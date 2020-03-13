China says US military may have brought virus to China | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
China says US military may have brought virus to China
In an escalating war of words with Washington, China’s Foreign Ministry suggested yesterday that the US military might have brought the Covid-19 coronavirus to the Chinese city of Wuhan, long considered the source of the outbreak. China has taken great offence at comments by US officials accusing it of being slow to react to the virus, first detected in Wuhan late last year, and of a lack of transparency.
US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said on Wednesday that China’s slow reaction to the virus had probably cost the world two months when it could have been preparing for the outbreak. But in a strongly worded tweet in English, published yesterday on his verified Twitter account, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said it’s the United States that lacks transparency.
“When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!”
Zhao, a prolific and often combative Twitter user, offered no evidence for his suggestion that the US military might be to blame for the outbreak in China.
Earlier yesterday, Zhao’s fellow Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang criticized the US for “immoral and irresponsible” comments that blamed Beijing’s response for worsening the global impact. Asked about O’Brien’s comments, Geng told a Beijing news briefing that such remarks by U.S. officials would not help US efforts, and asserted that China’s efforts to slow the spread had bought the world time to prepare for the epidemic.
“We wish that a few officials in the US would at this time concentrate their energy on responding to the virus and promoting cooperation, and not on shifting the blame to China.”
The coronavirus was first detected in December in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province, where around two thirds of global cases so far have been recorded. But the vast majority of new cases have been outside China in recent weeks. Chinese authorities credit the firm measures they took in January and February, including a near total shutdown of Hubei, for preventing outbreaks in other Chinese cities and slowing the spread abroad.
Washington has pointed to a decision to limit air travel from China at the end of January to fend off accusations that it responded too slowly to the virus. Critics say President Donald Trump downplayed the disease in public and the federal government was slow to roll out tests.
Currently 126,136 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 4,630 have died, the vast majority in China, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. The United States has 1312 cases and at least 30 people have died.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | gisanddataKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Thai Airways passengers, flying from ‘at risk’ destinations, now require health certificates
Thai Airways is now demanding passengers, departing on their planes from China, Italy and South Korea, to Thailand, provide the national airline with health certificates before they can receive their boarding passes. The announcement was the airlines’ latest reaction to the growing coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.
Here’s The Thaiger’s daily Coronavirus update HERE.
The new compliance relates to Thai flights out of….
• Seoul and Busan in South Korea
• Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Shanghai in China
• Milan and Rome in Italy
The Thai Airways president Sumeth Damrongchaitham made the announcement last night. The Facebook post says that the passengers taking flights from those three “at risk” countries must present the health certificates to prove they “are free of the disease”.
Thai Airways’ staff have been instructed to issue boarding passes only to passengers with a valid and recent certificate.
“This was in compliance with an instruction from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Thai Airways crew restrain Chinese passenger who deliberately coughed at them: VIDEO
A shocking Facebook video claims to show the moment Thai Airways cabin crew tackle a passenger who deliberately coughed at them. The unverified footage is said to have been taken on a Thai Airways flight in Shanghai on Friday, and was shared online by YouTube user Fugu M.
Reportedly, the plane had already landed at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport, but passengers were forced to remain aboard for seven hours as a result of tighter Covid-19 coronavirusscreening procedures at the airport, which created a backlog.
Some passengers became irate at the delay, and one female passenger showed her anger by deliberately coughing on staff to get them to open the doors.
“One Chinese woman went stir crazy on a Thai Airways flight and deliberately coughed on a female flight attendant to try to pressure staff to open the doors and let her out.”
“[A] Senior male flight attendant was having none of it, warned her, then a scuffle ensued. He was going to put her in cuffs, but eventually chose not to.”
Footage shows the woman being restrained by a steward, while other crew, who can be seen wearing face masks, come to his assistance.
“Stay down! Stay down, please!”
Thailand’s Channel 7 spoke to Thai Airways, who confirmed the incident occurred on March 6 on flight TG664 from Bangkok to Shanghai.
A spokesperson said the plane landed safely at the airport but was notified by ground staff that all passengers and staff would be required to undergo intensive screening procedures and that, due to a backlog, it would be seven hours before they could leave the flight.Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
South Korea issues travel advisory for Thailand
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
“Forgotten tourists” enjoy Pattaya
Toilet paper vs bum gun – which one is better?
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
New coronavirus case confirmed in Thailand, brings total to 34
Thailand confirms five new coronavirus cases
Tuk-tuk driver assaults Grab driver in Bangkok
Government cancels cancellation of visa-on-arrival, visa-free travel
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
China says US military may have brought virus to China
Soldiers sent to fight forest fires in the North
Thai Airways president and Suvarnabhumi chief resign
Old “falangs” are Pattaya beach vendors’ lifeline in coronavirus downturn
Thailand News Today, Thursday, March 12. Daily TV News.
Lazada investigating allegations of facemask price gouging
Body in oil drum discovered in Chiang Rai reservoir
30 year old woman jumps from 14th floor in Nonthaburi
Gold mining company found guilty for avoiding environmental report
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
Grab driver turns himself in over missing wallet: cash still missing
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Cabinet meets today to discuss power costs stimulus
- Crime4 days ago
Pattaya cop, volunteers busted for extortion, abduction
- Coronavirus21 hours ago
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
- Coronavirus2 days ago
All arriving passengers now required to provide additional contact info
- China4 days ago
Thai Airways crew restrain Chinese passenger who deliberately coughed at them: VIDEO
- Economy4 days ago
Government looking at ways to lower public electricity bills
- Asia2 days ago
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
- Chiang Mai4 days ago
Kitten killer arrested in Chiang Mai