirakul says the vaccine process will be overseen by Sophon Mekthon from the Ministry of Public Health and all safety criteria will be met. The Pattaya News reports that the minister says he has confidence in the safety of the vaccine and is willing to prove it by being the first person to get the jab. It’s not the first time he has made this suggestion but there has been no official confirmation that the Health Minister will be first in line.
Thailand has ordered 2 million doses of the vaccine, with the first 200,000 expected to arrive next month. The government has also ordered 26 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca in partnership with Oxford University but is not expected to take delivery of that vaccine until the middle of the year.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pattaya City mayor planning local rollout of Covid-19 vaccine
The mayor of Pattaya city says officials hope to be able to buy 240,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for administration to local residents. Sonthaya Khunpluem is reviewing finances and plans to set aside approximately 80 million baht for vaccine procurement, subject to government approval.
“Currently, house registration of Pattaya City has reached a total population of 120,000 people, then we would need about 240,000 shots of the vaccine. If the price of the supplied vaccine was approximately 300 baht, Pattaya would need a budget of at least 72 million baht in order to cover all the residents in the city.”
The move comes following confirmation from the government that local authorities could purchase their own vaccines in order to speed up the process. A number of other local authorities have also said they intend to do the same. The government has stipulated that only vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration can be purchased.
Sonthaya hopes that by vaccinating Pattaya residents, tourism in the area could get a boost and the economic recovery could begin. The Pattaya News reports that officials from the Pattaya City Finance Office and other relevant agencies have met to review projects planned for the year ahead, to determine Pattaya’s spending power for buying vaccines.
It’s understood the vaccine would be offered to local residents for free, but what is not known is if that includes foreign residents. Officials have also not confirmed when the rollout is expected to begin, or which vaccine would be used.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
J West
Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 10:08 am
It’s getting worse not better. Internationally the virus is spreading like wildfire. Idiot-led governments like Canada ( just one of many idiot countries) have allowed in plane loads of sick , mostly fleeing their own countries escalating death rate, to kill tens of thousands. 16000 dead in a small country, shocking. Europe is worse. Tourist associations want to put on a brave face. Try fitting a ventilator hose down your throat today and tell me to throw caution to the wind.
Thailand has to be cautious. We don’t need to conform to any hotel associations greedy desperation. 16000 dead in Canada, think about it. A third wave deadlier than any other has frightened people trying to escape….. Keep Thailand contained. Keep the disease out as much as possible.
James
Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 10:32 am
Drop the quarantine for all vaccinated passengers.reduce the quarantine from 14 to 7 days for non vaccinated.simple
Wayno
Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 10:35 am
Easy to say when you have a pocket full of cash. Tell that to the millions of hand to mouth Thais that rely on tourists to live.
Rip255
Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 10:41 am
Good piece.
Tourism will be back though. The vaccines are rolling out.
Thais are resilient. Within 6 months of opening up, it will be like nothing changed.
OECD are sitting on record levels of household savings. Theres a wall of cash that is waiting to be spent.
Personally, Im strongly considering Thailand as a place to invest my money in the next 12 months.
As Warren Buffet says, be bold when everyone is cautious and be cautious when everyone else is bold.
Fred glue
Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 10:17 am
It is just too expensive,,,, 🍺
Brian
Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 10:34 am
“flushed with the success of their containment of Covid-19”. No. If you think that, you’re naive.
To understand why, look at a map of this region. To the east, to the west, thousands of kilometers of jungle borders with countries that are much poorer than this one. Sometimes, crossing over into another country is a matter of crossing a river that someone could swim across. There’s also probably around a thousand km of ocean border. The golden triangle is at the northernmost tip of the country.
The Thai government did not contain COVID-19. Most likely, no force on earth could prevent it from crossing into or out of Thailand. Rather, what seems to be the case is that people in this part of the world enjoy some preexisting level of immunity to this disease, perhaps from contact with bats.
Kristof
Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 10:37 am
This is simply the reality of the situation. I actually salute the Thai govt for trying, but international failures to manage the pandemic have made travel unrealistic regardless. With the majority of nations not able to control the virus, the only options for Thailand are to open & risk becoming like those nations or stay closed and temporarily sacrifice their tourism sector for the greater good of the rest of the economy. Perhaps best strategy aid the tourism sector enough to sustain themselves to a safe time for reopening while keeping preventive measures in place that allow the best possible functioning of the rest of the economy. Maintain as unified a national response as possible and hope for an effective vaccination program to allow successful return to normal.
barry
Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 10:55 am
Exactly Kristof –
As a counter-example, look at Indonesia today (I posted on this below – and just found out that the national Covid-19 positivity rates are now bordering 27%, not 25% as I’d posted…).
