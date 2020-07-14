More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family | The Thaiger

This is an official explanation of the circumstances of the Sudanese 9 year old who has tested positive for Covid-19 and was residing in central Bangkok in Sukhumvit. There have been some other publications providing additional information about alleged movements of the family during the time before the girl was admitted to hospital, but The Thaiger is unable to verify the information and is withholding the details at this stage.

Here’s a translated explanation from an official Thai government source…

On July 7 the Sudanese diplomat’s family took the 4 daughters to get tested at a hospital in Sudan before travelling to Thailand. The Test showed negative for Covid-19. Two days later the family travelled to Thailand on flight number MZ3277 which had 245 Thai people onboard.

The child was sitting in seat 22H. The plane had to refuel in Cairo, Egypt, but no one got on or off the plane. The family were then again tested when they arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport around 5.40am. The family eventually departed the airport at 9.25 am on the same day.

They travelled from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the ONE X Condominium in Bangkok, without stopping. While travelling to the condo, only the ambassador, the driver and an embassy official put on a mask. The 9 year old was also wearing a mask. The sister and mother did not wear face masks.

When they arrived at the property, they took the elevator up to their condo without meeting anyone on the way. On July 10 officials called for the test results of the 9 year old girl finding that results were confirmed positive of the Covid-19 infection. They contacted the hospital immediately.

At 11.38 am, there was an official car from the Embassy of Sudan, along with the driver, who was wearing a mask, who picked up the 9 year old and took her to Phyathai Nawamin Hospital. During her treatment she was found to have pneumonia. She was moved to the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health.

The Sudanese ambassador and his family were in the common areas of the condo at around 4 pm. All family members were transferred to stay at the Sudanese Embassy on Soi Suan Phlu in Bangkok.

The information seen by The Thaiger, collated from various social media and Thai news sources, suggests that the family may have travelled to a number of other inner city venues before the family and the young daughter were isolated. But the government have slammed this leaking of information as ‘fake news’ at this stage.

Thai health officials have visited the Sukhumvit Soi 26 condo today to test staff who had come into contact with the Sudanese family. The condo’s cleaning staff and security are among the people being tested. All residents are being offered free testing. As the family had ‘diplomatic privileges’, they were not required to fulfil a 14 day mandatory quarantine. The same situation is the case with the Egyptian flight crew where another case has emerged over the past 2 days.