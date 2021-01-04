Thai VietJet offers passengers change of flights during Covid outbreak | The Thaiger

Thai VietJet, along with all the other Thai domestic airlines, is being impacted by a drop in traffic during the current list of restrictions during the latest Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand.

According to Thai Residents, “for passengers who booked tickets and made payments before January 1, 2021 with travel date between January 5 – 3, 2021, can change their travel date free of charge for one time (there will be a fare difference applicable). Passengers must then travel before March 31, 2021 “subject to seat availability”. Re-routing is not available.

Passengers who wish to make changes to their flights must do so at least 3 hours before the original departure time. Here are the contacts for the Thai VietJet Customer Service Centre…

Call Center at +662-089-1909

Use the Line app @Thaivietjet

Email at vz.support@vietjetair.com

Like other domestic carriers, Thai VietJet are not providing catering services on their flights at this time due to a ban from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

Yesterday the CCSA foreshadowed there could be additional security screening for passengers travelling from red zone provinces.