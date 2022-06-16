Thailand Pass, Bars, Masks: The Thaiger’s predictions for tomorrow’s CCSA meeting

Tomorrow, Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, or CCSA, will meet to discuss the fate of Thailand Pass, “zones,” closing times of entertainment venues, mask-wearing and temperature checks.

Keep a close eye on the Thaiger tomorrow to see if our predictions are correct…

Thailand Pass

Currently, non-Thai travellers entering Thailand are required to obtain a Thailand Pass QR code prior to arriving in the kingdom. Travellers must upload evidence of Covid-19 insurance covering at least US$10,000 and their vaccination history onto the Thailand Pass website.

Unvaccinated travellers must instead upload proof of a negative RT-PCR or Professional ATK result taken within 72 hours prior to arrival.

Thailand Pass is considered a barrier to the revitalisation of Thailand’s tourism industry post-pandemic. The Tourism Authority of Thailand – or TAT – will propose scrapping Thailand Pass for good as a way to entice more foreigners into the kingdom.

The Thaiger predicts that the CCSA will approve the TAT’s proposal and that the Thailand Pass will be scrapped, coming into effect July 1.

“Zones”

Thailand’s 77 provinces are currently split into 3 zones which have different Covid-19 rules and restrictions: 46 provinces are “Yellow” (high surveillance areas), 17 provinces are “Blue” (pilot tourism/sandbox areas) and 14 provinces are “Green” (surveillance areas).

Currently, entertainment venues are allowed to open in Green and Blue zones only.

Thailand’s Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that tomorrow, the Ministry of Public Health – MOPH – will propose changing all zones to “Green,” allowing entertainment venues to open in every province.

The Thaiger predicts that the CCSA will approve the MOPH’s request, and entertainment venues will be allowed to open in all provinces.

Closing Times

Tomorrow, the CCSA will discuss the closing times for entertainment venues such as bars, nightclubs and karaoke venues.

Currently, entertainment venues must close at midnight (in provinces in which they are allowed to be open at all).

The Thaiger predicts that the CCSA will allow entertainment venues to open until 2am, at least in some specific areas, and maybe everywhere.

Masks

The Thaiger predicts that the CCSA will not make a blanket statement about whether people in Thailand can or can’t remove their face masks.

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul recently said that Thailand’s indoor and outdoor mask “requirement” is actually a “social recommendation” and not a law. Meaning, not wearing a mask has never been a punishable offence, despite the government previously warning the public that not wearing a mask could land you a fine. To our knowledge, no one has ever been fined for not wearing a face mask in Thailand.

If the CCSA addresses face masks at all tomorrow, they may suggest that removing face masks in outdoor spaces is permissible in some areas. Perhaps the CCSA will ask the public to use their own judgement about when wearing a face mask is appropriate. Perhaps the CCSA will recommend to continue wearing face masks in indoor public spaces, crowded places, badly ventilated spaces and if you are infected with Covid-19.

Temperature Checks

The Thaiger predicts that the CCSA will remove temperature measurement devices and checkpoints from all locations in Thailand.

The Ministry of Public Health is of the opinion that there is no evidence to suggest temperature checkpoints prevent the spread of coronavirus.