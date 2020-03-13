image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus

China says US military may have brought virus to China

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

China says US military may have brought virus to China | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - Healthline
    • follow us in feedly

In an escalating war of words with Washington, China’s Foreign Ministry suggested yesterday that the US military might have brought the Covid-19 coronavirus to the Chinese city of Wuhan, long considered the source of the outbreak. China has taken great offence at comments by US officials accusing it of being slow to react to the virus, first detected in Wuhan late last year, and of a lack of transparency.

US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said on Wednesday that China’s slow reaction to the virus had probably cost the world two months when it could have been preparing for the outbreak. But in a strongly worded tweet in English, published yesterday on his verified Twitter account, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said it’s the United States that lacks transparency.

“When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!”

Zhao, a prolific and often combative Twitter user, offered no evidence for his suggestion that the US military might be to blame for the outbreak in China.

China says US military may have brought virus to China | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: New York Post

Earlier yesterday, Zhao’s fellow Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang criticized the US for “immoral and irresponsible” comments that blamed Beijing’s response for worsening the global impact. Asked about O’Brien’s comments, Geng told a Beijing news briefing that such remarks by U.S. officials would not help US efforts, and asserted that China’s efforts to slow the spread had bought the world time to prepare for the epidemic.

“We wish that a few officials in the US would at this time concentrate their energy on responding to the virus and promoting cooperation, and not on shifting the blame to China.”

The coronavirus was first detected in December in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province, where around two thirds of global cases so far have been recorded. But the vast majority of new cases have been outside China in recent weeks. Chinese authorities credit the firm measures they took in January and February, including a near total shutdown of Hubei, for preventing outbreaks in other Chinese cities and slowing the spread abroad.

Washington has pointed to a decision to limit air travel from China at the end of January to fend off accusations that it responded too slowly to the virus. Critics say President Donald Trump downplayed the disease in public and the federal government was slow to roll out tests.

Currently 126,136 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 4,630 have died, the vast majority in China, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. The United States has 1312 cases and at least 30 people have died.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World | gisanddata

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus

Thai Airways passengers, flying from ‘at risk’ destinations, now require health certificates

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Thai Airways passengers, flying from ‘at risk’ destinations, now require health certificates | The Thaiger

Thai Airways is now demanding passengers, departing on their planes from China, Italy and South Korea, to Thailand, provide the national airline with health certificates before they can receive their boarding passes. The announcement was the airlines’ latest reaction to the growing coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Here’s The Thaiger’s daily Coronavirus update HERE.

The new compliance relates to Thai flights out of….

• Seoul and Busan in South Korea

• Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Shanghai in China

• Milan and Rome in Italy

The Thai Airways president Sumeth Damrongchaitham made the announcement last night. The Facebook post says that the passengers taking flights from those three “at risk” countries must present the health certificates to prove they “are free of the disease”.

Thai Airways’ staff have been instructed to issue boarding passes only to passengers with a valid and recent certificate.

“This was in compliance with an instruction from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus

Thai Airways crew restrain Chinese passenger who deliberately coughed at them: VIDEO

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 days ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

Thai Airways crew restrain Chinese passenger who deliberately coughed at them: VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: YouTube screenshot

A shocking Facebook video claims to show the moment Thai Airways cabin crew tackle a passenger who deliberately coughed at them. The unverified footage is said to have been taken on a Thai Airways flight in Shanghai on Friday, and was shared online by YouTube user Fugu M.

Reportedly, the plane had already landed at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport, but passengers were forced to remain aboard for seven hours as a result of tighter Covid-19 coronavirusscreening procedures at the airport, which created a backlog.

Some passengers became irate at the delay, and one female passenger showed her anger by deliberately coughing on staff to get them to open the doors.

“One Chinese woman went stir crazy on a Thai Airways flight and deliberately coughed on a female flight attendant to try to pressure staff to open the doors and let her out.”

“[A] Senior male flight attendant was having none of it, warned her, then a scuffle ensued. He was going to put her in cuffs, but eventually chose not to.”

Footage shows the woman being restrained by a steward, while other crew, who can be seen wearing face masks, come to his assistance.

“Stay down! Stay down, please!”

Thailand’s Channel 7 spoke to Thai Airways, who confirmed the incident occurred on March 6 on flight TG664 from Bangkok to Shanghai.

A spokesperson said the plane landed safely at the airport but was notified by ground staff that all passengers and staff would be required to undergo intensive screening procedures and that, due to a backlog, it would be seven hours before they could leave the flight.

SOURCES: The Sun | thaivisa

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 days ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand7 days ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก3 weeks ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป3 weeks ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด

Trending