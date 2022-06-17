Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand drops outdoor face mask requirement
Today, Thailand’s Covid-19 taskforce announced that face masks will be no longer required in airy, outdoor spaces in Thailand. The change is expected to come into effect on July 1. The CCSA also announced some other important changes today, such as the cancellation of the Thailand Pass.
Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the public should decide for themselves when wearing a face mask is appropriate…
“Masks can be removed in some areas. I would like to emphasize this is up to the personal discretion and willingness of each individual. Masks can be removed in open air spaces and athletes can remove masks during exercise.”
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration – or CCSA – recommends wearing a face mask in crowded spaces and in situations when social distancing is not possible e.g. on public transport, at music venues with large audiences, crowded markets, etc.
Masks are still required in public, indoor spaces, but can be removed in some instances. The CCSA said masks can be removed indoors if you are alone, eating or exercising. Masks can also be removed in well ventilated indoor spaces where social distancing is possible.
The CCSA recommends that the high-risk “608” group should continue wearing face masks, indoors and outdoors. The “608” group includes unvaccinated people, people with underlying health conditions, elderly people and people infected with Covid-19.
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked the public for their cooperation with wearing face masks and said the measure was effective in controlling the spread of the Covid-19.
Dr Taweesilp said wearing a mask is responsible and scolded people who have a bad attitude to masks…
“[Mask-wearing] is a concern that has gradually eased. In foreign countries, it is only infected people who wear masks. People who have a bad attitude towards mask-wearing are obnoxious bullies. It must be said that whoever wears a mask is a socially responsible person, not only people who are infected or high-risk.”
“Some people want to take off their masks. Some people don’t want to. So it’s a voluntary matter.”
Thailand’s Department of Health said they are preparing “detailed guidelines” about mask-wearing, so there’s that to look forward to.
SOURCE: KhaoSod
