More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Daughter of Sudanese diplomat tests positive for Covid-19 in Bangkok
The Government’s Covid-19 task force says a 9 year old Sudanese girl who has tested positive for the virus is undergoing treatment in a Bangkok hospital. It’s understood the child is the daughter of a diplomat and was self-isolating with her family at a condominium in the capital after arriving in Thailand. Thai media have been camped outside the diplomat’s condo off Sukhumvit in central Bangkok all morning. Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration confirms the family was not required to carry out the 14 day mandatory quarantine required of other foreign arrivals and repatriated Thai […]
Bangkok
Man dies in collision after car bursts into flames in Bangkok
A man has died after the car he was driving burst into flames when it collided with another vehicle. Nation Thailand reports that the accident happened in the Nong Jok district of Bangkok. It’s understood the victim, named as 47 year old Issara Bangyai, was test-driving a Mazda sedan in front of a car showroom when a pickup truck jumped a traffic island on the other side of the road and ploughed into him. The force of the impact caused the Mazda to burst into flames. Police and firefighters raced to the scene and, after extinguishing the fire, found Issara’s […]
Crime
Sexual assault, not theft, motive for spiked water bottles – Police
In an unexpected development to a story which has recently made headlines, police in Nonthaburi, just north of Bangkok, now claim sex, rather than theft, was the likely motivation behind the cases of spiked water bottles of joggers at a public park. On Friday police announced progress in the investigation into cases at the park in the government complex, following reports in June of joggers being hospitalised after drinking water from their sports bottles. 9 men have now been questioned and detained by police over alleged sexual activities at Nonthaburi City Hall’s park. They were detained as part of an ongoing […]
Thai government blames Egyptian embassy for Covid-19 positive air crew mess
More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family
Buriram policeman charged over shooting of neighbour
400 people in Rayong being traced, schools closed down, Government apologises
Singapore drops into an official recession
Daughter of Sudanese diplomat tests positive for Covid-19 in Bangkok
“Let us stay – Why can’t Thai Immigration extend our visas?”
Thai farmers mystified as government classifies harmless herbs as “hazardous”
Officials confirm billion baht make-over for Pattaya’s Jomtien beach
Strict restrictions imposed in Hong Kong as Covid-19 resurgence worsens
Visa amnesty, looming July 31 deadline in Thailand
Covid task force to hold press conference as Egyptian soldier tests positive
Dengue on the rise in the northeast, wet season worries
Myanmar puts a hold on international flights until at least October
Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
First post-Covid flight from China lands in Bangkok
Facebook group names and shames “farang prices”
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
Phuket officials visit Kamala restaurant after customer charged 6,750 baht
Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl
“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay
AirAsia’s wings may be clipped permanently
“Travel bubble” scheme likely to be delayed
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
State quarantine for Thais entering Singapore, while harder hit nations get a pass
AOT considering joint venture with Thai Airways to keep services running
Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge
UPDATE: Thai Cabinet approves civil partnership bill
Thai Airways creates “survival team”
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Business3 days ago
“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
- Bangkok3 days ago
Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
One third of tourism businesses could go under due to Covid-19
- Business2 days ago
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
- Economy3 days ago
“I already lost heart years ago” – Thailand’s economic Tzar ponders his fate
- Environment3 days ago
Rare big cats spotted in Thai national park
paul scott
July 14, 2020 at 4:17 pm
So eventually I imagine people will start to recognise they these PCR tests are entirely useless. They give false positives and false negatives and can not attempt in any way to specify the virus Governments will not of course ever recognise this, for there is nothing quite a stupid as Government
Max B
July 14, 2020 at 4:34 pm
Another covid case from a Muslim country. Its either Thais returning from them or the Egyptians from the other day and now these from Sudan. Again, not racist, just facts.