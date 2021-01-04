Thai VietJet offers passengers change of flights during Covid outbreak | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai VietJet offers passengers change of flights during Covid outbreak
Thai VietJet, along with all the other Thai domestic airlines, is being impacted by a drop in traffic during the current list of restrictions during the latest Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand.
According to Thai Residents, “for passengers who booked tickets and made payments before January 1, 2021 with travel date between January 5 – 3, 2021, can change their travel date free of charge for one time (there will be a fare difference applicable). Passengers must then travel before March 31, 2021 “subject to seat availability”. Re-routing is not available.
Passengers who wish to make changes to their flights must do so at least 3 hours before the original departure time. Here are the contacts for the Thai VietJet Customer Service Centre…
- Call Center at +662-089-1909
- Use the Line app @Thaivietjet
- Email at vz.support@vietjetair.com
Like other domestic carriers, Thai VietJet are not providing catering services on their flights at this time due to a ban from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.
Yesterday the CCSA foreshadowed there could be additional security screening for passengers travelling from red zone provinces.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand to get China’s Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine next month
In the midst of a new wave of Covid-19 infections, Thailand will get 2 million vaccine doses from China’s Sinovac Biotech. The first batch of 200,000 doses will arrive next month, according to the Public Health Ministry. Another 800,000 doses will arrive in March and the last order of 1 million doses will arrive in April.
Since the outbreak last month at a Samut Sakhon seafood market, Thailand health officials have been racing to curb the spread of the virus. Thailand’s first wave of infections peaked at 1,451 active cases back in April when strict lockdown measures and travel restrictions were in place nationwide. The country now has 4,022 active Covid-19 cases.
The Thai company Siam Bioscience is in the process of producing AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine which was developed in partnership with Oxford University. That vaccine is planned to be available to the public in May. The Thai government set a goal to vaccinate half of the population, around 33 million people, by the end of the year.
A private hospital in Bangkok was recently told to remove advertising to pre-order Covid-19 vaccines from the US biotech firm Moderna. The vaccine has been approved by food and drug authorities in Canada and the US, but the vaccine still needs advertising from Thailand’s FDA.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Some Isaan provinces require quarantine for travellers from “red zones”
Some provincial authorities in the Northeast region are tightening restrictions for travellers coming from areas with a high number of Covid-19 cases. The Isaan province Nakhon Ratchasima, known as Korat, is now requiring travellers from “red zone” provinces to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Buriram, another province in the region, is requiring passengers flying from Bangkok, which is classified as a “red zone,” to quarantine.
28 provinces are classified as “red zones” by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Nakhon Ratchasima has 7 confirmed Covid-19 cases since the start of the new wave of infections. It is classified as a “yellow zone” which means it is under close surveillance.
People travelling to Nakhon Ratchasima from “red zones” must also have a health certificate and fill out a form for an entry permit, according to the Bangkok Post. They must report to local health volunteers and community leaders upon arrival. Travellers must self-quarantine for 14 days. Those who violate the emergency health measures face penalties under the Communicable Diseases Act.
Travellers flying from Bangkok to the Buriram Airport will need to go through additional screening. The travellers must quarantine for 14 days at their residence or at a place designated by the Buriram Communicable Disease Committee. The travellers who become sick must notify a communicable disease control officer within 3 hours of experiencing symptoms.
Passengers who do not want to quarantine can be exempt if they pass a rapid Covid-19 test, which the Nation Thailand says costs 600 baht.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New restrictions in place, get ready for additional screening at airports | VIDEO
Good morning and sawasdee krub from the Phuket Domestic Terminal. Additional restrictions announced today in relation to the 28 provincial red zones are now in affect. You can read the latest about these restrictions here…
https://thethaiger.com/coronavirus/update-new-restrictions-come-into-force-in-thailand-from-today
