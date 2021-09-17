Occupancy at alternative quarantine hotels takes a nosedive

Bookings at alternative quarantine hotels have plummeted, with Prin Pathanatham from AQ Club Thailand saying average occupancy is currently around 25 – 30%. It’s believed rumours the quarantine period may be reduced from next month have led to the drop in bookings, coupled with signs that infections may have peaked. And Prin says the resumption of domestic flights from dark red provinces has done little to increase business.

According to a Bangkok Post report, many international arrivals will have chosen the quarantine-free Phuket sandbox instead, while others may have deferred travel to see if quarantine is reduced from next month.

Prin says if the decline in bookings continues for the rest of the year, many hotels will have to close temporarily from January. AQ Club Thailand has 144 properties serving as alternative quarantine facilities in Bangkok and the surrounding area. Of those, 30% are hospitels, accommodating Covid-19 patients who have mild symptoms. Prin says the only way for Bangkok hotels to make money at the moment is by operating as alternative quarantine facilities or as hospitels.

Nattakorn Arunanondchai from the alternative quarantine hotel, Siam Mandarina, says bookings for next month are very low, which he also attributes to rumours the quarantine period may be reduced. He says as most parts of the country re-open, the government may be persuaded there is little risk in allowing vaccinated foreign tourists back in. However, he adds that Bangkok must speed up the vaccination of its residents prior to re-opening.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

