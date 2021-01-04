Some Isaan provinces require quarantine for travellers from “red zones”

Some provincial authorities in the Northeast region are tightening restrictions for travellers coming from areas with a high number of Covid-19 cases. The Isaan province Nakhon Ratchasima, known as Korat, is now requiring travellers from “red zone” provinces to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Buriram, another province in the region, is requiring passengers flying from Bangkok, which is classified as a “red zone,” to quarantine.

28 provinces are classified as “red zones” by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Nakhon Ratchasima has 7 confirmed Covid-19 cases since the start of the new wave of infections. It is classified as a “yellow zone” which means it is under close surveillance.

People travelling to Nakhon Ratchasima from “red zones” must also have a health certificate and fill out a form for an entry permit, according to the Bangkok Post. They must report to local health volunteers and community leaders upon arrival. Travellers must self-quarantine for 14 days. Those who violate the emergency health measures face penalties under the Communicable Diseases Act.

Travellers flying from Bangkok to the Buriram Airport will need to go through additional screening. The travellers must quarantine for 14 days at their residence or at a place designated by the Buriram Communicable Disease Committee. The travellers who become sick must notify a communicable disease control officer within 3 hours of experiencing symptoms.

Passengers who do not want to quarantine can be exempt if they pass a rapid Covid-19 test, which the Nation Thailand says costs 600 baht.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post