Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners

Neill Fronde

Published 

42 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: The ThailandIntervac.com/expatriates website was already down by the time this story was finished.

The latest update on Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccine registration plans indicates that all foreigners can sign up online from June 14. The Thailand Intervac website seems to be constantly evolving and was first opened for diplomats on a specific URL and then for general foreigner signups on the main site, though hiccups and problems are often reported.

The main site was quickly revised to be for expats over 60 years old, or those with one of 7 underlying health conditions designated as high-risk for Covid-19. But now a new page has been added for all foreigners to sign up.

Starting June 14, foreigners can go to ThailandIntervac.com/expatriates and register for a vaccine appointment. The registration on the main site is from noon to 3 pm, but this page is from 2 pm to 6 pm.

The website advises people can register there for the Sinovac or AstraZeneca vaccine and suggests those who sign up can reconfirm their appointment at the hospital they registered with. No walk-in registration will be accepted at vaccination sites. Foreigners are also instructed to register 2 weeks in advance of their desired date for getting vaccinated.

Though the site is intended to be national, the hospitals listed so far have been almost all in Bangkok, with an occasional appearance for a facility in the Pattaya area. The website should be launching a list of hospitals around the nation soon. The government had advised every province to create their own platform and system for registering vaccine appointments. Several, especially provinces with large expat populations, are expected to create their own vaccine registration system for foreigners as well.

SOURCE: ThaiVisa

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending