More closures in Bangkok as BMA mulls further restrictions | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More closures in Bangkok as BMA mulls further restrictions
• High risk entertainment venues closed
• BMA’s 437 schools closed for at least 2 weeks
• CCSA considering restricting Bangkok restaurants to take-any only services only
The Bangkok Metropolitan Organisation has closed “high risk’ venues around Bangkok as of midnight last night. The city’s 437 public schools run by the BMA have also been ordered to close until at least January 17.
The list of venues ordered to close around Bangkok include… entertainment venues (bars and nightclubs), water parks, amusement parks, playgrounds, children’s play equipment in markets, snooker tables, arcade venues, flea markets, game cafes, internet cafes, cockfighting grounds, other animal fighting grounds (huh?!).
The list also includes nurseries and childcare facilities, elderly nursing homes, boxing stadiums, martial arts schools, gyms, horse racing tracks, soapie massage, massage parlours, all sports stadiums, gymnasiums, banquet and conference rooms, amulet and religious stores, preschools, child development centres, tattoo shops and acupuncture shops.
Some of these locations, like nurseries and some schools had already been closed by previous orders.
A representative of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says the “additional measures” of closing some high risk venues and adding further restrictions will remain in force “until further notice”.
Shopping centres and department stores will be allowed to stay open at this stage but will screen all customers upon entry.
The fate of the city’s restaurants is being discussed today by the CCSA with a proposal on the table to restrict restaurants in high risk zones to take-away services only. The BMA is asking the CCSA not to take this additional measure at this stage.
“If approved the mandatory food takeaway order may come into effect on Monday so owners have some time to prepare themselves.”
Around the city, the Nong Khaem, Bang Phlat and Bang Khun Thian districts are already under a “highly controlled” status and checkpoints in and out of these areas are now being added. Those districts are neighbours to Samut Sakhon, the provincial origin of the ongoing outbreak focussed on migrant workers in the seafood markets and industry.
The BMA say they are monitoring all the current measure and will discuss further restrictions for the city over the weekend.
Thailand added 279 new infections yesterday, 20 of them were people living in Bangkok, 2 of the cases linked to the Samut Sakhon cluster. 1 of the 2 people that died yesterday was a man living in Bangkok. At yesterday's media briefing, Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin warned that the situation "remained serious and it could take some time for authorities to bring it under control".

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Nonthaburi province, north of Bangkok, declared Covid-19 controlled zone
Nonthaburi, the province directly north of Bangkok, is now declared a Covid-19 controlled zone. Nonthaburi’s Bang Yai central market has been placed under “maximum control”. The 7 floor Pink Condominium has been locked down until January 12, as the 2nd wave of coronavirus continues to spread in Thailand.
Outside greater Bangkok, high risk areas have also been declared in Rayong province, Banglamung and Sattahip in Chon Buri.
In the Nonthaburi province, 21 new Covid-19 infections were reported yesterday, totalling 174 in the current cluster outbreak. 114 have recovered and 58 other patients remain in hospital receiving Covid-related treatment. 2 people have died in Nonthaburi since the start of the year from Covid-related complications.
Nonthaburi’s governor has designated Nonthaburi a “Covid-19 controlled zone”. The only exceptions are villages 5 and 6 in Tambon Sao Thong Hin Bang Yai district which are declared a “maximum control zone”.
The Bang Yai central market has been closed today but traders have been told they can return tomorrow if they have a Covid-19 test and return a negative result.
Customers who visited the Bang Yai market between the dates December 21 and 29, “and have developed coughs, sore throats, runny noses or anosmia (loss of smell )” have been advised to undergo Covid testing. People who enter or exit Bang Yai City are being required to go through a health screen.
10 venues in Banglamung and Sattahip districts of Chonburi, including Pattaya, have been declared “high rise” venues, including Chester’s Grill in the Lotus North Pattaya department store, the market in front of Wat Nong Kate Yai, Spanish Place Apartment in Bang Lamung, Rong Poh mariet, Pothisarn market and Boonthavorn shops in Pattaya and Sattahip.
The Governor of Rayong, another recent Covid hotzone, based around a cluster which developed out of some of the city’s illegal gambling dens, has asked citizens of the province not to travel out of the province for the time being. He’s also asked people to avoid some of the high risk venues in the province.