There is no easy way, and the conservative Thai approach, as difficult as it is for the tourism sector, will bear fruit on the long-term by allowing a quicker recovery.
barry
Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 10:47 am
Just look at Indonesia now…
Unlike Thailand, Indonesia did not officially open up to tourism, but allowed tourists back in through “business visas” scheme, fly in, no quarantine, just a vague injunction to self-isolate on arrival.
There were never any form of strict lockdowns.
As a result, a lot of people went to Bali, including some (Eastern-European markets for instance) who would have gone to Phuket or similar in normal times.
The Indonesian government also boosted domestic tourism, allowing domestic tourists to fly in fron Javanese-hotspots…
The result, unfortunately, is that Indonesia is now on a steep downwards slope, remaining the highest hit-country in Asia, and breaking daily records.
They had to ban all foreign arrivals (except for KITAS work permits), and extended the current ban until January 28.
And introduced a 5 day quarantine in Jakarta hotels, at 5M IDR per day + tests, a month or so ago…
The situation is pretty much out of control now, 25% national positivy rates, saturated hospitals and deaths on the increase, yes, even in a country that has such a young and sturdy population.
Thailand is doing a good job at protecting it’s population, and this will most likely allow for a quicker restart of what is left of the tourism sector.
At the moment, quarantine is the only way to go if you want to open to tourism, unless you’re operating in a specific context of privately-run physical isolation such as resort-islands or cruises in the Maldives…
As much as I love Indonesia, I think the Thai approach definitely makes more sense in the current context, especially when looking at things on a longer-term perspective.
It is a tough decision, with immediate consequences, but will bear fruit on the long run.
Michael
Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 10:49 am
This was predicted in advance. By farang 😉
It would be good to have some foreigners in the Thai government to save them from making the most stupid mistakes.
The Thaiger
Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 11:10 am
How many foreigners in the government of your home country?
EdwardV
Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 10:58 am
Everyone has said since day one, the 14 day quarantine is deal killer. Every country, or area that has instituted a mandatory quarantine has had the same result. The extra 15 days on the visa, the golf course ASQ, and any other changes or inducements is just lipstick on a pig. I’m not saying Thailand should open, that’s their choice and I’m ok either way. Yes I would love to return, I’m miss Thailand. However, I’m not doing a quarantine. In the mean time I will go to Hawaii again and wait till Thailand is ready.
Mister Stretch
Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 10:59 am
The issue is that the current Thai government and the TAT are terrible at marketing.
They haven’t a clue what the current market is, what the current situation is – regarding Thailand and the world’s travelers. Their ideas are tepid at best; the STV, golf quarantines, Thai singles cruises, all of them are literally brain-dead ideas. They throw out garbage ideas and I would bet haven’t spent one friggin’ baht on any market research, at all.
If they did, they’d probably realize that their previous models (and idiotic campaigns) weren’t enough to save the tourism industry. It’s done.
People talk about the “New Normal”, well the new normal, even after the vaccines have mitigated – if they can – the worst of the coronavirus threat, Thailand is no longer the destination it once was.
There is greater competition, and the shine is off of Thailand’s apple; scams and two-tier pricing and a currency that should be depreciating, not appreciating, make this a less-than-desirable destination
Rather than waste more money trying to revive a dead industry, the government should be investing in reasonable employment training schemes to move the country’s unemployed into a different set of careers.
Tourists aren’t coming. Thais need to get used to the idea and do what can be done to save the country by doing something different.
TV
Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 11:14 am
Nice article Thaiger
Ynwaps
Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 11:23 am
Everyone is wearing a mask while driving but rarely can you see someone with a helmet. Out of 10 motorcyclist, 9 are going to be driving with a mask and 1 of them will have a helmet and a mask.
Frank Leboeuf
Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 11:37 am
Depends where, really.
More importantly, a helmet you’ll take off when you get off your bike, and a mask you should ideally put on when getting off, so wearing the mask on the bike saves the hassle of taking it off and putting it on again, which is why people just wear it.
Otherwise a helmet protects the wearer, whereas mask wearing protect others, so in a way it’s not really symmetrical, even if both are legally required.