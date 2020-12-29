Can I avoid the 14 day quarantine in Thailand if I’ve been vaccinated?

Now that the Covid-19 vaccines are being rolled out in some countries, the next question relevant to Thailand is… if I’ve had a vaccine for Covid-19, can I come back without doing the 14 (or 15 in some cases) days of quarantine?

The Public Health Ministry has issued a statement stating that, in the short to medium term, “everyone entering Thailand has to do at least a 14 day quarantine”.

“The quarantine will apply, even those people who have been vaccinated.”

The Public Health Ministry says the reason is because the vaccination process has only just begun in some countries around the world.

“There is no agreement or study on how effective the vaccine is in a real life environment.”

At this stage the World Health Organisation has not made an official statement about the situation.

For now, if you come to Thailand, under any visa, vaccinated or not, you will still need to do the mandatory 14 day quarantine period, at your expense, at an ASQ facility.

SOURCE: ชาวต่างชาติที่ได้รับฉีดวัคซีนแล้ว หากเดินทางเข้ามาในประเทศไทย ต้องกักตัว 14 วันหรือไม่