202 infecting have been detected in Rayong in the past 10 days, including 1 fatality. Additionally some 16 illegal Burmese migrant workers are being held in custody after they left Chon Buri province travelling to Rayong.
Map of Nonthaburi Province, north of Bangkok.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Fewer travellers at Bangkok bus and rail stations as Covid worries take hold
It’s a lot quieter at Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong train station and the Chatuchak bus terminal as Covid-19 restrictions take hold in the capital, leading some passengers to cancel their travel plans. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has already urged people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
Public transport stations in Bangkok have implemented strict hygiene measures, including socially-distanced seating and the mandatory wearing of face masks for both staff and passengers. Thailand finds itself in the grip of a second wave of the virus, after seemingly going several months without any community transmission. Yesterday, there were 155 new cases reported, only 10 of which are in arrivals from overseas.
Tough restrictions have been imposed in the worst-affected provinces, which include Bangkok, the central province of Samut Sakhon, where the outbreak began, and the eastern province of Rayong. In Bangkok, all entertainment venues have been closed until January 4. Bars and restaurants serving food and drinks are permitted to operate, provided they implement strict hygiene measures and close by midnight. Hostess bars, horseracing tracks, and cockfighting arenas are some of the establishments that have been hit with the temporary closure order.
The Health Ministry has predicted an inevitable rise in cases across the country as a result of inter-provincial New Year travel. As yet, the government has neither confirmed nor denied plans for a nationwide lockdown once the holiday period is over. The PM has said it will depend on the situation at the time, adding that he doesn’t believe things will get so bad as to require a second national lockdown.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Politics
Multiple challenges to Thai PM’s leadership have failed
Some compare him to Teflon for his ability to survive all manner of allegations, because the legal challenges keep coming and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha keeps winning. The Thai PM has now survived 3 legal challenges to his leadership, not to mention the countless calls for his resignation that were a hallmark of the recent pro-democracy protests. It’s probably safe to say he’s not going anywhere for a while.
The first challenge to the PM’s leadership came in September of last year, when he fought off an ombudsman ruling that he had not recited the full oath of office while being sworn in the previous July. In that case, the Constitutional Court ruled that it didn’t have the authority to make a call on the matter.
About a week later, the court had to rule on whether or not the PM could be considered a state official while in the role of chief of the National Council for Peace and Order. Opposition parties argued that the PM was a state official while head of the NCPO, meaning he was not entitled to hold the position of PM after last year’s election. However, the court found that as the NCPO had seized power in a 2014 coup, the position of its chief was not under state command, therefore he could not be considered a state official.
The third challenge came last month, when the Constitutional Court again found in the PM’s favour, acquitting him of charges that he was illegally occupying a military residence. The opposition had accused the PM of a conflict of interest by living in the property after he had retired from the army. The court ruled that the PM was permitted to remain in the property under a 2005 army regulation, which permits retired army generals to stay living in military residences if they continue to serve the country well. The PM has lived at the army property since becoming army chief in 2010.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Toby Andrews
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 9:47 am
well if they lift the quarantines now, nobody will be arriving.
They killed the golden tourist goose, now they are making sure it is dead.
Here in Cambodia everything is open, and even Hun Sen has had the virus! Yet no deaths.
Those that die are the old, sick, and fat, quarantine them and let the people carry on their lives.
Issan John
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1:15 pm
“no deaths”?
That couldn’t possibly be due to a lack of testing labs to test for Covid-19, could it Toby?
Thailand has 250 testing labs, many of them mobile and deployed to any outbreak to test on-site.
Cambodia has 1 (one), at the NIPH in Phnom Penh.
John
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10:06 am
Just thinking if this cheap Toby who spend day and night alone in his room is just an idiot or is he a bad guy who hates everything and everyone?
346 k Americans dead
76k k British dead
and so on and on
and he is still looking for other idiots to believe nobody is dying.
Is this kind of self assurance that you will survive this pandemic or you already bunkered up and want herd immunity as soon as possible so you can get out?
Richard "Wales" Paton
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10:59 am
388 people without underlying health issues die in the UK frrm Covid 19.In 2012,569.02 people died….. People die…its not unusual…
Richard "Wales" Paton
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10:55 am
I can’t understand why you would keep the shopping centres and department stores open? Even if screened, people may be carrying the covid 19.