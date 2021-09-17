Connect with us

Business

Occupancy at alternative quarantine hotels takes a nosedive

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Movenpick BDMS Bangkok

Bookings at alternative quarantine hotels have plummeted, with Prin Pathanatham from AQ Club Thailand saying average occupancy is currently around 25 – 30%. It’s believed rumours the quarantine period may be reduced from next month have led to the drop in bookings, coupled with signs that infections may have peaked. And Prin says the resumption of domestic flights from dark red provinces has done little to increase business.

According to a Bangkok Post report, many international arrivals will have chosen the quarantine-free Phuket sandbox instead, while others may have deferred travel to see if quarantine is reduced from next month.

Prin says if the decline in bookings continues for the rest of the year, many hotels will have to close temporarily from January. AQ Club Thailand has 144 properties serving as alternative quarantine facilities in Bangkok and the surrounding area. Of those, 30% are hospitels, accommodating Covid-19 patients who have mild symptoms. Prin says the only way for Bangkok hotels to make money at the moment is by operating as alternative quarantine facilities or as hospitels.

Nattakorn Arunanondchai from the alternative quarantine hotel, Siam Mandarina, says bookings for next month are very low, which he also attributes to rumours the quarantine period may be reduced. He says as most parts of the country re-open, the government may be persuaded there is little risk in allowing vaccinated foreign tourists back in. However, he adds that Bangkok must speed up the vaccination of its residents prior to re-opening.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-09-17 10:46
5 minutes ago, Thaiger said: According to a Bangkok Post report, many international arrivals will have chosen the quarantine-free Phuket sandbox instead, while others might have chosen another country?
image
Graham
2021-09-17 11:14
Som nam na you robbing ba****ds, when you tripled the cost of staying at your quarantine detention centre's, what did you expect, I know first hand that the quality did not increase 3 fold, if it had, I would have…
image
Bob20
2021-09-17 11:23
It's all easily explained. Here in CM, when I see 5 people from Bangkok exiting their car, without facemask, and entering a restaurant to sit there talking loudly and ignoring any distancing, that is a place where I don't go!…
image
TheDirtyDurian
2021-09-17 11:24
What's not to like about ASQ, when they give you such filling meals as this.... As a way of dieting it wasn't too bad. My wife said I looked like a teenager again when I came out! 😆😆😆
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World48 seconds ago

Foreign Minister Don to US for meetings with UN, ASEAN, more
Thailand35 mins ago

The Future of Medical Tourism in Thailand | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Episode 91
Transport43 mins ago

Thai government officials offered special promotional fares on Air Asia

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket48 mins ago

Phuket: 5 Covid-19 deaths, 2 Sandboxers, drop in hospital beds
Coronavirus Vaccines1 hour ago

Rollout of AstraZeneca boosters for people fully vaccinated with Sinovac begins September 24
Business1 hour ago

Occupancy at alternative quarantine hotels takes a nosedive
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thai FDA approves Moderna vaccine for ages 12 to 17
Tourism2 hours ago

Desperate hotel operators look to Bangkok re-opening for signs of hope
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 171 deaths and 14,555 new cases
Tourism3 hours ago

Will it, won’t it? October re-opening in doubt as Anutin defers to medical experts
Philippines18 hours ago

ICC opens investigation into Philippines President Duterte
World18 hours ago

American general defends “clandestine” phone calls with China
Thailand18 hours ago

Countdown to October reopening; body of Koh Phi Phi resort manager found | Thailand News Today | September 16
Visa18 hours ago

Hungarian woman arrested in Koh Samui for 10-year overstay
Thailand19 hours ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat reports Covid outbreak at prison
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending