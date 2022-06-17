Fare hike on ferries to Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan from July 1

Surat Thani province in the south of Thailand announced that fares of ferry services to Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan would increase from July 1 onwards due to the rising diesel price. The report revealed that fares had not been raised in more than 14 years.

Following the meeting between Surat Thani officials and representatives from ferry businesses on May 18, it was agreed fares would be increased on 3 routes, including Don Sak Pier – Koh Samui, Don Sak Pier – Koh Pha Ngan, and Koh Samui to Koh Pha Ngan.

Authorities announced they calculated the increase in line to the diesel price rise so that the new rate would start from 24 to 48 baht per trip from the former rate of 14 to 33 baht per trip.

Tha Ruer Racha Ferry Managing Director, Apichart Chayopas, explained that passengers had decreased since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and diesel prices kept increasing.

Apichart acknowledged the financial problems that each passenger faced but says if they didn’t increase fares the business might fall.

The diesel price almost hit 35 baht per litre from the last update on the oil price on June 14.

