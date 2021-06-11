Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
The latest update on Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccine registration plans indicates that all foreigners can sign up online from June 14. The Thailand Intervac website seems to be constantly evolving and was first opened for diplomats on a specific URL and then for general foreigner signups on the main site, though hiccups and problems are often reported.
The main site was quickly revised to be for expats over 60 years old, or those with one of 7 underlying health conditions designated as high-risk for Covid-19. But now a new page has been added for all foreigners to sign up.
Starting June 14, foreigners can go to ThailandIntervac.com/expatriates and register for a vaccine appointment. The registration on the main site is from noon to 3 pm, but this page is from 2 pm to 6 pm.
The website advises people can register there for the Sinovac or AstraZeneca vaccine and suggests those who sign up can reconfirm their appointment at the hospital they registered with. No walk-in registration will be accepted at vaccination sites. Foreigners are also instructed to register 2 weeks in advance of their desired date for getting vaccinated.
Though the site is intended to be national, the hospitals listed so far have been almost all in Bangkok, with an occasional appearance for a facility in the Pattaya area. The website should be launching a list of hospitals around the nation soon. The government had advised every province to create their own platform and system for registering vaccine appointments. Several, especially provinces with large expat populations, are expected to create their own vaccine registration system for foreigners as well.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
Free quarantine accommodation for arriving Thais to be canceled
Thailand News Today | Sandbox – bar, clubs closed? Local AZ problems, Sex toy arrest | June 11
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
UN report: Changes in Southeast Asia drug trafficking during the pandemic
United States to return 27 stolen antiquities to Cambodia
Autopsy reveals heart attack killed woman who received AstraZeneca vaccine
Thailand’s Golf Quarantine on hold until Covid situation improves
Thai woman wants to sell her kidney to help with financial problems during Covid-19
Monk offers 10,000 baht reward for information that leads to turtle thief’s capture
1 billion vaccines pledged by G7 to poor and developing nations
2 men arrested in Kanchanaburi for allegedly smuggling in migrant workers over the last 2 days
Thai Airways to offer international flights to 16 destinations next month
Friday Covid Update: 2,290 new cases, provincial totals
Alpha variant of Covid-19 makes up 9 in 10 infections
2 Chon Buri officials arrested for allegedly taking bribes
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
UPDATE: Billionaire couple found dead at bottom of Koh Tao resort pool
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store
Thai airports to use machines more, humans less
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
TAT and Tourism Ministry push for domestic tourism in Phuket
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Business1 day ago
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
- Phuket8 hours ago
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
- South2 days ago
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai applies to implement sandbox re-opening from August 1
- Phuket1 day ago
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
- Business1 day ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Bangkok2 days ago
Medical examiners investigate death of woman who died after Covid-19 vaccination
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox