SOURCE: TPN National
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand joins other Southeast Asian countries with hospital bed shortages amidst Covid crisis
As Southeast Asian nations are struggling to control new waves of Covid-19, Thailand is joining its neighbours in running out of hospital beds for patients. Last Friday, the government warned that beds could run out in as little as 6 to 8 days, unless the situation is brought under control. Malaysia and the Philippines are also struggling to provide the necessary facilities for the influx of infections, signaling a dire situation in the region.
As the third wave in Thailand has largely arisen from the capital of Bangkok, 31 types of businesses have recently been closed to counter the spread of the virus, which has seen a record amount of daily new infections last Saturday at 2,839. Yesterday marked the end of a 5 day stint of the nation recording more than 2,000 daily infections as today offered a slight respite at 1,871 daily infections with 10 deaths.
Thailand has recorded 163 deaths related to Covid-19, prompting the director of the National Office of Buddhism to order temples to carry out cremation services for people who have succumbed to the virus.
“We want to make sure that COVID-19 victims receive their last rites.”
The closure of businesses comes as public criticisms increase towards Thailand’s government with the opposition party Move Forward calling for the PM and Health Minister to resign. Now, even the PM has been caught and fined for not wearing a mask at a Cabinet meeting, which surely has sparked even more outrage. 1 day after he was fined, the Government House reported 3 new infections of Covid, prompting a shutdown in order to disinfect the premises. As the going rate for not wearing a mask was 20,000 baht, the rate seems to have been reworked after the PM was fined only 6,000 baht by the Bangkok Governor. Now, first-time offenders in Bangkok can expect to pay the same rate as the PM. Second-time offenders are to be fined 12,000 baht, and third time or more offenders will be fined 20,000 baht.
The new wave of Covid has hit Thailand just when it rolled out reopening plans that were set for July in tourism-heavy areas like Phuket. The country’s vaccination programme is being criticised, once again, as The Economist reported 1.8% of adults have received a first vaccine dose, and only .3% have received their second. PM Prayut has taken note of the sluggish vaccine administration, announcing recently that the goal has changed from 70% to 50% of the population expecting to be inoculated by the end of the year.
Malaysia has had new daily Covid-19 cases in the 4 digits for days despite implementing emergency measures to control the spread. As of Tuesday, Malaysia recorded almost 400,000 Covid-19 infections since February of 2020, with 26,000 cases listed as still being active. The country has seen 1,462 deaths to date.
Meanwhile, the Philippines’ total amount of cases has reached 1 million since Monday, with almost 9,000 new infections reported. And, new virus variants are sprouting up in other Asian countries, most notably in India who has recently requested foreign aid to help with its depleted oxygen supplies and basic medical supplies.
SOURCE: Nikkei Asia
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Historical sites in Thailand closed until May 9 for Covid-19
In another step to help curb the rampant third wave of Covid-19 throughout Thailand, all ancient and historical sites will be closed until May 9. Director-general Prateep Pengtako, leader of the Fine Arts Department in Thailand, announced the closure, ongoing since April 26th and currently scheduled until May 9 depending on pandemic developments.
The decree included national museums, national archives, and any historical site that charges an admission fee to enter. In Bangkok, sites such as the National Library as well as the national archives are closed, and in Buriram, the historical sites of Prasat Phanom Rung in Chalerm Phra Kiat district and Prasat Muang Tam in Prakhon Chai district are shut. Around the country, Sukhothai Historical Park, Kamphaeng Phet Historical Park, Phimai Historical Park in Nakhon Ratchasima, and Ayutthaya Historical Park all will be closed until at least May 9.
One exception to the closures is for film crews that had already made prior arrangements to shoot photos or videos at historical site locations. Those with previous permission will be allowed to film but will be required to follow strict Covid-19 safety measures such as masks at all time and social distancing. They will be limited to 10 film crew members in any location as well.
Ancient and historical sites are the latest in a string of sectors that have been closed as Coronavirus infections hit record numbers exponentially higher than any outbreaks since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic early last year. Bars and entertainment venues were the first to close after clusters from venues in Bangkok spread across the country, and other high-risk locations like markets have been often shut down. The Fine Arts Department hopes that these closures will slow the spread of Covid-19 infections by limited crowds in these historic sites.
In Bangkok and many other provinces the following locations are closed or restricted:
• Cinemas
• Water parks, amusement theme parks, inside and outside shopping malls
• Zoos
• Rollerblading and skateboard parks
• Snooker and billiards parlours
• Bowling alleys and video game shops
• Internet cafes
• Public swimming pools
• Exercise facilities and fitness centres
• Exhibition venue, Exhibition centre, Convention centre
• Museums
• Public libraries
• Plant nurseries
• Aged care facilities
• Boxing stadiums and boxing schools
• Martial arts studios
• Tattoo parlours
• Dance studios
• Horse racing
• Amulet shops
• Weight control clinics
• Health establishments, Thai massage and foot massage
• All kinds of sporting grounds
• Entertainment venues
• Service venues, meeting rooms, banquet rooms and other venues
• The opening of shopping centres from 11 am – 8 pm
• Beauty salons, hairdressers – may open but customers have to wait outside
• All types of sports competition fields
• Public parks and exercise locations
• Convenience stores open from 5 am – 10 pm
• No gatherings of more than 20 people
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Thailand’s new Covid-19 provincial colour-coding could be announced as early as today
Thailand’s provinces could see an update as early as today on whether their Covid-19 colour-coding will change as a result of the current virus wave sweeping the nation. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration may switch Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Chiang Mai and Chon Buri amongst a few others from red to dark red zones.
The change would signal an even more severe situation in those deemed as red zones, as the CCSA would rework its categorisation of colours to include the more extreme Covid situations in the provinces. Currently, the colour-coding ranges from green to red, with 18 provinces being labelled as red zones, which comes along with tighter restrictions. As PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has recently been given full control over the Covid-19 situation in the Kingdom, he also gave each province the power to set individual curfews and safety measures.
Some provinces have already banned alcohol, closed entertainment venues and other businesses like cinemas, massage shops, gyms, and others. Bangkok in itself has closed 31 types of businesses as it deals with the influx of infections. The deep-red zone proposal would tighten the rules even further in those provinces labelled that colour. Despite the PM saying a lockdown is out of the question recently, the strict measures that could be implemented under the deep red zone provinces would more than likely look like a complete shutdown, despite the wording being carefully chosen.
As a 4 day holiday is scheduled for this weekend, as labour and the King’s Coronation day are to be celebrated, the government could issue the new colour-coding in an attempt to curb travelling, and gatherings among other things that could spread the virus.
Today, Thailand has recorded 1,871 new Covid-19 infections and 10 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the Public Health Ministry, raising the total count since the start of the pandemic last year to 63,570 Covid-19 infections and 188 fatalities. Covid-related deaths in Thailand have been reported each day since April 17.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 1,871 new infections and 10 deaths; provincial totals
1,871 new Covid-19 cases and 10 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by Thailand’s Public Health Ministry, raising the total count since the start of the pandemic last year to 63,570 Covid-19 infections and 188 fatalities. Covid-related deaths in Thailand have been reported each day since April 17.
Thailand now has 27,988 active Covid-19 cases with many infections related to entertainment venues. Out of today’s new cases, 1,830 cases are local transmissions, 34 were detected in active case finding, and the other 7 were detected in quarantine for those entering Thailand from overseas. 689 cases were reported today in Bangkok followed by 151 cases in Samut Prakan, just southeast of the capital. 89 cases were reported in Chiang Mai and 81 in Pathum Thani.
In Chon Buri, 112 new cases were confirmed today by the Chon Buri Health Department, a slight increase from yesterday’s count of 108. Since April 1, a total of 2,265 Covid-19 cases and 2 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the coastal province, which includes Pattaya. There are currently 1,584 active cases in the province.
Today’s numbers continue a general downward trend in the reported cases since April 23 when 2,839 infections were reported, a record daily total. It’s “good news,” according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily report from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration in English.
To help combat the spread of Covid-19, provincial governments have the power to impose local disease control measures. So far, 73 of 77 provinces, have set orders requiring people to wear face masks in public. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.
12 provinces have requested that people stay at home during specified hours to help slow the spread of the virus. Natapanu says this is not a curfew, it is a request from provinces asking for the “kind cooperation” of people to stay at home during late night and early morning hours.
“We have never announced a curfew.”
Vaccinations in Thailand
So far, 1,344,646 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Thailand with 1,059,721 people who have received their first dose of the vaccine and 284,925 people who have received both doses. Natapanu says Thailand will soon roll out a “massive vaccination plan.”
Expats in Thailand are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Natapanu says more information on the vaccination plan for foreigners residing in Thailand will be released at a later date.
“All people residing in Thailand, regardless of nationality, are eligible to receive the vaccine under the plan.”
Samples from 2 batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine that was locally produced by Siam Bioscience have passed quality tests. The plan to produce and distribute the vaccine locally remains on schedule, with plans to start administering the doses in June.
The Public Health Ministry is also negotiating with other Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers, such as Pfizer, to reach its goal of acquiring 100 million doses within the year. Pfizer has declared its vaccine safe for children 12 and older, making it appealing to Thailand where children are not yet being vaccinated against the coronavirus.
SOURCES: Pattaya News | Khaosod | CCSA
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand joins other Southeast Asian countries with hospital bed shortages amidst Covid crisis
Historical sites in Thailand closed until May 9 for Covid-19
Thailand’s new Covid-19 provincial colour-coding could be announced as early as today
Covid UPDATE: 1,871 new infections and 10 deaths; provincial totals
Thailand’s manufacturing production highest in 23 months
Phuket to close land border from 11pm to 5am each day, essential travel only
Officers seized 31 million baht in cash and assets in 20 drug trafficking raids
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
Opium and Heroin seized at Chiang Mai checkpoint
Chon Buri foundation rehabilitating Thailand’s disabled dogs
Many Thailand Elite Card members cancel travel plans as Covid-19 cases rise
Suvarnabhumi check-in counters become vaccine administration points
Health declining for jailed protestors on hunger strike
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
Thai courts getting tough on face mask violations
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park
Search continues for missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
Covid-19 screening kicks off at Phuket arrival points
More closures in Bangkok, in force now
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok7 hours ago
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
- Crime1 day ago
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
- Bangkok3 days ago
More closures in Bangkok, in force now
- Expats1 day ago
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules