Thai government blames Egyptian embassy for Covid-19 positive air crew mess | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government blames Egyptian embassy for Covid-19 positive air crew mess
The Thai government is blaming the Egyptian embassy for lobbying for the 31 military personnel visiting Rayong province to avoid the 14 day mandatory quarantine. Some 1,889 members of the Rayong community, who visited the same malls in Rayong City (named as the Laem Thong Department Store) at the same time as the Egyptian crew member, are now facing a 14 day home quarantine whilst the government sorts out the mess.
Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, referred to the 31 Egyptian military personnel, who had a quick stop-over in the eastern province of Rayong on their way to China. One air-crew was found to have been infected with Covid-19 after the plane and the rest of the crew had left Thailand.
Dr. Taweesilp named and blamed the Thai Egyptian embassy for arranging hotel accommodation for the Egyptian delegation instead of sending the visitors to a state quarantine facility. The hotel they were staying at has been named as the D Varee Diva Central Rayong Hotel.
“Regulations require the quarantine during their stay but the embassy contacted the hotel directly. Health and security teams learned later about the incident and did their best to cope.”
As a result, 127 schools announced they are closing “indefinitely” following the incident.
And in Bangkok, the Sai Nam Pueng School on Soi Sukhumvit 22 also announced that it would close until Friday after a 9 year old daughter of a Sudanese diplomat was found to have contracted Covid-19, even though her family lived 4 blocks away on Soi Sukhumvit 26.
Back to the background of the Egyptian Air Force officer incident….
The flight, carrying the Egyptian military officers, arrived on 2 separate military flights at U-Tapao airport in Rayong at 7pm on Wednesday, July 8. They reached the hotel in Rayong, at 11pm. The next day they departed from U-Tapao airport at 5.30am bound for Chengdu in China. They returned to U-Tapao airport again at 11.30pm on the same day. They then headed back to the same Rayong hotel 2am on July 10, according to Bangkok Post.
At 11am on July 10, 27 of the 31 visitors walked to Laem Tong shopping centre and stayed there until 3pm. 4 others caught taxis to the Central Plaza Rayong and stayed there from 2pm for 4 hours.
There had been ‘resistance’ to taking Covid-19 tests. But, upon learning about the push-back from the flight crew members about the tests, Thai officials eventually convinced the Egyptian crew to take swab tests. They “finally cooperated” after intervention from the Egyptian embassy in Thailand. The flight then left to return to Egypt at 11.30am on July 11.
9 people are reported to be considered at “high risk” of having contracted Covid-19 from the infected Egyptian military officer. That includes the van drivers at U-Tapao airport who transported members of the delegation, and 7 employees at the hotel in Rayong, including 2 managers, 1 salesperson and 4 maids.
The Thaic Chana check-in application indicates that 394 people visited the Laem Tong shopping centre and another 1,488 people were at Central Plaza Rayong at the same time the Egyptian visitors were there.
Dr. Taweesilp says that the CCSA is taking responsibility for the incident and it “would improve its operations”. He noted that the CCSA had expected the visitors to land at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, not U-Tapao in Rayong (near Pattaya).
The CCSA has now cancelled 8 other Egyptian air force flights on July 17-20 and July 25-29.
“We are truly sorry for the incident in Rayong, where about 1,000 people are now at risk and more than 10 schools must be closed.”
As a result, the Thai government is temporarily suspending the entry of all foreign diplomats and special business representatives. Dr. Taweesilp announced the suspension of arrivals by privileged foreigners and business reps under special arrangements, and foreign diplomats and their families.
He said it would remain in force while the CCSA plugged loopholes in its disease control measures.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family
This is an official explanation of the circumstances of the Sudanese 9 year old who has tested positive for Covid-19 and was residing in central Bangkok in Sukhumvit. There have been some other publications providing additional information about alleged movements of the family during the time before the girl was admitted to hospital, but The Thaiger is unable to verify the information and is withholding the details at this stage. Here’s a translated explanation from an official Thai government source… On July 7 the Sudanese diplomat’s family took the 4 daughters to get tested at a hospital in Sudan before […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
400 people in Rayong being traced, schools closed down, Government apologises
“We apologise for what happened. We will take it as a lesson.” At a packed media conference this morning the CCSA has announced that an Egyptian pilot, testing positive for Covid-19, along with “9 colleagues” visited at least 2 shopping malls in the Rayong province. Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin says the infected airmen, along with 9 others members of the crew, left the confines of the D Varee Diva Central Rayong Hotel, where they were in quarantine for 14 days, and visited the Laem Thong Department Store on Friday, July 10 from 11am to 2.59pm. Dr. Taweesin, on behalf of the […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Singapore drops into an official recession
Singapore, an early success story in Covid-19 containment, has now dropped into technical recession after an official second quarter report of negative growth. The Singaporean economy plunged 41.2% quarter-on-quarter, with the country’s trade-dependent economy battered by the Covid-19 crisis in the South East Asian region. Finance authorities are flagging that they expect Singapore’s GDP to shrink between 4 – 7% this year, as the Covid-19 outbreak, and the restrictions and limitations imposed, continues to pose severe stress on the island economy. Singapore’s economy shrank another 12.6% between April – June, compared to Q1 reporting period. The latest data has been released […]
Thai government blames Egyptian embassy for Covid-19 positive air crew mess
More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family
Buriram policeman charged over shooting of neighbour
400 people in Rayong being traced, schools closed down, Government apologises
Singapore drops into an official recession
Daughter of Sudanese diplomat tests positive for Covid-19 in Bangkok
“Let us stay – Why can’t Thai Immigration extend our visas?”
Thai farmers mystified as government classifies harmless herbs as “hazardous”
Officials confirm billion baht make-over for Pattaya’s Jomtien beach
Strict restrictions imposed in Hong Kong as Covid-19 resurgence worsens
Visa amnesty, looming July 31 deadline in Thailand
Covid task force to hold press conference as Egyptian soldier tests positive
Dengue on the rise in the northeast, wet season worries
Myanmar puts a hold on international flights until at least October
Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
First post-Covid flight from China lands in Bangkok
Facebook group names and shames “farang prices”
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
Phuket officials visit Kamala restaurant after customer charged 6,750 baht
Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl
“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay
AirAsia’s wings may be clipped permanently
“Travel bubble” scheme likely to be delayed
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
State quarantine for Thais entering Singapore, while harder hit nations get a pass
AOT considering joint venture with Thai Airways to keep services running
Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge
UPDATE: Thai Cabinet approves civil partnership bill
Thai Airways creates “survival team”
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Business3 days ago
“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
- Bangkok3 days ago
Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
One third of tourism businesses could go under due to Covid-19
- Business2 days ago
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
- Economy3 days ago
“I already lost heart years ago” – Thailand’s economic Tzar ponders his fate
- Environment3 days ago
Rare big cats spotted in Thai national park